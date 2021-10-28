U.S. markets open in 6 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,551.25
    +6.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,444.00
    +55.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,615.00
    +27.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,256.60
    +7.10 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.01
    -0.65 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.60
    +4.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.98
    +1.00 (+6.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3746
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5490
    -0.2610 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,061.21
    -1,888.34 (-3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,421.06
    -53.27 (-3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.27
    -24.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Vistin Pharma ASA: Third quarter 2021 financial results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vistin Pharma ASA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Oslo, Norway, 28th of October 2021

Vistin Pharma ASA (Vistin Pharma, OSE: VISTIN) today announces the financial results for the third quarter 2021

Revenue in third quarter ended at MNOK 62.9 compared to MNOK 55.1 in Q3 2020. The revenue increase was driven by higher sales volume (+12%) and sales prices, offset by a significant stronger NOK vs EUR compared to last year.

Third quarter EBITDA ended at MNOK 4.6 (Q3’20: MNOK 9.5) a 52% decrease compared to similar quarter last year. The lower EBITDA in Q3’21 was driven by a stronger NOK vs EUR, increased raw material prices, record high international freight costs due to global constraints following Covid-19 and significantly higher electricity prices in the quarter compared to last year.

The net profit for the group ended at MNOK 1 (Q3’20: MNOK 4.5) for the third quarter of 2021.

Vistin Pharma had cash of MNOK 52 (Q3’20 MNOK: 98) as of 30 September 2021. Approx. 55% of the Metformin Expansion Project (MEP) has been paid as of end June. The company has a strong balance sheet with an equity ratio of 85% and no interest-bearing debt.

The Fikkjebakke plant is on track to achieve an all-time high production volume in 2021.

The third quarter conference call, which will be held today, 28th of October, at 8.30am (CET) and will be available via web and audio through the following access points:

Telephone conference:
Confirmation Code: 1860729
International dial-In: +44 (0) 2071 928338
Norway, Oslo: +47 21563015
United States, New York: +1 6467413167

Webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u59e5tiq

The conference call will be held in English.

Please find the Q3 report and presentation enclosed. The report will also be made available on www.vistin.com.

*****

For further information, please contact:

Kjell-Erik Nordby
CEO
+47 91 36 42 80
kjell-erik.nordby@vistin.com

Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97 05 36 21
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Ford jumps after big earnings beat

    Ford shares jumped in the after-market after the automaker reported a big earnings beat, and upped its 2021 EBIT guidance for a 2nd time this year.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard Are Falling Today

    Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) had fallen more than 6% as of 12:07 p.m. EDT today after the company's rival Visa (NYSE: V) reported earnings yesterday. For the fourth fiscal quarter of the year, Visa reported earnings per share of $1.65 on total revenue of $6.6 billion. Payments volume at Visa grew 17% from the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, while cross-border payments volume jumped 38% on a year-over-year basis.

  • Explaining Bitcoin's drawback and the rise of Shiba Inu

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech joins Yahoo Finance to discuss recent cryptocurrency price action.&nbsp;

  • Ford Soars After Lifting 2021 Profit View, Resuming Dividend

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co., charging forward with big investments in electric vehicles, raised its full-year profit forecast and said it will restore its dividend, sending the stock soaring by as much as 9.5%.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe automaker on Wednesday lifted its 2021 profit forecast for the second time in as many quarte

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Why Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Fell Today

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) was an underperforming stock on Wednesday, and it wasn't hard to discern the reason why. The company's latest quarterly figures came in below analyst expectations, and investors punished the shares by driving them down by nearly 5% on the day. For its third quarter, the results of which were unveiled that morning, Teva earned revenue of $3.9 billion.

  • Alphabet posts earnings beat, Microsoft smashes expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the latest earnings reports for Alphabet and Microsoft.

  • Why Genius Brands Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell on Wednesday after the children's media company announced a major acquisition. Genius Brands agreed to purchase WOW! The Canadian animation company has a strong presence on popular social media sites such as YouTube and TikTok, which Genius Brands says will help it better appeal to teens and young adults.

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. Although investing in stocks is about much more than high dividend yields, such as long-term dividend […]

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • Apple Reports Earnings Thursday. Here’s What to Expect.

    Apple reports fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday. There is every reason to think the tech giant will continue its recent pattern and blow away analyst expectations.

  • 10 Stocks Making Noise After Releasing Their Earnings Reports

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks making noise after releasing their earnings reports. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Stocks Making Noise After Releasing Their Earnings Reports. Some of the most valuable U.S. stocks, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet Inc. […]

  • Robinhood users clamor app to add Shiba Inu

    Robinhood (HOOD) customers have been clamoring for the investing app to add Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD), the newest meme coin which hit all time highs on Thursday.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Fell Even More on Wednesday

    Shares of visual search and media platform specialist Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) fell sharply on Wednesday, extending a sharp descent from levels in the $60s just last week. Pinterest stock's decline on Wednesday likely reflects more downward momentum from news this weekend that PayPal Holdings wasn't buying Pinterest, as previous reports suggested could happen. For the week, Pinterest shares are now down about 21%.

  • Hertz partnering with Uber, Carvana to offer Tesla rentals

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick&nbsp;breaks down the benefits to Hertz's partnership with Uber and Carvana.

  • Fiserv stock logs worst day in 19 months after earnings

    Fiserv Inc.'s stock dove to its worst performance in more than 19 months Wednesday after the financial-technology company discussed the loss of a large processing customer during its earnings call and gave some more muted commentary around the current quarter than some were expecting.