Vista Outdoor Named by Investor's Business Daily as Top 3 ESG Company in Consumer Goods

·4 min read
In this article:
Recognized as One of 'Best ESG Companies of 2021'

ANOKA, Minn., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets, today announced the Company ranked No. 39 on Investor's Business Daily's 2021 Best ESG Companies list, which recognizes the top 100 businesses with superior Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings in addition to strong fundamentals and technical stock performance. This is Vista Outdoor's first year to make the list, ranking in the Top 3 within the Consumer Goods category.

Vista Outdoor Recognized as One of ‘Best ESG Companies of 2021’ by Investor Business Daily

Vista Outdoor believes that sustainable business practices, diversity, stakeholder engagement, and effective corporate governance are critical to the long-term success of its business. In its Annual ESG Report, readers will find updates on identified KPI's, corporate social responsibility, public policy, and coalition partnerships.

"Common ground is found outside, which is why Vista Outdoor continues to make strides to advance environmental, social and governance progress in the outdoor industry," said Chris Metz, Chief Executive Officer of Vista Outdoor. "This is great recognition for Vista Outdoor and we are honored to have made the list, joining other fantastic companies in advancing these shared ideals while we work to build common ground, promote sustainability, advocate for conservation, and expand outdoor opportunities for all."

Vista Outdoor manages its ESG initiatives through a multi-disciplinary working group comprised of corporate, business unit and brand subject matter experts. Each member of the working group is responsible for key ESG metrics and deliverables, which collectively are reported through the company's annual ESG Impact Report.

"At CamelBak, our goal is not to make more, but to do more - with less. We are implementing changes to our products, packaging, and facilities to achieve ambitious carbon reduction targets. The responsibility of sustainability lies with all of us—makers and consumers, and people are key to our success. CamelBak believes and promotes that the outdoors is for everyone and will continue to advance inclusivity, both internally and externally," said Marissa Strano, Manager of Materials Innovations & Sustainability for CamelBak.

"ESG progress has been in our ammunition brand DNA for generations. We have a long and storied legacy of supporting conservation and hunting recruitment efforts. From the very first 4-H Shooting Sports program to industry-leading conservation partnership and Pittman-Robertson funding. And now we are using ESG to drive efficiencies and operational improvements in manufacturing, which provides for better environmental outcomes and reduced costs – a win-win for hunters and shooters everywhere," said Rochelle Poore, Senior Director, Strategy and Business Development for the Vista Outdoor Ammunition brands.

To view the complete list of IBD's 100 Best ESG Companies, with data pulled from IBD and Down Jones, go to https://www.investors.com/esg-investing/.

About IBD Best 100 ESG Companies
All of IBD's Best 100 ESG Companies of 2021 mix profitability with ethical and social responsibility. To come up with this list, IBD first screened Dow Jones' ESG ratings, which included more than 6,000 companies. The research team looked for the top 15% of the 2,360 companies whose stock price was $10 or higher and are investable in the United States. Then they screened for companies with IBD Composite Ratings of 85 or better, reflecting broad strength in fundamental and technical areas linked to stock price performance. Finally, the team ranked them by Dow Jones' ESG Ratings. To break the tie at 100 companies, the research team looked at Relative Strength Ratings and Earnings Per Share Ratings, an IBD measure of earnings growth compared with other publicly traded companies. All data from IBD and Dow Jones were as of 8/31/2021.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.
Vista Outdoor is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. We operate through two reportable segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Together, our segments serve the outdoor sports and recreation markets through a diverse portfolio of well-recognized brands that provide consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative products. Brands include Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Federal Ammunition and more. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit our website or investor relations page and follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact:
Fred Ferguson
Phone: 571-343-7006
E-mail: media.relations@vistaoutdoor.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vista-outdoor-named-by-investors-business-daily-as-top-3-esg-company-in-consumer-goods-301409149.html

SOURCE Vista Outdoor Inc.

