U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,482.73
    -50.03 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,715.39
    -313.26 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,154.02
    -186.23 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,024.04
    -38.75 (-1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.67 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.00
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.51
    +0.28 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1319
    -0.0028 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    +0.0060 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3598
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1200
    -0.2330 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,549.53
    +807.64 (+1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,010.16
    +14.90 (+1.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Anghami Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vistas Media Acquisition Corp
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VMAC
  • VMACU

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anghami Inc. (“Anghami” or the “Company”), the leading music streaming platform and service in the Middle East and North Africa, and Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAC) (“VMAC”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that in a special meeting on January 19, 2022, VMAC’s shareholders voted to approve its proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Anghami. Approximately 98% of the votes cast at the meeting were in favor of the Business Combination.

The Business Combination is expected to close upon satisfaction of the closing conditions. Following the closing of the Business Combination, the common stock and warrants of the surviving company are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ under the tickers “ANGH” and “ANGHW,” respectively.

About Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc.
Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the Global Media and Entertainment sector.

To learn more about Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., please visit https://vmac.media.

About Anghami Inc.
Anghami is the leading digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa, with the largest catalog comprising more than 57 million songs available for more than 70 million users. When it launched in 2012, Anghami was the first music-streaming platform in MENA. In digitizing the region’s music, it has become the best-known and best-loved brand in music streaming in MENA. Today, Anghami features licensed content from leading Arabic labels, independent artists and distributors. Anghami also features music from the major International labels such as Universal, Sony, Warner and is continuously licensing new content. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, it has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo and Riyadh and operates in 16 countries across MENA. It is the only service available in English, Arabic and French, and remains close to its customer base, not only thanks to its pan-regional presence but also via the 56 million user data points it generates every day.

To learn more about Anghami, please visit: https://anghami.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. VMAC’s and Anghami’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the satisfaction of the closing conditions to the proposed business combination, and the timing of the completion of the proposed business combination. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside VMAC’s and Anghami’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Business Combination Agreement (the “Agreement”); (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against VMAC and Anghami following the announcement of the Agreement and the transactions contemplated therein; (3) the inability to complete the proposed business combination, including certain regulatory approvals, or satisfy other conditions to closing in the Agreement; (4) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Agreement or could otherwise cause the transaction to fail to close; (5) the impact of COVID-19 on Anghami’s business and/or the ability of the parties to complete the proposed business combination; (6) the risk that the proposed business combination disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the proposed business combination; (7) costs related to the proposed business combination; (8) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (9) the possibility that Anghami or VMAC may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (10) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the final prospectus of VMAC for its initial public offering, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and in VMAC’s other filings with the SEC. VMAC cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. VMAC cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. VMAC does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contacts:

VMAC:
F. Jacob Cherian, CEO
+1 212- 859-3525
fjc@vmac.media

Investor Contact:
Ashley DeSimone
Ashley.Desimone@icrinc.com

Brett Milotte, ICR
Brett.Milotte@icrinc.com

Middle East Media:
Dhanya Issac / Omar Nasro, ASDA’A BCW
Dhanya.Issac@bcw-global.com / Omar.Nasro@bcw-global.com


Recommended Stories

  • Netflix shares sink in after-market trading after subscriber outlook misses estimates

    As earnings season ramps up, Netflix kicked the reporting period off for big tech when it unveiled its fourth quarter results after the bell on Thursday. Here were the main metrics from Netflix's report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • Stock market: 'There is a rotation going on,' investment strategist explains

    Charles Schwab Chief Global Investment Strategist Jeffrey Kleintop joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the stock market.

  • Peloton stock is crashing on reports it's halting production of bikes and treadmills

    Peloton shares get crushed on reports of a production halt.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Climbing Again Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) stock has seen some volatile swings in this week's trading, but it's back to posting big gains today. The Trump-affiliated special purpose acquisition company's (SPAC) share price was up roughly 5.2% as of 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday. While there isn't any fresh news pertaining to Digital World Acquisition, the stock is getting a boost from today's market rally.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks close at session lows: Dow falls 300 points

    U.S. stocks struggled for direction Thursday afternoon after staging a comeback from a turbulent previous session as investors weighed a series of upbeat earnings and a fresh read on weekly jobless claims out of Washington.

  • Stock market drop 'is an opportunity for some names,' strategist explains

    CFA and owner of Portia Capital Management Michelle Connell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech, energy and financial sector fund data, commodity futures, and Fed policy makers expecting three interest rate hikes in 2022.

  • Trump Solicited Hedge Funds, Family Offices for $1 Billion PIPE

    (Bloomberg) -- When former President Donald Trump said in December that his nascent media company was raising $1 billion from a diverse group of institutional investors, the announcement was highly unusual in that it omitted the participants’ names.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Cov

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    Though crashes and corrections are inevitable, they're also an ideal opportunity to buy great stocks at a discount.

  • Jeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has Started

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesOmicron Is a Bigger Risk for the Young, Medical Data ShowsJeremy Grantham, the famed investor who for decades has been calling market bubbles, said the historic collapse in stocks he predicted a year ago is underway and even i

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Peloton stock plummets after the company halts production of bikes, treadmills

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Akiko Fujita discuss how the market is reacting to Peloton's production pause.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Gaining Today

    After some big sell-offs, the market is rallying today, and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is getting a boost from the momentum. The data analytics specialist's share price was up roughly 5.7% as of noon ET on Thursday. In the absence of any fresh, business-specific news, Palantir stock has frequently made outsize moves in conjunction with the market's shifting appetite for growth-dependent technology companies.

  • Affirm: Great Idea, Not-So-Great Company

    Affirm and its "buy now, pay later" rivals allow consumers to pay for items in scheduled instalments, instead of using a traditional credit card. Credit card companies like Mastercard and Visa make money by charging their customers compounding interest and late fees. For 0% financing, Affirm makes money by charging merchants fees to use its services; those shops pay up in hopes that Affirm's flexible payment options will encourage customers to buy from them.

  • TaskUs Stock Plummets Following a Report Suggesting 50% Downside

    Shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ: TASK) fell sharply on Thursday after the release of what's known as a short report. Spruce Point Capital Management believes TaskUs stock has 25% to 50% downside. Putting their money where their mouth is, Spruce Point Capital is short shares of TaskUs, meaning it will profit if the stock goes down.

  • Netflix: ‘We expect the bulk of the subscriber growth' to come from Asia, analyst says

    CFRA Research Media & Entertainment Analyst Tuna Amobi joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix's Q4 earnings and what to expect from the streaming company going forward.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) may be down 22% from its 52-week high, but shares of the semiconductor stock have doubled over the past year. In contrast, the S&P 500 is up a measly 109% in the past five years, meaning had someone invested $10,000 in Nvidia shares back then, they would be sitting on well over $100,000 today versus a $20,000 or so gain in the index. Is it too late to buy Nvidia stock now?

  • Stocks Tumble Into the Close on Selloff in Tech: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The volatility that’s gripped financial markets this year tightened its hold on American stocks, with a late-session plunge sending the Nasdaq 100 Index into a correction.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesOmicron Is a Bigger Risk for the Young, Medical Data Sh

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Pot Stocks With 46% to 152% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks see "high" return potential for these cannabis stocks.

  • 2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    Growth stocks in the tech sector have become one of the most significant victims of the recent market sell-off. The Nasdaq Composite is trading down roughly 10% from its all-time high and funds driven by growth-oriented tech stocks like the ARK Innovation ETF have lost approximately half of their value over the last year. DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) are two such stocks that might just be worth buying right now.

  • Netflix reports earnings amid stock slump, Peloton stock crashes

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details the big stories in the stock market on Thursday,