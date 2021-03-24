U.S. markets closed

Vista Gold Corp. Announces Mineralized Intercept 500 Meters North of Batman Deposit and Provides Comprehensive Exploration Program Update

Vista Gold
·23 min read
VB21-002 Results on Section 8436900 N

Figure 1: Plan map of the Mt Todd MLs with details of the southwestern portion of the Batman-Driffield Trend

Figure 2: Long section A-B showing all drill holes drilled to date (both historic and Vista)

Figure 3: Plan view of the area covered by the A-B section line with structural interpretations

Figure 4: Subsurface interpreted geology and metal zonation

Figure 5: Long section A-B showing the extent of previous drilling and the resulting resource estimates compared to the target area for the newly announced drilling program.

DENVER, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) (“Vista” or the “Company”) today announced the positive results of hole VB21-002 at its Mt Todd Gold Project (“Mt Todd” or the “Project”) in the Northern Territory, Australia. This 459-meter drill hole intersected mineralization on-trend with the Batman deposit, 500 meters north-northeast in an area with no deep drilling and encountered a 30-meter intercept grading 1.23 g/t Au. The results of this hole demonstrate the strong potential for continuity of gold mineralization along the 5.4 km strike length of the Batman-Driffield Structural Trend located on Vista’s mineral licenses (“MLs”). As a result, the Company today announced that it is expanding its drilling program to include an additional 10 holes to focus deep drilling along the 1.0 km strike area from the Batman deposit north to the Golf–Tollis/Penguin targets.

Frederick H. Earnest, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vista, stated, “Hole VB21-002 validated our belief that mineralization along the structurally-controlled Batman-Driffield Trend is more continuous and widely occurring than previously thought. This hole also provided important initial geology and mineralization information in an area previously undrilled at depth.

“As we move to the north and east of the Batman deposit, the intrusive which mobilized the gold in this district is deeper. This, combined with the orientation and intersection of structural zones, leads us to believe there is a compelling opportunity to add to the resource base of the Mt Todd project by focusing on targets below the shallow historic drilling in this area. Following on our recently completed drill program, we have added a second drill and are now moving forward with an initial 10-hole drilling program to test and better define the host structures underlying known gold occurrences and to evaluate the potential to significantly increase the known mineral resources in the area extending from the Batman deposit 1 km north to the Golf–Tollis/Penguin targets. Successful achievement of these objectives is expected to lay the groundwork for project growth and improved shareholder value.” Vista Gold CEO Video

Results of Hole VB21-002

Assay results for hole VB21-002 are summarized below.

Hole No.

Grid Co-ordinates

Survey Data

Intersections

MGA94 Grid Easting

MGA94 Grid Northing

RL (m)

Azimuth (°)

Dip (°)

Depth (m)

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

True Thickness (m)

Grade
(g/t Au)

Sample Type

VB21-002

187662

8436402

164.0

269.9

-50.0

458.6

224.0

254.0

30.0

25.0

1.23

HQ ½ Core

incl

224.0

232.0

8.0

6.7

1.74

HQ ½ Core

and

268.0

271.0

3.0

2.5

1.73

HQ ½ Core


Notes:

(i)

Results are based on ore grade 50g fire assay for Au.

(ii)

Intersections are from diamond core drilling with half-core samples or from RC drilling with 1m representative samples.

(iii)

Core sample intervals were constrained by geology, alteration or structural boundaries, intervals varied between a minimum of 0.2 metres to a maximum of 1.2 metres.

(iv)

Mean grades have been calculated on a 0.4g/t Au lower cut-off grade with no upper cut-off grade applied, and maximum internal waste of 4.0 metres.

(v)

All intersections are downhole intervals, and reflect approximate true widths.

(vi)

All downhole deviations have been verified by downhole camera and or downhole gyro

(vii)

Collar coordinates surveyed by Earl James & Assoc. using Trimble R8 GNSS.

(viii)

The Company maintains a QA/QC program in compliance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101.

(ix)

The assay laboratories responsible for the assays were NAL Pty Ltd, Pine Creek, NT and Genalysis Laboratory Services Pty Ltd, Perth, WA.

The following figure shows hole VB21-002 relative to the historic drilling on Section 8436400 N. The plus 1 g Au/tonne mineralized intercept encountered in this hole with very little similar grade material reported in the near-surface historic drilling is consistent with Vista’s previous exploration experience at Mt Todd. Vista plans to drill holes above, below and off-section of this mineralized intercept to gain a better understanding of the orientation, continuity along strike and potential for higher grade mineralization at depth. This hole underscores Vista’s geologic interpretations regarding the continuity of mineralization and potential to define new resources within the Batman-Driffield Trend.

VB21-002 Results on Section 8436900 N https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/befa664f-3704-4691-8f4b-64ba21f597a4

Comprehensive Exploration Program Update

Vista has contracted a second drill rig to accelerate the drilling of the next phase of the Batman-Driffield exploration program. Ten holes totaling 3,000 meters are planned in the area north of the Batman deposit and extending to the area of the Golf-Tollis/Penguin targets, a strike length of 1.0 km. The first holes will be drilled in the general vicinity of recently completed hole VB21-002 – both up and down plunge. The holes in this program are planned to test structural zones and intersections of structures that are believed to be similar to zones and intersections that are known to host significant gold resources in the Batman deposit. The lateral extent of the historic drilling results suggests that deeper drilling around these targets could significantly increase the total gold resources at Mt Todd.

On the large land package that encompasses Mt Todd, there are two-principle mineralized structural trends; the Batman-Driffield Trend and the Cullen-Australis Trend. The Batman-Driffield Trend, which has the greatest number of known mineralized prospects and has been the subject of the most detailed work, is predominantly located within the boundaries of the Mt Todd MLs. Figure 1 provides detail of the portion of the Batman-Driffield Trend within the MLs which hosts the Batman deposit and a number of known mineral occurrences. As shown in this plan view, Long-Section A-B covers a linear length of ~5.4 Km and extends from the Batman deposit north to the Quigleys Extension.

Figure 1: Plan map of the Mt Todd MLs with details of the southwestern portion of the Batman-Driffield Trend https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e82ac004-5b49-451a-a8d8-dffbd0d28727

The following cross section (Figure 2) provides details of the historic drilling along Long-Section A-B (shown in plan view in Figure 1). Of particular interest is the depth of the historic drill holes, most of which terminated at relatively shallow depths. Vista has drilled the Batman deposit to over 850 m below the surface and in the course of completing this work, the measured and indicated resources have grown from 1.9 million ounces1 in 2006 to 7.4 million ounces2 in 2020 while the total ounces classified as inferred resources declined only modestly over this same period. This growth in mineral resources is the direct result of drilling deeper than the historic drilling, most of which ended at approximately 100 m in depth. Vista believes that the same potential may exist below the Golf-Tollis/Penguin targets, and below the Quigleys deposit. The “ovals” on the long section indicate the drill target locations.

1 Measured resources are 22,095,000 tonnes with average grade of 0.89 grams of gold per tonne containing 628,930 ounces using a 0.4g Au/t cutoff grade. Indicated resources are 45,715,000 tonnes with average grade of 0.88 grams of gold per tonne containing 1,293,612 ounces using a 0.4g Au/t cutoff grade. Combined measured and indicted resources are 67,810,000 tonnes with average grade of 0.88 grams of gold per tonne containing 1,922,542 ounces using a 0.4g Au/t cutoff grade. Reserves, if any, are included. Inferred resources are 61,754,000 tonnes with an average grade of 0.84 grams of gold per tonne containing 1,671,729 ounces using a 0.4 g Au/t cutoff grade. See technical report entitled “Technical Report, Mt Todd Gold Project, Northern Territory, Australia,” dated June 26, 2006. See Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors below.

2 For the Batman deposit, measured resources are 77,725,000 tonnes with average grade of 0.88 grams of gold per tonne containing 2,191,000 ounces using a 0.4g Au/t cutoff grade. Indicated resources are 200,112,000 tonnes with average grade of 0.80 grams of gold per tonne containing 5,169,000 ounces using a 0.4g Au/t cutoff grade. Combined measured and indicted resources are 277,837,000 tonnes with average grade of 0.82 grams of gold per tonne containing 7,360,000 ounces using a 0.4g Au/t cutoff grade. Reserves, if any, are included. Inferred resources are 61,323,000 tonnes with an average grade of 0.72 grams of gold per tonne containing 1,421,000 ounces using a 0.4 g Au/t cutoff grade. See technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report Mt Todd Gold Project 50,000 tpd Preliminary Feasibility Study Northern Territory, Australia,” with an effective date of September 10, 2019, an issue date of October 7, 2019, and as amended September 22, 2020. See Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors below.

Figure 2: Long section A-B showing all drill holes drilled to date (both historic and Vista) https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1466424-b61d-47a2-ae01-195a368762fc

The following plan view (Figure 3) shows the locations of the historic drill holes and Vista’s recent drill holes overlain by the principle structural interpretation. Vista’s drill hole VB20-001 was the first hole drilled on a major cross structural fracture that connects the Batman structural trend with the parallel structural trend found at Golf-Tollis/Penguin. Drill hole VB21-002 (oriented to the west) was the first deep drill hole drilled significantly north of the last identified mineralization at Batman deposit.

Presently, Vista is drilling a hole located east of VB21-002 and oriented to the east. The regular spacing of the southwest to northeast structural features and the connected cross structure features form the principal drivers for the current exploration drilling program and our excitement about the potential of this area.

Figure 3: Plan view of the area covered by the A-B section line with structural interpretations https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c287f84-a868-4188-9479-ee8598dfa374

Figure 4 details Long-Section A-B and illustrates the subsurface geology and metal zoning that we believe underlie the surface. Drill results to date indicate that the mineralization at the Golf-Tollis/Penguin targets is very similar to that found in the Batman deposit. Based on our comprehensive understanding of the Batman deposit, we believe the potential exists for the Golf-Tollis/Penguin targets to host a significant increase in resources. The section shows the plunge of the higher-grade mineralization identified in the Batman and Quigleys deposits. Also shown is the projected plunge of the Golf-Tollis/Penguin target which is believed to parallel the known plunge of the Batman higher-grade mineralization.

Figure 4: Subsurface interpreted geology and metal zonation https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27ae2b50-5b8a-4bf1-9dae-ee67e5292947

The last section (Figure 5) illustrates the potential of this area based on our geologic and structural interpretation. The areas that Vista is targeting with its ongoing exploration program are near the known mineral resources contained in the Batman deposit. The areas have similar geology and structural controls, and like the Batman deposit in 2006 when Vista acquired the site, have largely received only shallow drilling.

Figure 5: Long section A-B showing the extent of previous drilling and the resulting resource estimates compared to the target area for the newly announced drilling program. https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/944b707d-fd02-43e3-beca-9ce2f519ba0f

3 For the Batman deposit, measured resources are 77,725,000 tonnes with average grade of 0.88 grams of gold per tonne containing 2,191,000 ounces using a 0.4g Au/t cutoff grade. Indicated resources are 200,112,000 tonnes with average grade of 0.80 grams of gold per tonne containing 5,169,000 ounces using a 0.4g Au/t cutoff grade. Combined measured and indicted resources are 277,837,000 tonnes with average grade of 0.82 grams of gold per tonne containing 7,360,000 ounces using a 0.4g Au/t cutoff grade. Reserves, if any, are included. Inferred resources are 61,323,000 tonnes with an average grade of 0.72 grams of gold per tonne containing 1,421,000 ounces using a 0.4 g Au/t cutoff grade. See technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report Mt Todd Gold Project 50,000 tpd Preliminary Feasibility Study Northern Territory, Australia,” with an effective date of September 10, 2019, an issue date of October 7, 2019, and as amended September 22, 2020. See Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors below.

4 For the Quigleys deposit, measured resources are 594,000 tonnes with average grade of 1.15 grams of gold per tonne containing 22,000 ounces using a 0.4g Au/t cutoff grade. Indicated resources are 7,301,000 tonnes with average grade of 1.11 grams of gold per tonne containing 260,000 ounces using a 0.4g Au/t cutoff grade. Combined measured and indicted resources are 7,895,000 tonnes with average grade of 1.11 grams of gold per tonne containing 282,000 ounces using a 0.4g Au/t cutoff grade. Reserves, if any, are included. Inferred resources are 3,981,000 tonnes with an average grade of 1.46 grams of gold per tonne containing 187,000 ounces using a 0.4 g Au/t cutoff grade. See technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report Mt Todd Gold Project 50,000 tpd Preliminary Feasibility Study Northern Territory, Australia,” with an effective date of September 10, 2019, an issue date of October 7, 2019, and as amended September 22, 2020. See Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors below.

John Rozelle, Vista’s Sr. Vice President, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has verified the data underlying the information contained in and has approved this press release. All of the drill hole information displayed in Figure 2 has been previously disclosed in Vista’s October 7, 2019 NI 43-101 Technical Report (TR) entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mt Todd Gold Project, 50,000 tpd Preliminary Feasibility Study, Northern Territory Australia”. The information contained in this press release does not change any of the mineral resources or reserves estimates contained in Vista’s October 7, 2019 Technical Report. The information contained in this press release is provided to inform the reader of the growth of our geologic understanding of the Project as new software tools have been implemented.

Data Verification and QA/QC

The sampling method and approach for the drillholes are as follows:

  • The drill core, upon removal from the core barrel, is placed into plastic core boxes;

  • The poly core boxes are transported to the sample preparation building;

  • The core is marked, geologically logged, geotechnically logged, photographed, and sawn into halves. One-half is placed into sample bags as one-meter sample lengths, and the other half retained for future reference. The only exception to this is when a portion of the remaining core has been flagged for use in the ongoing metallurgical testwork;

  • The bagged samples have sample tags placed both inside and on the outside of the sample bags. The individual samples are grouped into “lots” for submission to Northern Analytical Laboratories for preparation and analytical testing; and

  • All of this work was done under the supervision of a Vista geologist.

Processing of the core included photographing, geotechnical and geologic logging, and marking the core for sampling. The nominal sample interval was one meter. When this process was completed, the core was moved into the core cutting/storage area where it was laid out for sampling. The core was laid out using the following procedures:

  • One meter depth intervals were marked out on the core by a member of the geologic staff;

  • Core orientation (bottom of core) was marked with a solid line when at least three orientation marks aligned and used for structural measurements. When orientation marks were insufficient an estimated orientation was indicated by a dashed line;

  • Geologic logging was then done by a member of the geologic staff. Assay intervals were selected at that time and a cut line marked on the core. The standard sample interval was one meter, with a minimum of 0.2 m and a maximum of 1.2 m;

  • Blind sample numbers were then assigned based on pre-labeled sample bags. Sample intervals were then indicated in the core tray at the appropriate locations; and

  • Each core tray was photographed and restacked on pallets pending sample cutting and stored on site indefinitely.

The core was then cut using diamond saws with each interval placed in sample bags. At this time, the standards and blanks were also placed in plastic bags for inclusion in the shipment. A reference standard or a blank was inserted at a minimum ratio of 1 in 10 and at suspected high grade intervals additional blanks sample were added. Standard reference material was sourced from Ore Research & Exploration Pty Ltd and provided in 60 g sealed packets. When a sequence of five samples was completed, they were placed in a shipping bag and closed with a zip tie. All of these samples were kept in the secure area until crated for shipping.

Samples were placed in crates for shipping with 100 samples per crate (20 shipping bags). The crates were stacked outside the core shed until picked up for transport and shipped to NAL Pty. Ltd an independent. ISO 9000 certified lab, for standard fire assays. At the lab, the samples are pulverized and split down to 50-gram assay samples prior to assaying. The industry-standard 3 assay-ton fire assay is followed by an atomic absorption (AA) finish, except where results report a result of greater than 3 g Au/tonne, and then a gravimetric finish is used to report final results.

The QP is satisfied that sample security measures meet industry standards. Statistical analysis of the various drilling populations and quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) samples has not identified or highlighted any reasons to not accept the data as representative of the tenor and grade of the mineralization estimated at the Batman deposit.

About Vista Gold Corp.

The Company is a gold project developer. The Company’s flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest undeveloped gold project in Australia and if developed as presently designed, would potentially be Australia’s 6th largest gold producer on an annual basis.

For further information about Vista or the Mt Todd Gold Project, please contact Pamela Solly, Vice President of Investor Relations, at (720) 981-1185 or visit the Company’s website at www.vistagold.com to access important information, including the current Technical Report.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such things as our belief that the drilling results show a strong potential for continuity of gold mineralization along the 5.4 Km strike length of the Batman-Driffield Structural Trend; our expected plans for the drilling program; our expected results of the drilling program; ; our believe that there is a compelling opportunity to add significantly to the resource base of the Mt Todd project; our plans to confirm structural zones and intersections of structures that are believed to be similar to zones and intersections that are known to host significant gold resources in the Batman deposit; our belief that further potential may exist below the Golf-Tollis and Penguin targets, and below the Quigleys deposit; our expectations with respect to the subsurface geology and metal zoning that we believe underlie the surface; our belief that additional drilling could confirm continuity and connectivity of the mineralized structures extending northeast to the Quigleys deposit; and our belief that Mt Todd is the largest undeveloped gold project in Australia and if developed as presently designed, would potentially be Australia’s 6th largest gold producer on an annual basis are forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information contained in this press release include the following: our approved business plans, that our exploration and assay results are accurate, results of our test work for process area improvements, mineral resource and reserve estimates and results of preliminary economic assessments, prefeasibility studies and feasibility studies on our projects, if any, our experience with regulators, and positive changes to current economic conditions and the price of gold. When used in this press release, the words “optimistic,” “potential,” “indicate,” “expect,” “intend,” “hopes,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “if,” “anticipate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the exploration of mineral properties, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; there being no assurance that the exploration program or programs of the Company will result in expanded mineral resources; uncertainty of resource and reserve estimates, uncertainty as to the Company’s future operating costs and ability to raise capital; risks relating to cost increases for capital and operating costs; risks of shortages and fluctuating costs of equipment or supplies; risks relating to fluctuations in the price of gold; the inherently hazardous nature of mining-related activities; potential effects on our operations of environmental regulations in the countries in which it operates; risks due to legal proceedings; risks relating to political and economic instability in certain countries in which it operates; uncertainty as to the results of bulk metallurgical test work; and uncertainty as to completion of critical milestones for Mt Todd; as well as those factors discussed under the headings “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed February 26, 2021 and other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information; whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) limits disclosure for U.S. reporting purposes to mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. The technical reports referenced in this press release uses the terms defined in Canadian National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the “CIM”) – CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the “CIM Definition Standards”). These standards are not the same as reserves under the SEC’s Industry Guide 7 and may not constitute reserves or resources under the SEC’s newly adopted disclosure rules to modernize mineral property disclosure requirements (“SEC Modernization Rules”), which became effective February 25, 2019 and will be applicable to the Company in its annual report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. Under the currently applicable SEC Industry Guide 7 standards, a “final” or “bankable” feasibility study is required to report reserves, the three-year historical average price is used in any reserve or cash flow analysis to designate reserves and all necessary permits and government approvals must be filed with the appropriate governmental authority. Additionally, the technical reports uses the terms “measured resources”, “indicated resources”, and “measured & indicated resources”. We advise U.S. investors that while these terms are Canadian mining terms as defined in accordance with NI 43-101, such terms are not recognized under SEC Industry Guide 7 and normally are not permitted to be used in reports and registration statements filed with the SEC. Mineral resources described in the technical reports have a great amount of uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. The SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute SEC Industry Guide 7 compliant “reserves” as in-place tonnage and grade, without reference to unit measures. “Inferred resources” have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any or all part of an inferred resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. U.S. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into SEC Industry Guide 7 reserves.

Under the SEC Modernization Rules, the definitions of “proven mineral reserves” and “probable mineral reserves” have been amended to be substantially similar to the corresponding CIM Definition Standards and the SEC has added definitions to recognize “measured mineral resources”, “indicated mineral resources” and “inferred mineral resources” which are also substantially similar to the corresponding CIM Definition Standard. However there are differences between the definitions and standards under the SEC Modernization Rules and those under the CIM Definition Standards and therefore once the Company begins reporting under the SEC Modernization Rules there is no assurance that the Company’s mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates will be the same as those reported under CIM Definition Standards as contained in the technical reports prepared under CIM Definition Standards or that the economics for the Mt Todd project estimated in such technical reports will be the same as those estimated in any technical report prepared by the Company under the SEC Modernization Rules in the future.


Recommended Stories

  • Watch Replay: Vinson & Elkins and Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Host “Air Mobility 2” Featuring BLADE and Volocopter on March 23

    Hear from the CEO of BLADE Urban Air Mobility, Inc., the CFO of Volocopter GmbH, along with a preeminent M&A attorney and a former certification director from the European Aviation Safety Agency who joined IPO Edge for a special event on Tuesday, March 23 at 12:00 EST. Our speakers discussed the most important technologies in […]

  • Investing in Alzheimer’s Treatment: Join Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics for Fireside Chat March 30

    Christer Rosén, Chairman-CEO & Founder of Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics, Inc, Raymond “Scott” Turner MD, Professor Neurology, Georgetown University (Alzheimer’s scientist) and Mark Dant, Executive Director, Ryan Foundation IPO Edge, in partnership with The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, a Florida trade association for financial professionals and ultra high net worth investors, will host a fireside chat […]

  • Tencent’s Ma Grapples with $170 Billion China Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s clampdown on its most powerful internet firms is clouding the prospects for Tencent Holdings Ltd. and its $120 billion financial services operation just as it’s casting around for new sources of growth.China’s top watchdogs have stepped up oversight of the country’s most valuable company, scrutinizing everything from Tencent’s insights into the online behavior of a billion-plus people to an investment portfolio that spans hundreds of startups. Regulators are said to be considering forcing Tencent to overhaul a promising fintech division, folding the operation into a holding company in much the same way they’re demanding of Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co.The uncertain outcome of that wide-ranging effort will overshadow Tencent’s giant gaming arm when it reports quarterly earnings Wednesday. Billionaire founder Pony Ma and his lieutenants face questions on Beijing’s intentions and how it could go about revamping China’s largest online banking and lending operation after Ant’s. The threat of a probe has already wiped $170 billion off the company’s value since a January peak. It shares stood largely unchanged Wednesday.Ma met with State Administration for Market Regulation officials earlier this month to discuss compliance at Tencent, Reuters reported on Wednesday. Officials at the meeting, which was initiated by Ma, expressed concern about some of Tencent’s business practices and asked the group to comply with antitrust rules, Reuters said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The antitrust watchdog was gathering information and looking into potential monopolistic practices by WeChat, according to the report. Tencent had no immediate comment on the report.“Tencent is all too familiar with the specter of additional regulation over its gaming business,” said Michael Norris, research manager at Shanghai-based consultancy AgencyChina. “Investors may query the extent to which anti-monopoly scrutiny may inhibit Tencent’s investment activities, in gaming or other verticals.”Read more: Tencent Said to Face Broad China Clampdown on Fintech, DealsIn the short run, investors are betting on another robust showing from a company whose profit has surpassed expectations in three of the past four quarters. Things to watch out for Wednesday include:Plans for a makeover. Restructuring the fintech outfit could be far more complicated than with Ant. Unlike Jack Ma’s company -- which runs its fintech operation through a single entity -- Tencent’s payments, money management and lending services are scattered across different units. All rely on WeChat, the avenue through which Tencent reaches users and markets products, including games from Honor of Kings to League of Legends.Comments on a crackdown on multiple fronts. China’s antitrust watchdog has penalized Tencent and its peers for not seeking approval for previous investments and acquisitions. Lawmakers again brought up gaming addiction among youths during a gathering of top Chinese leaders in Beijing in March. And Tencent awaits approval to complete an envisioned merger of game streaming giants Huya and DouYu, which will create a sector leader.The bottom line. The company is projected to post 52% net income growth, the second fastest in almost three years. Investors will be keen to see Tencent keep a lid on expenses while battling Alibaba and Baidu Inc. in cash-guzzling arenas like video streaming.Online gaming momentum. Tencent must churn out the hits to sustain a pace of growth that surpassed 45% in the September quarter. Latest smash Moonlight Blade should have helped over the holidays but future titles remain key: it has 43 new games slated for 2021, said Binnie Wong, an analyst at HSBC.Advertising and payments. Some analysts single those out as the two most important drivers for future growth, given Tencent avoids plying users with ads and has yet to fully monetize WeChat Pay. China’s dominant messaging service was projected to host $240 billion worth of transactions for 400 million daily users of its lite apps in 2020.Going global. It’s shown progress abroad with the mobile versions of Call of Duty and PUBG.Fintech. Encompassing cloud computing, the fintech and business division generated $4.8 billion in revenue for the September quarter, more than a quarter of total sales.Read more: Xi Warns Against Tech Excess in Sign Crackdown Will WidenIt’s the finance operation -- worth between $105 billion to $120 billion according to Bernstein estimates -- that may draw immediate scrutiny. China in November launched an precedented campaign to rein in its largest corporations, focusing first on the twin pillars of Jack Ma’s empire, Ant and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Tencent executives were quick to pledge to work with regulators and maintain a prudent finance strategy. But this month, Xi Jinping warned he will go after “platform” companies that amass data and market power, a sign the internet crackdown is widening.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysChina’s widening crackdown on Tencent’s businesses could spill over to other fintech behemoths, limiting growth for online credit, wealth and payment markets to high-single digit rates by 2025 from 12-19%, based on our scenario. Dominant names such as Ant, Tencent’s fintech, Duxiaoman and JD Tech may come under tougher scrutiny than smaller rivals.- Francis Chan, analystClick here for the research.The most visible of Tencent’s money services is WeChat Pay, linked inextricably with the eponymous messaging service and the payment method of choice on ride-hailing platform Didi Chuxing and food deliverer Meituan. But like Ant, it also runs services that challenge the state-run banking sector.The fintech business had revenue of about 84 billion yuan in 2019, about 70% of Ant’s sales for the year. Its Corporate Development Group, which oversees newer initiatives, runs wealth management including mutual fund investment options offered via WeChat and QQ, Tencent’s other social hit.One potentially thorny area is the so-called micro-lending business operated by 30%-owned WeBank. Under requirements introduced when Beijing scrapped Ant’s IPO, online lenders must keep 30% of all loans on its own books rather than with partners such as banks. While Tencent now only acts as a pipeline instead of a co-lender, and rules are still unclear, it could have to inject capital if it must co-finance 30% of all funding. Management however has said the micro-lending rules shouldn’t impact Tencent’s flagship Weilidai consumer product.“Tencent’s regulatory risk mainly results from its ‘bigness’,” Bernstein analysts including Robin Zhu said in a March 15 note. But its “competitive position in its main businesses remain very solid.”Read more: Tencent Bulls Look to Earnings as Stock Extends Drop From Record(Corrects the date of the analyst’s report in the last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ACV Auctions Rises 25% in Debut After $414 Million IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Used car online auction company ACV Auctions Inc. climbed 25% in its trading debut after its investors raised $414 million in an initial public offering priced above a marketed range.ACV shares, which sold for $25 in the IPO, closed Wednesday at $31.25 each, giving the Buffalo, New York-based company a market value of $4.8 billion. ACV shareholders on Tuesday sold 16.55 million shares after marketing them for $20 to $22 each, a range it had earlier elevated from $18 to $20.The stock’s success shows investors are receptive to ACV’s plans to bring used-car wholesaling further into the digital age. The company plans to use the IPO proceeds to grow its virtual marketplace for dealers to buy used vehicles without sending people to a live auction.ACV’s marketplace for auctioning used cars was used by more than 16,000 dealerships and other participants last year, according to the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.ACV staff inspect the cars and send dealers a data-driven report with details such as tire tread thickness, paint condition and brake life so they will know how much they will have to spend on reconditioning them.“Imagine buying a diamond without knowing color, cut, carat and clarity,” ACV Chief Executive Officer George Chamoun said in an interview. “Dealers have been buying cars for years without knowing the equivalent. ACV is bringing that.”125 MarketsChamoun said his plan is to grow the business by expanding its current footprint of 125 markets by 30% this year, boosting R&D spending to add more features to the auction products and by growing its nascent finance business, which loans money to dealers so they can buy more cars.Today’s cars have a lot of computing power and data on board, which ACV wants to mine to give wholesale buyers a better idea of the true condition and value of the vehicle, Chamoun said.The U.S. used-car market totals about 40 million vehicles a year. About 10 million are sold by individuals with the rest going through auctions or other wholesale channels. Chamoun sees ACV taking market share from the other auctions and getting a bigger piece of individual car sales.Shrinking LossesACV’s revenue almost doubled last year while its loss shrank, according to its filings. ACV had a net loss of $41 million on revenue of $208 million, compared with a loss of $77 million on revenue of $107 million in 2019.The company’s biggest backer, Bessemer Venture Partners, will control as much as 29% of the shareholder voting power.The offering was led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The shares are trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol ACVA.(Updates with closing share price in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Falls 6% As Bearish Sentiment Returns

    The bearish sentiment that rushed back into oil markets last week appears set to stay around, with oil prices crashing by nearly 5 percent on Tuesday morning

  • Teslas can now be bought for bitcoin, Elon Musk says

    Tesla Inc customers can now buy its electric vehicles with bitcoin, its boss, Elon Musk, said on Wednesday, marking a significant step forward for the cryptocurrency's use in commerce. "You can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin," Musk said on Twitter, adding that the option would be available outside the United States later this year. Bitcoin, the world's biggest digital currency, rose more than 4% after Musk's tweet and was last up 3.5% at $56,178.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Downtrend Reaffirmed After Sellers Took Out Pair of Main Bottoms

    The downside momentum is controlling the price action. Recapturing the old bottom at .7096 will be the first sign of a shift in momentum back to up.

  • BorgWarner Shares Drop After New EV Vision Fails to Impress

    (Bloomberg) -- BorgWarner Inc.’s attempt to garner more respect from investors for its effort to shift to electrification fell flat, triggering an 8% slide in the auto-parts maker’s shares on the day it presented its strategic vision.The Detroit-area based company gave a three-hour presentation Tuesday, making a case that it’s just as prepared for the move to electric cars as the vehicle assemblers it has longed supplied, including Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Volkswagen AG.Shares of those automakers each soared more than 30% this year through Tuesday, based in part on aggressive plans to sell more EVs. BorgWarner was up less than half that amount -- and fell to $44.30 Tuesday, the steepest drop since June. The stock was little changed at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday in New York.“People have really asked the question: Is BorgWarner really positioned to succeed as the world shifts more dramatically toward electrification?” Chief Financial Officer Kevin Nowlan said in an interview. “That’s exactly what today’s strategy is intended to address.”The leading manufacturer of turbochargers for gasoline-powered vehicles is preparing to make the leap to the era of electrics. Ford and VW together account for about 24% of its sales, according to supply-chain data compiled by Bloomberg.“Investors believe BWA is still playing ‘catch-up,’” Chris McNally, an analyst at Evercore ISI with an in-line rating on the stock, wrote in a research note published Wednesday. Ryan Brinkman, an analyst at JPMorgan with an overweight rating, predicted in a note that investors eventually will warm to BorgWarner’s strategy as it wins more contracts to supply electrified products.The company said it aims to boost revenue generated from EVs to about 45% of the total by 2030, up from the current 3%. It also will spend around 30% of its R&D total budget on electrification-related technology this year, raising that to almost 50% by 2025.But those goals are less ambitious than Ford’s decision to double spending on EVs through 2025, GM’s pledge to go all-electric by 2035 and VW’s plan to build six car-battery factories.As part of its repositioning, BorgWarner intends to sell off parts of its internal combustion engine business that generate between $3 billion and $4 billion in revenue, Nowlan said. It plans to make up for that -- at least in part -- by acquiring electrification-related business that can generate $2 billion to $3 billion in revenue.The CFO shrugged off the share price drop, saying the company’s margins and financial performance have been strong.“We don’t get hung up on the one day movement,” he said. “It is really about driving long-term value.”(Updates with share price move in the third paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the spelling of the CFO’s name in the ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BlackRock, others' risks should be studied, 'systemic' tag may not be best: Yellen

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday it is important to "look carefully" at systemic risks posed by asset managers, including BlackRock Inc, but said designating them as systematically important financial institutions may not be the right approach. Yellen's remarks came in response to questions from Senator Elizabeth Warren, a longtime Wall Street critic, who demanded to know why BlackRock and other large asset managers had not been added to the list of designated institutions. "I believe it is important to look very carefully at the risks posed by the asset management industry, including BlackRock and other firms," Yellen, who as Treasury secretary, chairs the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), which is charged with making such designations.

  • Deliveroo: Investor warns of workers' rights issues at firm

    One of the UK's biggest investors won't invest in the delivery firm over concerns about workers' rights.

  • India Eases ‘Disruptive’ Rules That Sparked Bank Bond Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s markets regulator eased proposed rules on bank bonds after the government pushed back on the steps that would have made it harder for lenders to raise fresh capital.The Securities & Exchange Board of India said in a statement Monday that mutual funds can treat Additional Tier 1 debt as 10-year bonds for the financial year starting April 1.That’s a shift from the previous plan that stipulated that the so called CoCo bonds, which have voluntary call options, be valued as 100-year debt. India’s Finance Ministry asked Sebi in a memo earlier this month seen by Bloomberg to ease the regulations partly by withdrawing what it called the “disruptive” 100-year valuation rule.Treating such securities as shorter term helps mutual funds, one of the biggest holders in India, book them at higher valuations. That’s because longer term bonds tend to have lower prices given they are exposed to more interest rate risk. Fund managers had previously valued the notes considering the maturity as the dates on which the lender could exercise the call options.CoCo, or contingent convertible notes, were designed following the global financial crisis to ensure that creditors, not the general public, would foot the bill when banks stumble. But in the real world, investors have often focused instead on the extra yield the notes offer over plain vanilla bonds.Read a QuickTake on the securitiesThat changed last year when Indian investors were again reminded of the risks, after authorities seized beleaguered Yes Bank and announced an unprecedented move to permanently write down its AT1 securities.Lenders in India are saddled with one of the world’s worst bad debt piles and need to boost capital buffers in anticipation of more soured loans amid the pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs them to be able to easily raise money in the debt market and channel funds to help revive the economy. That’s all the more important given that weakened public finances are limiting the government’s ability to inject cash into the lenders.Read about India getting low demand for risky bank debt as caps cut appealYields on AT1 debt issued by India’s biggest banks had surged after Sebi initially proposed the rules earlier this month.(Updates with more details)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500 slips as tech stocks pull market lower

    The S&P 500 closed lower on Wednesday as optimism about the economic recovery by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was unable to halt a decline in technology shares for a second straight day. The remarks by the top two U.S. economic officials mirrored what they told Congress the day before, with Powell saying on Wednesday the most likely case is 2021 will be "a very, very strong year." While the three major indexes closed lower, investors sold last year's big performers, the technology shares that doubled the Nasdaq index from year-ago lows, and bought the underpriced value-oriented stocks poised to do well in the recovery.

  • Got an adjustable-rate mortgage? Here's why you should refinance soon

    Time may be running out on switching to an attractive fixed-rate loan.

  • Dubai Eyes Its Second IPO in Three Years With Tristar Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Middle Eastern logistics firm Tristar Transport is looking to raise gross primary proceeds of between $120 million and $160 million in an initial public offering in Dubai next month, in what would be only the financial hub’s second listing in three years.The company plans to offer up to 24% of its shares in the IPO, according to a statement on Tuesday, valuing it at as much as $964 million. The placement will include an issuance of 199 million new shares and a secondary offering of up to 88.8 million shares by existing shareholders.Sovereign wealth fund Emirates Investment Authority has the right to subscribe to buy 5% of the offer. Kuwaiti logistics firm Agility Public Warehousing Co. plans to sell just under 15% of its stake in Tristar and will remain a majority shareholder after the IPO.If priced at the top of the of the range, the IPO would be the biggest on Dubai’s main exchange since 2017, when Emaar Development PJSC raised $1.3 billion. Since then, new offerings have languished amid shrinking volumes and delistings of major companies such as port operator DP World. By contrast, new offerings jumped in neighboring Saudi Arabia.Al Mal Capital was until now the most recent company to tap Dubai’s market, raising about $95 million by listing its real estate investment trust unit in December.Tristar had initially planned to sell shares in London, but those plans were scuttled after a fraud at London-listed firm NMC Health Plc revealed $6 billion of hidden debt, increasing worries among global investors about governance and transparency issues at Gulf firms.Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc. had been retained as global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the sale, according to the statement. First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC and HSBC Bank Middle East Limited are joint regional coordinators, Societe Generale SA is a joint bookrunner and Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC is a co-lead manager.Tristar operates in 20 countries, and provides transportation and storage services to customers including Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., Total SA and Dow Inc.(Adds details on Agility’s stake sale in third paragraph. A previous version was corrected to fix the implied valuation.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to 91.870 Pivot Sets the Tone

    The direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index on Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the 50% level at 91.870.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 74.3%. But there is no question some investments performed better than others along the way. Bitcoin’s Big Run: As strong as the stock market has been since it bottomed on March 23, 2020, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has been much stronger. After a wild ride that took Bitcoin prices near $20,000 in late 2017, the previous Bitcoin bubble burst in 2018 and the cryptocurrency finished the year down 72.6%. Bitcoin came back to life in 2019, however, finishing the year up 87.2% and priced at around $7,200. Several factors led to a surge in Bitcoin buying in 2020. First, investors concerned about the potential long-term damage that trillions of dollars in federal stimulus could do to the value of the dollar have flooded into Bitcoin as a potential safe-haven play. Second, younger Americans receiving three rounds of direct stimulus payments have poured a significant chunk of that cash into investments, including Bitcoin. Mizuho recently estimated the most recent round of $1,400 stimulus payments alone could contribute to roughly $24 billion in Bitcoin buying. After starting 2020 at around $7,200, Bitcoin prices had reached $10,000 by mid-February. By the beginning of March, the volatile cryptocurrency was back down to around $8,600 after news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. When the stock market bottomed on March 23, Bitcoin investors were feeling the pain as well. Investors who had purchased Bitcoin as a COVID-19 flight-to-safety trade were down big with Bitcoin priced at around $5,800 at the time. However, once the government stimulus payments started flowing, Bitcoin regained its swagger. By May 31, Bitcoin prices were back above $10,000, and they haven’t traded below $10,000 since September 2020. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Ford Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now Bitcoin In 2021, Beyond: Bitcoin made it to new all-time highs above $20,000 in December 2020, almost exactly three years after its last new high. The cryptocurrency eventually made it as high as $61,643 in recent weeks, more than tripling its 2017 high. In recent days, the cryptocurrency has pulled back from all-time highs, settling back down to around $55,500 at publication time. Still, Bitcoin investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated a massive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Bitcoin bought on March 23, 2020, would be worth about $8,816 today. Given the exponential rise in Bitcoin prices in the past year coupled with the loss of stimulus payment support in the coming months, some investors are understandably growing concerned about a potential repeat of the 2018 sell-off. Bitcoin has experienced three boom-to-bust drawdowns of more than 80% in the past decade, and a similar sell-off in 2021 could send its price tumbling back down to around the $12,000 level. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Stimmy' Checks And The Stock Market: Will The Retail Trading Frenzy Continue?Cash App Is Giving Away M In Bitcoin: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 37 million more stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • Homebuyers snap up historically low mortgage rates, homeowners not so much

    Applications rise for homebuyer mortgages, but refinancing continues to cool.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert

  • Exclusive: Goldman sends Indian employees back home as local COVID-19 cases rise

    Goldman Sachs told all but critical staff at its operation in Indian IT capital Bengaluru to return to working from home on Wednesday, reversing moves to get staff back to one of its biggest global offices as coronavirus infections in the city grew. India earlier reported a new variant of the coronavirus as new infections and deaths nationwide hit the highest this year, prompting the imposition of new restrictions in some states. Bengaluru reported 1,280 new infections on Tuesday, according to city data, and several sources at Goldman told Reuters that teams had been told to return to working from home ahead of an all-office townhall call at 2 p.m. local time on Thursday.