U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,405.80
    +5.53 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,894.12
    -66.57 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,541.79
    +15.87 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,132.42
    -26.36 (-1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.86
    -1.60 (-2.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.50
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.20 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1681
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    -0.0310 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3634
    -0.0113 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,550.94
    +1,922.08 (+4.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.50
    +64.45 (+5.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

Vista Gold Corp. Starts Third Phase of Exploration Drilling Program at Mt Todd

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vista Gold
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Exploration Drilling Program

Cutting Core
Cutting Core
Cutting Core

Figure 1

Aerial view of the drill locations for the holes in the current program
Aerial view of the drill locations for the holes in the current program
Aerial view of the drill locations for the holes in the current program

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) (“Vista” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed the second phase and commenced a third phase of the exploration drilling program at its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project (“Mt Todd” or the “Project”) located in Northern Territory, Australia.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2292cf02-3914-49ca-8298-5679443b4026

Frederick H. Earnest, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vista, commented, “We have completed a total of 18 holes through phase two of our drilling program, or approximately 6,000 meters of drilling. We are extremely pleased with our drilling results to date and believe there is opportunity for significant resource growth and an extended life at Mt Todd. All holes drilled to date have intersected mineralization. We expect to report assay results for the last two holes from this phase of drilling, VB21-012 and VB21-013, in the coming weeks.”

“Our drilling program seeks to identify those areas where additional resources can be added most efficiently in the future. We are drilling targets extending from the Batman deposit northeast toward the Quigleys deposit. We have confirmed that known mineralized occurrences once thought to be distinct and unrelated targets are connected by a series of parallel structures that may form part of the feeder system that helped create the Batman deposit. Recent results show that our understanding of these structures is a good predictor of where mineralization is most likely to be encountered.”

Mr. Earnest concluded, “We recently started a third phase of drilling with approximately 3,000 meters to provide a better understanding of mineralization in the vicinity of the Golf-Tollis target and further to the north.”

Figure 1 below is an aerial view of the drill locations for the holes in the current program. The image is looking south, with the Batman pit located in the upper-right corner of the image. The third phase of drilling is planned to be in the vicinity of the Golf-Tollis target, located approximately 1.9 km north-northeast of the Batman pit.

Figure 1 - Aerial view of the drill locations for the holes in the current program

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da5a9832-d318-45f8-98d9-cf08d43752b1

About Vista Gold Corp.

Vista is a gold project developer. The Company’s flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in the Tier 1, mining friendly jurisdiction of Northern Territory, Australia. Situated approximately 250 km southeast of Darwin, Mt Todd is the largest undeveloped gold project in Australia and, if developed as presently designed, would potentially be Australia’s fourth largest gold producer on an annual basis, with lowest tertile in-country and global all-in sustaining costs. All major operating and environmental permits have now been approved.

For further information, please contact Pamela Solly, Vice President of Investor Relations, at (720) 981-1185.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such things as our belief that there is opportunity for significant resource growth and an extended mine life at Mt Todd; our expectation that assay results for holes VB21-012 and VB21-013 will be reported in the coming weeks; our belief that our drilling program will identify areas where additional resources can be added efficiently in the future; and our belief that the third phase of drilling may provide a better understanding of the characteristics of mineralization in the vicinity of the Golf-Tollis target and further to the north; our expectation that a third phase of drilling with approximately 3,000 meters to provide a better understanding of the characteristics of mineralization in the vicinity of the Golf-Tollis target; and our belief that if developed as presently designed, Mt Todd would potentially be Australia’s fourth largest gold producer on an annual basis, with lowest tertile in-country and global all-in sustaining costs are forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information contained in this press release include the following: our approved business plans, exploration and assay results, results of our test work for process area improvements, mineral resource and reserve estimates and results of preliminary economic assessments, prefeasibility studies and feasibility studies on our projects, if any, our experience with regulators, and positive changes to current economic conditions and the price of gold. When used in this press release, the words “optimistic,” “potential,” “indicate,” “expect,” “intend,” “hopes,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “if,” “anticipate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the exploration of mineral properties, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company’s expectations; there being no assurance that the exploration program or programs of the Company will result in expanded mineral resources; uncertainty of resource and reserve estimates, uncertainty as to the Company’s future operating costs and ability to raise capital; risks relating to cost increases for capital and operating costs; risks of shortages and fluctuating costs of equipment or supplies; risks relating to fluctuations in the price of gold; the inherently hazardous nature of mining-related activities; potential effects on our operations of environmental regulations in the countries in which it operates; risks due to legal proceedings; risks relating to political and economic instability in certain countries in which it operates; uncertainty as to the results of bulk metallurgical test work; and uncertainty as to completion of critical milestones for Mt Todd; as well as those factors discussed under the headings “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed February 25, 2021 and other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information; whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) limits disclosure for U.S. reporting purposes to mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. The technical reports referenced in this press release uses the terms defined in Canadian National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the “CIM”) – CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the “CIM Definition Standards”). These standards are not the same as reserves under the SEC’s Industry Guide 7 and may not constitute reserves or resources under the SEC’s newly adopted disclosure rules to modernize mineral property disclosure requirements (“SEC Modernization Rules”), which became effective February 25, 2019 and will be applicable to the Company in its annual report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. Under the currently applicable SEC Industry Guide 7 standards, a “final” or “bankable” feasibility study is required to report reserves, the three-year historical average price is used in any reserve or cash flow analysis to designate reserves and all necessary permits and government approvals must be filed with the appropriate governmental authority. Additionally, the technical reports uses the terms “measured resources”, “indicated resources”, and “measured & indicated resources”. We advise U.S. investors that while these terms are Canadian mining terms as defined in accordance with NI 43-101, such terms are not recognized under SEC Industry Guide 7 and normally are not permitted to be used in reports and registration statements filed with the SEC. Mineral resources described in the technical reports have a great amount of uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. The SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute SEC Industry Guide 7 compliant “reserves” as in-place tonnage and grade, without reference to unit measures. “Inferred resources” have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any or all part of an inferred resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. U.S. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into SEC Industry Guide 7 reserves.

Under the SEC Modernization Rules, the definitions of “proven mineral reserves” and “probable mineral reserves” have been amended to be substantially similar to the corresponding CIM Definition Standards and the SEC has added definitions to recognize “measured mineral resources”, “indicated mineral resources” and “inferred mineral resources” which are also substantially similar to the corresponding CIM Definition Standard. However there are differences between the definitions and standards under the SEC Modernization Rules and those under the CIM Definition Standards and therefore once the Company begins reporting under the SEC Modernization Rules there is no assurance that the Company’s mineral reserve and mineral estimates will be the same as those reported under CIM Definition Standards as contained in the technical reports prepared under CIM Definition Standards or that the economics for the Mt Todd project estimated in such technical reports will be the same as those estimated in any technical report prepared by the Company under the SEC Modernization Rules in the future.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Thursday, under pressure amid a sell-off of luxury goods makers on concerns that China may take new actions to limit personal income and redistribute wealth. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.2% from Wednesday's closing price. Hermès International, LVMH Moët Hennessy, Gucci owner Kering, and Ferrari were among the big luxury names trading sharply lower on Thursday, after China's government signaled that a crackdown on income inequality is coming.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are falling today, down by 4.3% as of 3 p.m. EDT. The funny thing is, Plug Power issued a business update this morning that was probably intended to be taken as good news. Anticipating that it will achieve "record gross billings" in 2022, the company is reorganizing its management team by appointing four general managers "to meet the growing demand of its clean energy solutions," one manager for each of the company's business units.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • Why Is Romeo Power Stock Down Today?

    Shares of Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) were down sharply again on Thursday afternoon. As of 1:45 p.m. EDT, Romeo Power's stock was down about 8.4% from Wednesday's closing price, and down about 33.2% since the end of last week. There were two things in Romeo Power's Monday earnings report that might have together triggered the sell-off.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock are down 2.1% as of 10:20 a.m. EDT on a day of mixed news for the cruise line company. The good news for Carnival today is that investment bank HSBC has just raised its price target on the stock to $18.30 -- a 24% hike from its old target, according to TheFly.com. Part 1 is, of course, that Carnival Corporation stock already costs $22 a share.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • Boeing's (NYSE:BA) Debt is One Step Ahead of Short-term Improvements

    The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA )seems unable to catch a break. Between 737MAX issues, a global pandemic, and the latest Starliner issues, there is almost always a negative catalyst ongoing. Naturally, this all comes at a cost, and today we will be examining Boeing's debt.

  • Macy’s reinstates dividend, Kohl’s raises 2021 outlook, Amazon reportedly plans to open department stores

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;dive into some of Thursday’s early market movers, which include: Macy’s reinstating dividends and buybacks after blowing away earnings estimates, Kohl’s boosting its 2021 outlook as the company continues to rebound with a 30% bump in its Q2 sales, and Amazon moving forward with plans to open department stores to push its own-branded goods.

  • Is There Danger Ahead for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

    Will history repeat itself?

  • Applied Materials Tops Estimates, Underscoring Chip Strength

    (Bloomberg) -- Applied Materials Inc., the biggest maker of machinery used to manufacture semiconductors, topped earnings estimates and gave a rosy forecast in the latest sign that the chip boom is going strong. Revenue will be roughly $6.3 billion in the three-month period ending in October, the Santa Clara, California-based company said Thursday. Analysts have estimated $6.04 billion on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit will be $1.87 to $2.01 a share in the fiscal fourth

  • Why C3.ai Is a Buy Ahead of Earnings

    It's the only pure-play artificial intelligence company in the industry, and it's available at a steep discount.

  • 11 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 11 biotech stocks popular on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit. Biotechnology is one of the fields in which Reddit investors take active interest amid an explosive growth potential of the biotech industry. According […]

  • 3 Shockingly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Values can be hard to find on the stock market, especially after the rally we've had since early 2020. Procter & Gamble was a strong business before the pandemic struck, and it has only boosted its value since then.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Urging Investors Not To Sell Ford Stock

    Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has traded down to its lowest levels since May, but Jim Cramer urged investors not to sell Ford stock. As chip shortage issues continue to impact the automotive industry, Cramer said there are many things that are going well for Ford that investors should pay attention to. See Also: Ford Stock Breaks Critical Level "There are so many things that are going good at Ford including all new models and a decision to no longer lose money in a lot of different places," Cramer sai

  • Why Tuya Is Plunging Even Lower Today

    Shares of Tuya (NYSE: TUYA) were tumbling 11% in morning trading Thursday after the Internet-of-Things platform reported second-quarter earnings. While revenue outpaced analyst forecasts and net losses were in line, sales guidance of between $83 million and $86 million widely missed consensus expectations of $110 million. Tuya went public in March at $21 per share, above the expected $17 to $20 per share range, but after rising almost 20% on its first day of trading, the stock today is going for less than half its offer price.

  • Why JD.com Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), China's largest online retailer, were falling today on seemingly no company-specific news. Investors may be concerned about increased regulation in China for technology stocks, as well as other industries. JD.com's share price had fallen 5% as of 3:03 p.m. EDT.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, manages more than $2 billion in assets […]

  • This is now the average 401(k) balance

    If you want to see the benefits of saving early for your retirement and saving often, look no further than the latest report from 401(k) giant Fidelity Investments. The average 401(k) account now has a record balance of $129,300, the company says. Fidelity calculates that even millennials who’ve held their 401(k)s for at least 15 years now have an average balance of just under $280,000.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Canadian dollar slides for 4th day as risk aversion ramps up

    The Canadian dollar on Thursday fell to a nearly one-month low against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart, as concern about rising global coronavirus cases and potential cutting of stimulus by the Federal Reserve weighed on investor sentiment. "The fragile commodities and risk backdrop" is likely to continue to weigh on the loonie in the near term, strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. Also on Wednesday, the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting last month showed officials felt the employment benchmark for decreasing support for the economy "could be reached this year."