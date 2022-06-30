U.S. markets close in 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,769.22
    -49.61 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,662.04
    -367.27 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,982.83
    -195.06 (-1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,705.12
    -14.25 (-0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.77
    -4.01 (-3.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.90
    -8.60 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    20.26
    -0.47 (-2.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0479
    +0.0035 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.1210 (-3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2172
    +0.0049 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6560
    -0.8890 (-0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,950.31
    -1,176.31 (-5.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.55
    -24.92 (-5.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.28
    -143.04 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

VistaPath Raises $4M to Modernize Pathology Labs Using Computer Vision and Artificial Intelligence

·2 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VistaPath, the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-based, data-driven pathology processing platforms, today announced that it has secured $4 million in seed funding led by Moxxie Ventures with participation from NextGen Venture Partners and First Star Ventures. With this latest round, VistaPath will further advance its mission to modernize pathology labs, delivering faster, more accurate diagnoses that lead to optimal patient care.

VistaPath
VistaPath

"We're excited to be working with investors who share our desire to impact the lives and clinical outcomes of patients. This funding will support full-scale development and delivery of our innovative products, as well as the expansion of our operational and technical capabilities—allowing us to better serve the clinical and life science markets," says Timothy Spong, CEO of VistaPath.

VistaPath's Sentinel is a first-of-its-kind pathology processing platform designed to seamlessly deliver a range of solutions for critical lab processes. The company's first application, released in 2021, is a tissue grossing platform that automates the process of receiving, assessing, and processing tissue samples. The platform uses a high-quality video system combined with AI to assess specimens and create a gross report 93% faster than human technicians with 43% more accuracy. Additional applications are slated to be released later this year.

"Pathology is the study of disease and connects every aspect of patient care. We believe that advances in computer vision and AI can bring great improvements to the pathology industry and ultimately lead to better outcomes for patients. We believe the team at VistaPath is building a best-in-class product for pathology labs and are proud to lead this investment round", says Alex Roetter, General Partner at Moxxie Ventures.

About VistaPath

VistaPath is modernizing pathology labs using computer vision and artificial intelligence. They provide clients with significant quality, workflow, and strategic benefits with the overall goal of delivering improved results for pathologists, clinicians, and patients. The Sentinel is the company's first product. Learn more at vistapathbio.com.

About Moxxie Ventures

Moxxie Ventures is an early stage venture firm focused on backing exceptional founders who make life and work better. Moxxie is based in San Francisco, CA and Boulder, CO. Learn more at moxxie.vc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vistapath-raises-4m-to-modernize-pathology-labs-using-computer-vision-and-artificial-intelligence-301579108.html

SOURCE VistaPath

Recommended Stories

  • BlackBerry Radar Now Available on AWS Marketplace

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that BlackBerry Radar®, the company's intelligent, data-driven asset monitoring solution purpose-built for the transportation industry, is now available for purchase in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

  • Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy doubles down on Bitcoin bet with new $10 million purchase

    MicroStrategy now holds an aggregate of approximately 129,699 Bitcoins, which were acquired for about $3.98 billion, the company said.

  • Apple eyes fuel purchases from dashboard as it revs up car software

    Apple Inc wants you to start buying gas directly from your car dashboard as early as this fall, when the newest version of its CarPlay software rolls out, accelerating the company's push to turn your vehicle into a store for goods and services. A new feature quietly unveiled at Apple's developer conference this month will allow CarPlay users to tap an app to navigate to a pump and buy gas straight from a screen in the car, skipping the usual process of inserting or tapping a credit card. Details of Apple's demo for developers have not previously been reported.

  • How to protect your data in a post Roe v Wade world

    Women may soon need to protect their online data in states where abortion is now illegal. Here's how to do so.

  • Blackstone Weighs US Listing of $2 Billion Tech Firm IBS

    (Bloomberg) -- IBS Software Services Pvt., backed by Blackstone Inc., is considering a US initial public offering that could value the company at more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the development, defying concerns about heightened market volatility.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPATrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Che

  • Here's Why We Think Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • China’s TikTok is awful. It’s a spy. A brain drain. The US has no business banning it

    The FCC’s Brendan Carr wants Apple and Google to pull the app from their stores. That’s not the government’s job. | Editorial

  • Firefox can now automatically remove tracking from URLs

    Mozilla's latest Firefox browser release has a new feature that blocks sites like Facebook from tracking you across websites.

  • Chainlink’s Smart Contract Products Go Live on Fantom

    Two protocols, Keepers and VRF, will allow developers to deploy more sophisticated applications on the Fantom network.

  • Snap launches paid version of Snapchat app

    (Reuters) -Snap Inc on Wednesday launched a paid version of the Snapchat app in the U.S., priced at $3.99 a month, and a few other markets, in a major step away from a revenue model dependent mostly on advertising. Snap, which had teased the subscription version, Snapchat+, earlier this month, said it would be available in Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates at launch. Last month, Snap said it would miss revenue and profit targets for the second quarter and would have to slow hiring and lower spending, sending its shares down over 40% in a single day.

  • Focal Point focuses on modernizing procurement with $3M seed investment

    Focal Point founder Anders Lillevik has spent more than 25 years in procurement, where he has observed that the vast majority of business was still being conducted using spreadsheets and email. Nothing was really changing in spite of the significant investment. Today, his startup announced a $3 million seed investment to help build the platform he envisioned, one that would bring a level of automation to a highly manual process.

  • Revamped Restaurant POS Systems Put Payments Choice on the Menu

    Consumers, accustomed to the easy convenience of digital ordering, have come to expect frictionless payment experiences not only when purchasing from restaurants online but also when visiting their physical stores. As such, restaurants are challenged to seek out point of sale (POS) options that enable consumers greater choice as to how they would like to […]

  • An FCC Commissioner Wants TikTok Yanked From Apple and Google App Stores

    The senior Republican on the Federal Communications Commission sees the video app as a national security risk.

  • FCC Official Wants App Stores to Cancel TikTok. That’s Unlikely

    (Bloomberg) -- A member of the US Federal Communications Commission will have a tough time getting Apple Inc. and Google to remove the popular Chinese-owned video app TikTok from their app stores.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesStocks Jolted by Recession Scare as Bonds Surge: Markets WrapTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptThe FCC d

  • Comcast’s Xfinity TV Streaming App Now Available on Apple TV Devices

    Comcast launched the Xfinity Stream app on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD — which can now act as a substitute for your cable TV set-top box. Xfinity Stream on Apple TV gives Xfinity TV customers another option to access their video services, including all live, on-demand, and DVR programming within their home (i.e., […]

  • Siemens and Nvidia collaborate to expand digital services

    Siemens has signed a partnership agreement with chip designer Nvidia Corp to create an industrial metaverse - an enhanced virtual reality for companies to reduce the costs of running their factories, buildings and speed up new product design. The deal is a cornerstone of Siemens Xcelerator, a new open digital platform also launched by the German technology and engineering company on Wednesday. The cloud-based platform, which will feature hardware, software and digital services, is part of Siemens' ambition to grow its digital business by 10% per year from the 5.6 billion euros ($5.89 billion) generated in 2021.

  • TikTok should be banned from Apple and Google app stores, demands FCC commissioner

    App accused of harvesting users’ data

  • Apple and Google should kick TikTok out of their app stores, FCC commissioner argues

    Carr’s appeal to Big Tech follows a report that claimed Beijing taps into U.S. TikTok users’ data.

  • Apple says developers will have to submit a new version to use third-party payment systems in South Korea

    Apple announced Thursday that developers can now use a third-party payment system for the South Korea App Store. The company specified that developers will need to submit a separate binary for iOS or iPadOS "distributed solely on the App Store in South Korea." The company said that it'll charge 26% commission from app developers using third-party payment systems — 1% less than what it charged from the Dutch dating apps using a similar method.

  • FCC wants to remove TikTok from app stores

    The FCC is calling for the removal of TikTok from Google and Apple's app stores amid privacy concerns that China is able to access the video app's user data.