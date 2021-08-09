VistaGen Therapeutics to Report Fiscal Year 2022 First Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 12, 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc . (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing a new generation of medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, August 12 at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) to discuss its financial and operating results for its fiscal year 2022 first quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provide a business update.



Event: VistaGen Therapeutics Fiscal Year 2022 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021

Time: 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time)

US Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-800-935-5014

Toll/International Dial-in: 1-212-231-2920

Conference ID: 21996610

Shawn Singh, CEO of VistaGen, will host the conference call along with other members of the Company’s management team. The call is open to the public and will provide an update on recent developments, milestones during the first quarter of the Company’s 2022 fiscal year, which ended June 30, 2021, and certain target milestones and goals for future periods.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available via this link – http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146257. Participants should access this webcast site 10 minutes before the start of the call. In addition, a telephone playback of the call will be available after approximately 5:00 pm Pacific Time on Thursday, August 12, 2021. To listen to the replay, call toll free 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally (toll applies). Please use the replay PIN 21996610.

About VistaGen

VistaGen Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other CNS disorders. Each of VistaGen's three CNS drug candidates has a differentiated profile and therapeutic potential in multiple CNS markets. For more information, please visit www.VistaGen.com and connect with VistaGen on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

VistaGen Company Contacts

Media:

Mark McPartland

Phone: (650) 577-3606

Email: IR@vistagen.com

Investors:

Mark Flather

Phone: (650) 577-3617

Email: IR@vistagen.com



