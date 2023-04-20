Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation to Q1 2023 conference call
Oslo, Norway, 20 April 2023
Vistin Pharma ASA will release its first quarter 2023 results on Thursday 27th of April 2023. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at the same day: Thursday 27th of April at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.
The conference call will be held in English.
The first quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:
Webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/esnqd8k9
Telephone conference (online registration):
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI27373abc81d0427486bb885a935c342c
For further information, please contact:
Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97053621
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com
