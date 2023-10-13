Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) reached $31.06, with a +0.58% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.23%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 12.7% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.4%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 24, 2023. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.16, signifying a 26.09% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $319.85 million, indicating a 4.11% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.43 per share and a revenue of $1.19 billion, signifying shifts of +51.19% and +4.34%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.73% higher. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.97. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.11.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 228, this industry ranks in the bottom 10% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

