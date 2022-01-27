U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,326.51
    -23.42 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,160.78
    -7.31 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,352.78
    -189.34 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,931.29
    -45.18 (-2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.12
    -0.23 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.50
    -34.20 (-1.87%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    -1.04 (-4.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1151
    -0.0094 (-0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8070
    -0.0410 (-2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3377
    -0.0086 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3660
    +0.7060 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,821.81
    -834.84 (-2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    810.76
    -8.74 (-1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.31
    +84.53 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     

Visteon Names Bunsei Kure to Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Visteon Corporation
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VC

  • Appointment of Bunsei Kure to Visteon’s board of directors adds additional automotive and semiconductor industry experience to its board of directors

  • Bunsei held prior roles as CEO of Renesas Electronics, a leading semiconductor supplier to the automotive industry, and CEO of Calsonic Kansei Corporation, a global tier-1 supplier to automotive OEMs

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), a leading global technology company serving the mobility industry, today announced the appointment of Bunsei Kure to its board of directors, effective Feb. 1, 2022.

Bunsei Kure brings extensive experience in the global automotive and semiconductor industries, having served as CEO of Calsonic Kansei, a large tier-1 supplier that is now part of Marelli, from 2008 to 2013, and as EVP and then as COO of Nidec, the world’s largest electric motor company, from 2013 to 2015. Bunsei Kure also served as CEO of Renesas Electronics, a leading supplier of semiconductor solutions to the global automotive industry, from 2016 until his retirement in 2019. In these roles, Bunsei developed extensive knowledge of the Japanese automotive industry, an important market for Visteon, with a deep network within Japanese OEMs and suppliers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bunsei to our board of directors,” said Francis M. Scricco, chair of Visteon’s board of directors. “His knowledge and expertise of the automotive and semiconductor industries will be very helpful in supporting Visteon’s future growth.”

“Visteon has established a leading position in cockpit electronics and electrification, which are the fastest growing segments in the automotive industry today,” said Kure. “I look forward to working with Visteon’s board and executive team to further advance Visteon’s leadership position in the industry.”

Bunsei Kure holds a law degree from University of Tokyo and a master’s degree in public affairs from Princeton University.

About Visteon
Visteon is a global technology company serving the mobility industry, dedicated to creating a more enjoyable, connected, and safe driving experience. The company’s platforms leverage proven, scalable hardware and software solutions that enable the digital, electric, and autonomous evolution of our global automotive customers. Visteon products align with key industry trends and include digital instrument clusters, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, domain controllers, advanced driver assistance systems and battery management systems. Visteon reported net sales of approximately $2.5 billion and booked $4.6 billion of new business in 2020. Learn more at https://www.visteon.com/newsroom/.

Follow Visteon:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/visteon
https://twitter.com/visteon
https://www.facebook.com/VisteonCorporation
https://www.youtube.com/user/Visteon
https://www.instagram.com/visteon/
https://mp.weixin.qq.com/?lang=en_US
https://m.weibo.cn/u/6605315328
http://i.youku.com/u/UNDgyMjA1NjUxNg==?spm=a2h0k.8191407.0.0

Visteon Contacts:

Media:
Dianna Ofiara
734-258-4355
dofiara@visteon.com

Investors:
Kris Doyle
201-247-3050
kdoyle@visteon.com



Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • Why Lucid Group, Nio, and Rivian Are All Down Again Today

    Shares of several big-name electric vehicle (EV) stocks were trading down at midday on Thursday, after category leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gave weak guidance for 2022. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was down about 9.3%. Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down about 4%.

  • Apple smashes Wall Street expectations with historic Q1 revenue

    Apple beat analysts' expectations on strong performance from its iPhone and services segments.

  • Market turmoil 'an opportunity to upgrade' portfolios: Morgan Stanley Managing Director

    Morgan Stanley Managing Director Kathy Entwistle joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss economic data, the expected rate hike in March, and the market outlook amid geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Lucid stock falls after rival Tesla warns about supply chain

    Lucid shares fell as much as 14% on Thursday amid a selloff in electric vehicle stocks. The high-end EV maker is falling along with Tesla (TSLA) after the industry giant warned about supply-chain challenges.

  • Why Teradyne Stock Plummeted on Thursday

    The stock price decline comes despite Teradyne reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Here's what investors should know.

  • Robinhood Revenue Misses Estimates on Weaker Stock Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. reported fourth-quarter revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates as equities trading declined and provided a revenue forecast for the current period that was also lower than analysts’ expectations. The stock slumped. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching

  • Apple earnings: 'Upgrade super cycle' and services growth should lead to more profit, analyst says

    Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder R "Ray" Wang&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what expect with Apple earnings amid supply chain challenges.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    On a day chock-full of semiconductor news, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) took another turn for the worse. As fellow chip giants Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Seagate (NASDAQ: STX) reported earnings numbers that sent their stocks rushing off in opposite directions, Nvidia stayed more or less mum. Result: As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Nvidia stock is down 2.9%.

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks To Buy For 2022

    In this article, we discuss oil price predictions and the 10 best energy stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy for 2022. The energy industry had a record 2021 with oil stocks climbing to the […]

  • 3 Stocks to Pounce On As the Market Dips

    If you're looking to take advantage of this week's volatility, start with Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Upstart was one of the biggest investing stories of 2021, zooming as high as 18 times its IPO price in less than a year. Instead of relying on a small set of broad categories, Upstart's platform includes many more factors, such as education and employment history.

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Dividend stocks are worth serious consideration, especially given the current state of the economy. Let's look at two companies to consider -- both of which are excellent, dividend-paying companies and look like steals at current levels: AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Pharma giant AbbVie offers a dividend yield of 4.01%, significantly higher than the S&P 500's average of 1.27%.

  • 3 Stocks To Buy Before Their Next Earnings Reports

    Earnings season is upon us, and with the broad sell-off going on right now among tech stocks, some buying opportunities have emerged. Three stocks that have taken a beating lately also happen to have the potential to soon report strong earnings: Unity Software (NYSE: U), DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). During its third-quarter conference call back in early November, Unity Software management mentioned the word "metaverse" 14 times.

  • Buy, Sell, or Hold Roblox Stock at $63 a Share?

    Most importantly, those users are sticking around, spending virtual currency on new content, which is causing Roblox's revenue and free cash flow to climb. Roblox is not a flash-in-the-pan business. On a trailing-12-month basis through the third quarter, Roblox generated $599 million of free cash flow (FCF) on $1.7 billion in revenue.

  • Why 1-800-FLOWERS.com Stock Plunged 35% at the Open Today

    The flower and gift retailer reported earnings and investors were not at all pleased with the update.

  • Why Amazon Stock Was Trading Higher Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were up 2% as of 12:25 p.m. ET on Thursday after several analysts weighed in with their opinions on the stock's near-term return potential. Other firms also adjusted their price targets but kept a bullish view on Amazon. The most bullish call was UBS, which set a buy rating on the stock with a $4,700 price target.

  • Jefferies issues bullish note on buy-rated OrganiGram, upgrades Cronos and Hexo and cuts Tilray’s price target

    Jefferies upgraded two Canadian cannabis stocks on Thursday and reduced his price target on a third, remaining most bullish on buy-rated OrganiGram Holdings Inc., which it said is "really starting to hit its stride."

  • Boeing Stumbles Again With Big Q4 Loss

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) has disappointed investors and customers repeatedly in recent years. Investors got more of the same on Wednesday, when Boeing reported its fourth-quarter results. Boeing posted revenue of $14.8 billion for the fourth quarter, down from $15.3 billion a year earlier.

  • Cash Pours Into Anti-ARK ETF as Cathie Wood Struggles

    The Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF, which aims to achieve the inverse performance of the ARK Innovation ETF, saw its largest single-day net inflow of cash on Tuesday.

  • Intel stock hits lowest price in more than a year, and there is another shoe to drop

    Intel Corp. weathered another tough investor reaction to its earnings report Thursday despite strong results, as the chip maker faces another challenge in addition to falling margins: A looming oversupply of PCs that promises to hit its largest business segment.