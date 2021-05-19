U.S. markets open in 6 hours

Vistin Pharma ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

Vistin Pharma ASA

Hilde Merete Hagen, VP Quality & regulatory Affairs in Vistin Pharma ASA, and a primary insider, has on 18th of May 2021 sold 14 182 shares in Vistin Pharma ASA at an average price of NOK 24.0 per share.

Following this transaction Hilde Merete Hagen do not hold any shares in Vistin Pharma ASA.


Attachment


  • Jaguar Land Rover Owner Swings to Profit as China Sales Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Jaguar Land Rover’s Indian owner reported a pretax profit for the three months through March as a recovery in Chinese demand lifted sales of the automaker’s luxury sports cars and SUVs.Tata Motors Ltd. posted fourth-quarter earnings of 57 billion rupees ($23 million) before tax and one-time items on Tuesday, rebounding from a loss of 65 billion rupees a year earlier. Revenue soared 42% and exceeded estimates.JLR’s improving sales performance is crucial for Mumbai-based Tata as the group’s Indian business is being buffeted by the surge in coronavirus cases gripping the country. Government-imposed lockdowns have shuttered sales outlets and halted factories’ production lines.“While demand remains strong, the supply situation over the next few months is likely to be adversely impacted by disruptions from Covid-19 lockdowns in India and semiconductor shortages worldwide,” Tata said in a statement.Charge TakenThe group booked a 1.5 billion-pound ($2.1 billion) charge initially flagged in February related to JLR’s shift to electric models, though its net loss still narrowed.Tata Motors closed 3.5% higher before the company released earnings. The stock is up 80% this year.Jaguar Land Rover posted a pretax profit of 534 million pounds in the quarter after selling 12% more vehicles. Sales more than doubled in China and increased 10% in North America.All model ranges except Jaguar-brand autos were back to pre-Covid levels in the quarter, lifting JLR’s market share to 6%. That was up from 4.4% in the first three months of the financial year, with the new Defender sport utility vehicle spurring gains.Chip IssueThe global shortage of semiconductors has affected JLR since the quarter ended, forcing the carmaker to suspend production at its Castle Bromwich and Halewood plants for a limited period.The company is working with suppliers to resolve the issue, though Chief Financial Officer Adrian Mardell said it could contribute to a small Ebit loss in the current quarter, which is always JLR’s weakest for cash flow. He reiterated full-year cash and profit-margin targets.JLR is staging a recovery after wrangling with uncertainty over Brexit and stricter emissions limits in the past few years. Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bollore has outlined plans to cut costs by 2.5 billion pounds and reduce headcount by 2,000 while accelerating an electrification drive.The company said it has reduced expenses to lower its breakeven point to 400,000 vehicle sales a year, from 600,000 in 2019.Tata said its own operations will show a “relatively weak” performance in the current quarter as the Covid-19 outbreak hampers production and commodity prices increase. It expects a gradual improvement later in the year.(Updates with sales details in the eighth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gold Bulls Reaping Benefits of Listening to Fed

    I think the main driver of the rally is that gold investors believe the Fed when it says it is going to hold policy accommodative.

  • Copper Rises With Industrial Metals as Supply Risks Buoy Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper rose toward a record as the potential for tighter regulation and higher taxes in Chile fuel concerns about the long-term supply outlook, while zinc jumped amid speculation about disruptions to Chinese output.The world’s biggest copper producer just elected an assembly that places the writing of a new constitution largely in the hands of the left wing. The makeup is likely to leave miners facing tougher rules around the environment and mineral rights, and it could add momentum to a bill that would create one of the heaviest tax burdens in the global industry. In Peru, the leading presidential candidate wants to impose a tax on copper sales.That’s adding to concerns about tight supply as demand surges. More immediately, the threat of labor disruptions hangs over the market after BHP Group requested a mediation process to avert a strike at a remote operations center in Santiago that serves Escondida and Spence copper mines.A high royalty tax could choke off investment, posing a risk of further reduction in a global mine-project pipeline that already “looks quite empty,” Bank of America Corp. analysts including Michael Widmer said in a note.Copper had stumbled with other industrial materials after climbing to a record last week as China stepped up efforts to cool the commodities surge that’s fanning fears of global inflation. Citigroup Inc. recommended buying on the dips as Beijing could “easily run out of options” to contain costs without making a U-turn in the ongoing domestic production crackdowns for environmental, energy and safety control purposes.“We do not foresee such a U-turn any time soon given the strategic priority of these agendas,” analysts including Tracy Liao, wrote in a note. The country’s measures to rein in prices appear “temporary,” with a potential exhaustion of policy options likely resulting in another round of commodity price rallies, fueled by solid end-use global demand and continued domestic supply curbs in some commodities, they wrote.Zinc surged to the highest since June 2018 amid speculation that smelters in China’s Yunnan province are reducing output due to a power shortage, according to Li Wenchang, an analyst with researcher Mysteel. Major smelters were asked to cut power consumption by 10%, which may lead to about 10% of refined zinc capacity being cut, according to estimate from Beijing Antaike Information Development Co.Yunnan’s monthly refined zinc output was about 75,000 tons, according to Antaike. China’s monthly output is around 600,000 tons. The Yunnan provincial development and reform commission didn’t immediately respond to a fax seeking comment.Copper rose as much as 1.5% to $10,525 a metric ton before settling at $10,405 at 5:54 p.m. on the London Metal Exchange. Zinc gained as much as 3.1% to $3,108.50 and nickel climbed as much as 1.7%.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Futures Up 90 Pts as Walmart, Home Depot Report Blowout Earnings

    U.S. stocks are seen opening higher Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite leading the way, helped by renewed confidence in the Federal Reserve retaining its ultra-easy monetary policy, while strong earnings from the retail sector again testify to the strength of consumer demand. Large-cap retailers Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reported blowout first quarters, helped by the last round of stimulus checks that put more money in consumers' pockets, while Macy’s (NYSE:M) raised its forecast for annual sales and earnings, betting on pent-up demand as shoppers return to its stores. At 7:15 AM ET (1115 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 90 points, or 0.3%, S&P 500 Futures traded 11 points, or 0.3%, higher, and Nasdaq 100 Futures climbed 90 points, or 0.7%.

  • Toyota Motor powers to record high with cyclical shares back in demand

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Shares of Toyota Motor touched a record high on Tuesday as investors flocked back to automakers and other relatively cheap cyclical stocks while ditching tech companies that shone earlier in the pandemic. Toyota's shares rose as much as 2.6% to 8,869 yen, surpassing their 2015 peak, and closed up 2.0%. "With earnings out of way, the market trend has clearly shifted in favour of value stocks from growth stocks which had been bought only based on expectations (of future growth)," said Hiroyasu Mori, strategist at Okachi Securities.

  • EU’s Prelude to Landmark Recovery Bond Sales Ends With a Whimper

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s final bond sales for its regional jobs program failed to live up to the hype of previous editions, a concerning sign for its landmark borrowing spree that’s due to start in the second half of the year.Investors placed 88.7 billion euros ($108 billion) of orders for eight- and 25-year securities tied to the SURE social program, little more than a third of the record set for a dual-tranche issue last year. It comes as yields across the region climb as investors prepare for European Central Bank to scale back its bond purchases in the face of growing inflationary pressures. The bloc is ready to start sales for its 800 billion-euro recovery fund by July.It marks a stark turnaround for one of the hottest new triple-A rated bond markets in town. When the EU launched the securities last year, Europe was still firmly in the throes of lockdowns, the ECB was committed to pumping money into debt markets and investor demand for the securities was enormous. Now, with economies reopening and consumer prices expected to accelerate, they’re becoming a less attractive asset.“We had been used to some very strong demand for the EU bonds,” said Jens Peter Sorensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank AS. “Why buy today, if you can buy cheaper tomorrow? That’s becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy.”The bloc is set to become a major issuer of bonds in the coming years, potentially creating a debt market akin to the size of Spain’s. The securities have also been touted as a one-day rival to U.S. Treasuries, given the current scarcity of German bonds -- the region’s haven asset -- and the risks associated with holding riskier peripheral debt.In another sign of waning demand, the yield on 10-year SURE bonds has climbed more than 40 basis points since they were issued in October. That mirrors moves elsewhere in Europe, with German 10-year bond yields climbing to their highest level since 2019 last week.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects them to breach 0% for the first time since 2019 this year. Italian 10-year bond yields rose to the highest level since July on Monday as investors speculated an economic growth rebound could mean less central bank support.“The first few EU SURE syndications were a smashing success in terms of demand,” said Martin van Vliet, a strategist at Robeco. “There will be structural demand for triple AAA paper such as the EU, so the recovery fund issuance will be digested, but we’re not sure demand will be as astronomical.”The Commission announced Monday that it would use an auction system operated by France’s central bank to issue debt later in the year, relying on syndications in the meantime. Sales are expected to average around 150 billion euros per year for the duration of the program, though all member states need to ratify the recovery program for funds to start flowing.Still, EU bonds will outperform “core” European sovereign peers because investors face a serious shortage of notes in both the short- and long-term, Commerzbank AG analysts wrote in a note to clients last month. Any attempt to extend the size of the package is likely to be politically difficult, they argue.The EU mandated Deutsche Bank AG, LBBW, Morgan Stanley, Natixis SA and NatWest Markets for the sale of SURE bonds. Commerzbank expects the EU will sell as much as 15 billion euros of bonds. The sale of eight-year securities was given a price of two basis points below midswaps, while the 25-year was marked at 17 basis points above.“Over the last couple of weeks things have definitely turned more challenging,” said Christoph Rieger, head of fixed-rate strategy at Commerzbank. “Lower ECB buying may require somewhat higher premiums.”(Updates to include final demand from first paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huarong Volatility Intensifies as Beijing Keeps Traders Guessing

    (Bloomberg) -- Another week of silence from Beijing on the fate of China Huarong Asset Management Co. is stoking renewed volatility in the company’s bonds, as traders juggle competing narratives about the prospect of a debt restructuring.Price swings have intensified in recent days amid a slew of media reports on whether China’s government will allow Huarong to default, a move that would shatter the decades-long assumption that Beijing always stands behind the debt of companies owned by the central government. Questions have been swirling about the distressed debt manager’s financial health since early April, when it missed a deadline to report 2020 results.The latest bout of volatility began on May 12, after Caixin Media’s WeNews reported that authorities had urged Huarong to solve its issues on its own. Bonds slumped anew on Tuesday after the New York Times said China’s government is “strongly committed” to making sure both foreign and domestic bondholders don’t receive full repayment of their principal.Meanwhile, Huarong has continued to repay its maturing bonds on time and said it had seen no change in government support. The company has reached funding agreements with state-owned banks to ensure it can repay debt through at least the end of August, by which time the company aims to have finalized its 2020 results, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg this week. Huarong’s plan to overhaul its business is complicated, but it doesn’t mean the company is willing to default, Caixin reported Tuesday, citing an unnamed industry insider close to the company.Through all of this, Chinese officials who will ultimately decide Huarong’s fate have kept quiet. Beijing has offered few clues about its stance since the bond-market drama began, apart from a brief statement from the financial regulator last month saying Huarong was operating normally and had ample liquidity. A final decision on what to do with the company will likely come from Liu He, President Xi Jinping’s economy czar, or possibly from Xi himself.A resolution may come around late July or early August, said Dan Wang, a credit analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. Huarong has the equivalent of about $2.83 billion in offshore and onshore bonds coming due through August, including a dollar note that matures Thursday, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Huarong has already wired funds to repay that $300 million bond, according to a person familiar with the matter.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“The NYT story was a surprise to the market as it suggested a significant haircut to both onshore and offshore holders. The Caixin report is one of the first more supportive reports from the magazine since early April and the change of tone suggests government and regulators are still working on a resolution.”- Dan Wang, analystDefaults at state-owned Chinese companies have increased in recent years as Xi’s government dialed back support for weaker borrowers to reduce moral hazard, though none of the companies that missed payments were as systemically important as Huarong.The financial giant owes domestic and international bondholders the equivalent of about $41 billion, following an ill-fated expansion under former Chairman Lai Xiaomin, who was executed for crimes including bribery in January. Huarong is majority owned by China’s Ministry of Finance and is deeply intertwined with the nation’s $54 trillion financial industry.The company’s 5.5% bond due 2025 dropped about 3.3 cents on the dollar to 70.8 cents on Tuesday and its 4.5% perpetual note fell 6.7 cents to 56 cents, Bloomberg-compiled prices show. Trading was mixed in early Asia hours on Wednesday.The losses have so far had a limited impact on China’s credit market more broadly, with yields on top-rated three-year onshore corporate bonds falling to the lowest since July.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Walmart tops Q1 earnings estimates, raises outlook as company sees 'pent-up demand throughout 2021'

    Walmart, the world's largest retailer, will post quarterly results Tuesday morning, with the report set to show a wave of elevated consumer spending at the retailer in 2020 moderated slightly in the first three months of this year.

  • Stocks Fall for Second Day on Inflation Worries: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks declined for a second day with losses steepening in the final 15 minutes of trading as investors weighed the rush to reopen the economy against inflationary pressure from a rise in commodity prices.All three of the main U.S. equity benchmarks closed lower after megacap technology stocks including Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. erased earlier gains. Nine of the main 11 S&P 500 industry groups declined, with energy stocks leading losses as oil prices dropped amid a report that significant progress has been made to revive the U.S.-Iran nuclear deal. AT&T Inc. plunged the most in the benchmark gauge after the company said it plans to spin off its media operations. Walmart Inc. rallied the most in six weeks after boosting its profit outlook. Stocks have been volatile after touching a record in early May as investors assessed economic growth prospects against a Covid-19 resurgence in countries including India. Minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting, due Wednesday, may offer clues on inflation pressure and hints of a timeline for tapering stimulus. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday that the weak U.S. jobs report showed the economy had not yet reached the threshold to warrant scaling back asset purchases. Inflation concerns intensified last week when the government reported the fastest increase in consumer prices since 2008 and commodities from iron ore to Brent crude rose to multiyear highs.“The market has been trying to process a very unusual economic environment and a confluence of factors that it has not faced for a long time,” said David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth Management. “It’s a new set of circumstances for markets, so we’ve had more churn over the last couple of weeks. I personally would say that the stock market has absorbed it all extremely well because there’s still a high conviction view on earnings being strong.”Global investor sentiment is “unambiguously bullish,” Bank of America Corp. strategists led by Michael Hartnett said, citing the firm’s latest fund manager survey. Inflation topped the list of the biggest tail risks, followed by a bond market taper tantrum and asset bubbles, while Covid-19 was only in fourth place.“The fact that inflation and interest rates are on the way up, I think we have to recognize that returns overall in the U.S. equity market from this point will be very modest and perhaps volatile compared to what we have enjoyed especially over the last 12 to 15 months,” Abby Joseph Cohen, senior investment strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “What appeals to me is that investors are acting like investors again. There is less emphasis on momentum and there’s more emphasis on relative valuation and which of the companies that have the strongest cash flow growth and are investing that cash flow growth.”West Texas Intermediate crude extended declines after the BBC Persian news channel, citing Russian diplomat Mikhail Ulyanov, reported that a major announcement may be made on Wednesday regarding talks to broker an agreement between Iran and the U.S. and revive the 2015 nuclear deal. A return to the accord could allow for the removal of U.S. sanctions on Iran’s crude exports and bring more supply to the market.Elsewhere, Bitcoin fell to the lowest since February after the People’s Bank of China reiterated that the digital tokens cannot be used as a form of payment. Coinbase Global Inc. fell after Monday’s drop below the reference price used in its April direct listing.Here are some key events this week:The Fed publishes minutes from its April meeting Wednesday, which may provide clues to officials’ views on the recovery and how they define “transitory” when it comes to inflationEIA crude oil inventory report WednesdaySt. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic to speak at separate events WednesdayIMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at the Vienna Economic Dialogue ThursdayAustralia unemployment rate ThursdayEuro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.9% as of 4:07 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%The MSCI World index was little changedCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%The euro rose 0.6% to $1.2226The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4187The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 108.92 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.64%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.10%Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.87%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $65 a barrelGold futures rose 0.1% to $1,870 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buffett's Berkshire buys Aon, slashes Chevron and Wells Fargo

    (Reuters) -Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Monday it has taken a $943 million stake in insurance brokerage Aon Plc and sold large portions of its investments in Chevron Corp and Wells Fargo & Co. The changes were disclosed in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire's U.S.-listed holdings as of March 31. Berkshire also shed two smaller holdings entirely, Canada's Suncor Energy Inc and private label credit card issuer Synchrony Financial Inc.

  • China Huarong Wires Funds for $300 Million Bond Due Thursday

    (Bloomberg) -- China Huarong Asset Management Co. has transferred funds to repay a $300 million bond maturing Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter.The state-owned distressed debt manager wired funds for the 3.3% bond due May 20 to the trustee account last week, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.A Huarong spokesperson declined to comment on the bond payment but said the company and its affiliates have paid its maturing bonds in full. Huarong’s liquidity is “fine” and the company has made arrangements to repay future bonds, the spokesperson said, reiterating comments from last week.Huarong has secured funding agreements with state-owned banks to ensure it can repay debt through at least the end of August, by which time the company aims to have completed its 2020 financial statements, Bloomberg News reported on Monday. The company’s bonds dropped on Tuesday after the New York Times reported that China is planning an overhaul of Huarong that would inflict “significant losses” on both domestic and foreign bondholders.Huarong said last week that it has seen no change in support from China’s government. The company repaid its S$600 million bond due April 27 with funds provided by the Singapore branch of state-owned lender Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.Huarong has become a closely watched proxy for China’s willingness to backstop government-owned borrowers amid a record wave of corporate defaults. Investors have grown concerned about the company’s financial health -- and its level of support from Beijing -- after an ill-fated expansion under former Chairman Lai Xiaomin, who was executed for crimes including bribery in January.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto Custodian Copper Raises $50M in Series B Round

    The digital asset custodian says revenue and client growth tripled in the last quarter.

  • SoftBank Vision Fund Considers Listing a $300 Million European Tech SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp., the technology dealmaker founded by billionaire Masayoshi Son, is considering listing a special purpose acquisition company in Europe, people with knowledge of the matter said.The Japanese conglomerate’s Vision Fund is discussing plans to raise capital for a blank-check company on the Amsterdam stock exchange later this year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. It is considering seeking about 250 million euros ($304 million) from the deal, though the target hasn’t been finalized, the people said.The SPAC would hunt for investments in the European technology industry and other high-growth areas, the people said. Deliberations are at an early stage, and details of the potential listing could change, the people said.A representative for the SoftBank Vision Fund declined to comment.Blank-check companies have completed $102 billion of U.S. initial public offerings this year, while $3.6 billion has been raised on European exchanges, data compiled by Bloomberg show. SoftBank has embraced the boom, with various arms of the Japanese conglomerate raising a combined $3.3 billion for nine U.S.-listed SPACs during the latest financial year.The pace of European listings has started rising as activity in New York slows, with British dealmaker Ian Osborne among the latest to raise funds on the continent. Dieter Wemmer, the former chief financial officer at Allianz SE, is also planning a blank-check company in Amsterdam targeting insurance deals, Bloomberg News has reported.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks dip, extending last week's declines as inflation jitters linger

    Stocks fell on Monday, resuming last week's declines as investors' concerns around rising inflation persisted.

  • Snoop Dogg-Backed Oxford Cannabinoid Looks to List in London

    (Bloomberg) -- Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies, which counts tobacco giant Imperial Brands Plc and rapper Snoop Dogg among its investors, is set to start trading Friday on the London Stock Exchange.The company, which develops cannabinoid-based prescription medicines, has raised 16.5 million pounds ($23 million) from wealthy individuals and institutional investors in a placing, giving it a market value of about 51.5 million pounds, Chairman Neil Mahapatra said in an interview.Oxford Cannabinoid, known as OCT, is hoping to replicate the success of GW Pharmaceuticals Plc, a British company that made the first drug wholly derived from the cannabis plant to win U.S. FDA approval. It was acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for $7.2 billion this year.Being a pharmaceutical company, OCT could have listed before the U.K. market regulator gave the green light for medical pot listings on the LSE in September, but the approval eased its path to market, Mahapatra said. A number of medical marijuana companies have listed in the U.K. this year like consumer-products firm Cellular Goods Plc, which also has a celebrity backer in soccer star David Beckham.But OCT, which has a research partnership with Oxford University, is looking to set itself apart from recent issuers by stressing its pharma roots. The company plans to use IPO proceeds to develop a portfolio of four drug candidates for approval as licensed pain medicines, with the first commercial sales expected in 2027.Kingsley Capital Partners, a London-based private equity firm where Mahapatra is a managing partner, will hold nearly 21% of OCT’s share capital upon admission, according to the IPO prospectus. Imperial Brands will have about 11%, while Casa Verde Capital LLC -- the California-based venture firm where Snoop Dogg is a partner -- will have about 2%.The pain market targeted by the company is estimated to be worth more than 42 billion pounds globally, with the unfolding opioid crisis in the U.S. putting the focus on medication that can help people manage pain without adverse side effects, Mahapatra said. “A cannabinoid overdose could lead to a headache at most, making the substance a far safer alternative to opioid painkillers.”OCT’s listing is being arranged by States Bridge Capital, which was set up by a group of City bankers including David Hitchcock, who used to be chairman of Grant Thornton’s U.K. banking and securities group, and Jamie Moyes, who helped set up investment bank Liberum Capital.(Adds details on the company’s target market and shareholdings in paragraphs five to seven.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin slides below $40,000, ether tumbles

    Bitcoin's volatile week-long slide saw it tumble to below the $40,000 mark on Wednesday as news of further restrictions on cryptocurrency transactions in China added to earlier concerns sparked by Tesla boss Elon Musk's tweets. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, fell about 9% to as low as $38,940.04, even slipping below a key 200-day moving average. The declines in the two most traded cryptocurrencies were sparked last week by Musk's reversal on Tesla taking bitcoin as payment, followed by other tweets that caused confusion over whether the carmaker had shed its holdings of the currency.

  • AT&T Is Cutting Its Dividend and Spinning Off WarnerMedia. Here’s How Much Its Stock Might Be Worth.

    AT&T's stock is the biggest loser in the S&P 500 on Tuesday. Its valuation depends on how much credit investors give the combined WarnerMedia/Discovery for its future streaming efforts.

  • Monday.com and 1stDibs.com File for U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Software maker Monday.com Ltd. and luxury online retailer 1stDibs.com Inc., both backed by venture capital firm Insight Partners, filed on Monday to go public in what may be a bellwether week for U.S. listings.Both companies in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission listed the size of their initial public offerings as $100 million, a placeholder amount that will likely change. Their filings came after a volatile week of trading that led at least three companies to delay their IPOs.Read more: IPOs Are Getting Delayed as Volatility Spooks Debutants (1)More deals are slated to price this week, including listings from Oatly Group AB and Procore Technologies Inc. Website maker Squarespace Inc. is also set to go public through a direct listing.Monday.com, an Israeli workplace management software maker, was valued at $2.7 billion last year, Bloomberg News reported. It reported $59 million in revenue in the first three months of 2021, an 85% jump from the same period last year, its filing showed.Principal shareholders include Insight Partners, Stripes Holdings, Sonnipe Ltd. and three Monday.com executives.New York-based 1stDibs.com, which sells luxury goods like diamond accessories and vintage paintings, could seek a valuation of more than $1 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. Its backers include Benchmark Capital, Insight Partners, T. Rowe Price Group Inc., Spark Capital and Index Ventures.Monday.com is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. on its listing while 1stDibs.com is working with Bank of America Corp., Barclays Plc., Allen & Co. and Evercore Inc.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Stays Strong Against U.S. Dollar

    USD/CAD settled below 1.2100 and is testing the support at 1.2080.

  • QIA Mulls Injecting HSBC Headquarters Into Singapore REIT

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar Investment Authority is in talks to inject HSBC Holdings Plc’s London headquarters building into a planned property trust being listed by City Developments Ltd., people with knowledge of the matter said.The potential deal would boost the value of the real estate investment trust portfolio to 1.8 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) from 600 million pounds, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.The Gulf sovereign wealth fund and the Singaporean homebuilder aim to raise 500 million pounds from an initial public offering of the sterling-denominated REIT, the people said. The IPO could take place in the city-state as soon as the third quarter, they said.Deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty that a deal will proceed, said the people. A representative for City Developments declined to comment. A representative for QIA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.The IPO denominated in sterling would be only the second such offering in Singapore, after Elite Commercial REIT’s first-time share sale raised about 135 million pounds last year. City Developments has been working with DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. on the planned REIT IPO, Bloomberg News reported last year.City Developments has constructed more than 46,000 homes and owns over 24 million square feet of properties in 29 countries and regions, according to its website. Its portfolio includes residences, offices, hotels and shopping malls.Shares in City Developments slipped about 1% in early trading in Singapore on Wednesday, giving the company a market value of about $5.1 billion.QIA manages about $300 billion of assets and ranks as the world’s 11th-largest wealth fund, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute. It bought 8 Canada Square, the building in London’s Canary Wharf financial district that houses HSBC’s head office, in 2014 from South Korea’s National Pension Service for an undisclosed amount.Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, QIA’s chairman and Qatar’s foreign affairs minister, told Bloomberg TV in January that the fund is looking to Asia for deals in an effort to diversify an investment portfolio heavily weighted toward North America and Europe.(Adds City Developments’ share price in seventh paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.