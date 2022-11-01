U.S. markets closed

Vistra Launches First-of-its-Kind Solution For Electric Vehicle Owners

·3 min read

TXU Energy Free EV Miles℠ allows customers to drive for free, all year long 

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra today announced the launch of a new, innovative, technology-enabled retail electricity product. Through its flagship brand, TXU Energy, the company is offering a first-of-its-kind plan that uses electric vehicle data to allow free home charging – every day – and provides power backed by 100% renewable sources for all home energy needs.

Vistra Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vistra Corp.)
Vistra Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vistra Corp.)

"We understand that one of the key hurdles consumers have when it comes to electric vehicles is understanding how charging the vehicle will work and the impact it will have on an electricity bill," said Scott Hudson, president of Vistra's retail division. "Through TXU Energy Free EV Miles℠, we are creating a custom experience that makes it easy for customers to manage their energy consumption for home and EV while increasing the value of their EVs by charging them for free during the most convenient hours of the day."

With TXU Energy Free EV Miles℠, customers get to drive more miles for less money with a 100% discount on all home EV charging every evening from 7 p.m. through 1 p.m. the next day – 125 hours each week for free. Customers will see their free charging usage and free miles on each monthly billing statement. If an owner needs to charge outside of the free hours, they will pay a simple, fixed rate – the same as the rest of their home.

Hudson continued, "The technology behind this product, which allows customers to manage their EVs separate from whole home energy consumption, opens the door to endless possibilities. Vistra looks forward to partnering with customers in all deregulated markets to provide custom solutions that make going electric the easy, smart choice. We're excited to continue Vistra's leadership in the EV space and accelerate the adoption of these clean vehicles – a critical element of our country's energy transition."

For more information about TXU Energy Free EV MilesSM, please visit txu.com.

About Vistra
Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading, Fortune 500 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, diverse, and efficient power generation. The company brings its products and services to market in 20 states and the District of Columbia, including six of the seven competitive wholesale markets in the U.S. Serving nearly 4.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is one of the largest competitive electricity providers in the country and offers more than 50 renewable energy plans. The company is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S., with a capacity of approximately 39,000 megawatts powered by a diverse portfolio, including natural gas, nuclear, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. In addition, the company is a large purchaser of wind power. The company owns and operates the 400-MW/1,600-MWh Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility in California, the largest of its kind in the world. Vistra is guided by four core principles: we do business the right way, we work as a team, we compete to win, and we care about our stakeholders, including our customers, our communities where we work and live, our employees, and our investors. Learn more about our environmental, social, and governance efforts and read the company's sustainability report at https://www.vistracorp.com/sustainability/.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vistra-launches-first-of-its-kind-solution-for-electric-vehicle-owners-301665498.html

SOURCE Vistra Corp.

