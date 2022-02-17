U.S. markets open in 7 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.50
    -14.50 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,781.00
    -70.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,535.50
    -64.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,067.00
    -10.50 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.57
    -1.09 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.80
    +5.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.54
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1365
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.29
    -1.41 (-5.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3593
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2760
    -0.1760 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,771.65
    -236.75 (-0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,006.74
    -7.64 (-0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     

Vistin Pharma ASA: Fourth quarter 2021 financial results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vistin Pharma ASA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VISTN.OL
Vistin Pharma ASA
Vistin Pharma ASA

Oslo, Norway, 17th of February 2022

Vistin Pharma ASA (Vistin Pharma, OSE: VISTIN) today announces the financial results for the fourth quarter 2021

Revenue in fourth quarter ended at MNOK 78 compared to MNOK 64 in Q4 2020. The revenue increase was driven by higher sales volume (+29%) and sales prices, partly offset by a significant stronger NOK vs EUR compared to last year.

Fourth quarter EBITDA ended at MNOK 12.2 (Q4’20: MNOK 13.9) a 13% decrease compared to similar quarter last year. The lower EBITDA in Q4’21 was driven by a stronger NOK vs EUR, increased raw material prices, record high international freight costs, bonus accrual and significantly higher electricity prices in the quarter compared to last year. Currency neutral EBITDA in Q4’21 compared to Q4’20 shows an increase of approx. 15%.

The net profit for the group ended at MNOK 7.2 (Q4’20: MNOK 8.6) for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Vistin Pharma had cash of MNOK 36 (Q4’20 MNOK: 77) as of 31 December 2021. Approx. 55% of the Metformin Expansion Project (MEP) has been paid as of end December. The company has a strong balance sheet with an equity ratio of 83% and no interest-bearing debt.

2021 had an all-time high sales volume of 3 748MT compared to 3 360MT in 2020, an increase of 12%.

The fourth quarter conference call, which will be held today, 17th of February, at 8.30am (CET) will be available via web and audio through the following access points:

Telephone conference:
Confirmation Code: 7590346
International dial-In: +44 (0) 2071 928338
Norway, Oslo: +47 21563015
United States, New York: +1 6467413167

Webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jb9o62eq

The conference call will be held in English.

Please find the Q4 report and presentation enclosed. The report will also be made available on www.vistin.com.

*****

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97 05 36 21
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • Years after calling Bitcoin ‘rat poison,’ Warren Buffett just invested $1 billion in a crypto-friendly bank

    The superstar investor may be seeing an entirely different kind of opportunity in digital financial service providers like Nubank.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • Nvidia Stock Slips Despite an Earnings Beat and Strong Guidance

    Nvidia said revenue jumped 53% in its fiscal fourth quarter to $7.64 billion. The company is projecting better-than-expected results for the current quarter, as well.

  • Nvidia beats Q4 estimates on power of data center, gaming businesses

    Nvidia reported its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates.

  • Zuckerberg Makes Big Changes at Facebook (It's Funny and Ridiculous)

    Mark Zuckerberg wants to completely cut off all ties between Facebook and the controversies that have marked the daily life of the social media giant over the past five years. This attempt at purification began last October when he changed Facebook's name to Meta and imposed the concept of metaverse in conversations and business circles. Zuckerberg now wants Facebook employees to be called 'Metamates'.

  • QuantumScape Stock Is Down After Reporting Earnings. It’s Hard to Say Why.

    QuantumScape reported fourth-quarter results Wednesday evening. The pre-sales company said it met all of its 2021 goals.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Still a Great Invesment?

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned -3.23% for the third quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 0.58%, the Russell […]

  • Shopify Stock Tumbles After Forecasting Slower Revenue Growth

    Shares of the e-commerce software provider were on track to close at their lowest levels since June 2020 after the company said the forces that made it one of the biggest winners of the pandemic are starting to slow.

  • Shopify Suffers Biggest Drop Ever on Slowing Growth Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. plunged 17% in Toronto, the most ever, after giving a weaker outlook for growth this year, as online spending resets and consumers face higher inflation. Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Mass Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?“T

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Charlie Munger Expects Index Funds to Change the World—and Not in a Good Way

    Warren Buffett’s business partner says passive funds like those run by BlackRock wield too much power.

  • Why Masimo Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) were tanking 35.2% as of 12:37 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The steep decline came after the medical technology company provided its fourth-quarter update following the market close on Tuesday. Masimo's results were actually pretty good.

  • 10 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential

    In this post, we will take a look at ten growth stocks from the semiconductor industry. If you want to skip our introduction and jump straight to the top five stocks, then head on over to 5 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential. The semiconductor industry is one of the hottest topics in the technology sector […]

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • U.S. Futures Drop, Treasuries Rise on Ukraine Risk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures fell Thursday, Treasuries jumped and the dollar rallied in another bout of risk aversion sparked by the Ukraine standoff. Crude oil pared losses.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Mass Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?S&P

  • Fastly Shares Swoon as Guidance Misses Estimates

    The content delivery network operator saw its shares tumble 26% in late trading after its outlook disappointed investors.

  • Cisco Stock Jumps on Strong Earnings and a Growing Buyback

    The networking giant reported revenue of $12.7 billion in the latest quarter, up 6% from a year ago. It also announced an additional $15 billion worth of potential stock buybacks