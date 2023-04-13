Is Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Potentially Undervalued?

While Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$29.87 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$24.90. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Vista Outdoor's current trading price of US$26.76 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Vista Outdoor’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Vista Outdoor?

Good news, investors! Vista Outdoor is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 3.81x is currently well-below the industry average of 11.34x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Vista Outdoor’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Vista Outdoor look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Vista Outdoor, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although VSTO is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to VSTO, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on VSTO for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Vista Outdoor you should be mindful of and 1 of these doesn't sit too well with us.

