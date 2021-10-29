U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,562.75
    -24.75 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,555.00
    -58.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,624.25
    -140.50 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.80
    -4.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.03
    -0.78 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.90
    -21.70 (-1.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    -0.27 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1627
    -0.0058 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6170
    +0.0490 (+3.12%)
     

  • Vix

    17.77
    +0.79 (+4.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3753
    -0.0041 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8870
    +0.3150 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,960.98
    -199.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,486.50
    +67.13 (+4.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,214.96
    -34.51 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Vistin Pharma ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vistin Pharma ASA
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Pactum AS, a closely related party to the primary insider and board member Espen W. Marcussen in Vistin Pharma ASA, has on 29 October 2021 sold 3,519,733 shares in Vistin Pharma ASA at NOK 19.50 per share to its wholly-owned subsidiary Pactum Vekst AS in connection with an internal reorganization of Pactum AS. Pactum Vekst AS is also a closely related party to the primary insider and board member Espen W. Marcussen in Vistin Pharma ASA.

Please refer to the attached notifications of trading for further details.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Voyager Digital Reports Revenue of US$175 Million for Fiscal 2021 and Provides Business Update

    Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced it has filed its full-year consolidated financials for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 and is pleased to provide shareholders with a business and operational update.

  • Why Twilio Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) fell 17.6% on Thursday after the communications software provider offered a tepid financial outlook and announced the departure of a key executive. Twilio's active customer base grew to over 250,000 accounts as of the end of September, up from 208,000 at the end of the year-ago quarter. Together, this helped to drive Twilio's revenue higher by 65% year over year to $740.2 million.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Amazon stumbles after earnings miss

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, talks the internet retailer's latest numbers.

  • Here's Why Intel Could Be a Top Growth Stock in the Long Run

    The stock market reacted negatively to Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) latest quarterly results, with shares of the chipmaker losing nearly 12% following the earnings release. Intel expects its fourth-quarter earnings will drop 39% year over year to $0.90 per share, while analysts were looking for $1.02 per share. More specifically, Intel's gross margin is expected to drop 6.5 percentage points year over year this quarter.

  • Why Zendesk Plunged This Week

    A lackluster week was capped off by solid earnings, but a pricey acquisition sent shares down after hours on Thursday.

  • Voyager Digital Reports Revenue of $175 Million for Fiscal 2021 and Provides Business Update

    Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced it has filed its full-year consolidated financials for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 and is pleased to provide shareholders with a business and operational update.

  • AbbVie Stock Rises on Earnings Beat and Guidance Boost

    AbbVie says sales of Humira, the company's Crohn's disease drug, rose 5% year over year in the third quarter to $5.43 billion.

  • Apple says supply constraints worse than expected in Q4

    Neuberger Berman Managing Director Dan Flax joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Apple's earnings results.&nbsp;

  • Robinhood users clamor app to add Shiba Inu

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down what's driving the push to get Shiba Inu on Robinhood.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • 7 Top Stocks to Buy On Any Dip If You Get the Chance in Q4

    Identifying stocks to buy on the dip will always be a winning strategy for long-term investors. So you should always keep some companies on the radar to get long when stock prices become more attractive. Therefore, today’s article discusses seven stocks to buy on the dip in the winter months. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) strategist Marko Kolanovic recently suggested that the Covid-19 pandemic was at an “effective end” and that investors should buy the dip in sensitive cyclical stocks positioned to

  • Starbucks reports quarterly earnings as pandemic continues to hit

    Greg Portell, partner and consumer practice lead at Kearney, talks about the latest figures out from the U.S. coffee chain.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Snap and Global-e Online are expanding their tech-focused business models to help fuel long-term success.

  • AbbVie gets a shot in the arm from newer drug sales, lifts profit view

    The company has been focusing on gaining expanded approvals and driving growth for Skyrizi and Rinvoq, launched in 2019, as it prepares for competition for its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira. Humira is the world's highest selling medicine, accounting for nearly 40% of AbbVie's total sales. Meanwhile, sales from the rheumatoid arthritis drug more than doubled to $453 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, beating the average analyst estimate of $436.8 million, according to Refinitiv IBES estimates.

  • Oil Stocks: Exxon, Chevron Beat Earnings Views, Reclaim Buy Points

    Chevron, Exxon Mobil earnings beat views early Friday, with oil prices at multiyear highs. The Big Oil stocks are in buy range.

  • Apple revenue misses expectations amid chip shortage

    Apple reported Q4 earnings missing analyst expectations on revenue.

  • Why Upwork Stock Dropped 12.4% on Thursday

    Shares of freelance marketplace Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) fell as much as 12.4% in trading on Thursday after reporting third-quarter 2021 financial results. To make matters worse, Upwork is seeing a sharp slowdown in growth. The freelance marketplace business isn't growing nearly as quickly as it was during the depths of the pandemic, but that doesn't mean that the growth story is over.

  • 2 Top-Rated Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and Hold Long Term

    If there's one thing making consumers and company executives equally nervous right now, it's cyber attacks. Organizations that leave themselves exposed to malicious cybersecurity breaches can quickly lose public trust, and consumers are growing more conscious about the safety of their data.