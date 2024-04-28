Visteon Corporation Just Missed EPS By 6.6%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its first-quarter results last week. Results look to have been somewhat negative - revenue fell 4.2% short of analyst estimates at US$933m, and statutory earnings of US$1.50 per share missed forecasts by 6.6%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Visteon's 16 analysts is for revenues of US$4.10b in 2024. This would reflect a modest 4.5% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plummet 54% to US$8.16 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$4.10b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.27 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$142, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Visteon at US$161 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$108. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Visteon's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Visteon's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 6.1% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 9.0% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Visteon is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Visteon's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

