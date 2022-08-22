U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,137.99
    -90.49 (-2.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,063.61
    -643.13 (-1.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,381.57
    -323.64 (-2.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,915.74
    -41.60 (-2.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.67
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.40
    -13.50 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    18.89
    -0.18 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9949
    -0.0095 (-0.95%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0370
    +0.0480 (+1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1758
    -0.0065 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4910
    +0.5610 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,120.78
    -466.96 (-2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.18
    -4.77 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.79
    -16.58 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

Vistra Names Industry Veteran Stacey Doré as Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VST
    Watchlist

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST) today announced that Stacey Doré will be joining the company as its first chief strategy and sustainability officer and executive vice president of public affairs, effective Aug. 23, 2022. Doré, who previously worked for Vistra's predecessor companies, will report to Vistra's president and chief executive officer, Jim Burke. In this new role, Doré is responsible for corporate strategy, sustainability, regulatory and government affairs, communications, and community engagement.

Stacey Dore has been named Vistra's Chief Strategy &amp; Sustainability Officer
Stacey Dore has been named Vistra's Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer

"Stacey is a respected, proven leader who has a broad understanding of both our company and our industry," said Burke. "Her diverse background spans not only competitive power generation, retail, and commercial activities, but also in related businesses, including transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas. We are thrilled to have her join our executive team and dedicate her considerable talents to leading our strategy, sustainability, and public affairs efforts. We believe integrating these critical activities under Stacey will further solidify our commitment to decarbonizing our fleet, growing Vistra Zero, and to the broader energy transition and the leading role Vistra will play. We look forward to Stacey's contributions and leadership as our industry goes through considerable change."

"I am honored to join the Vistra team at a pivotal time during the company's growth and transformation," said Doré. "Vistra is a leader in the energy transition and plays a critical role in meeting the needs of customers and communities across the U.S. during a time of rapid change in the industry. This company is at the forefront of responsibly transitioning our country's power grid, and I'm excited about Vistra's future."

Doré most recently served as president and chief executive officer of Hunt Utility Services and Sharyland Utilities, an electric utility within the Electric Reliability Council of Texas market, from 2019-2021. Prior to that role, she was senior vice president and general counsel for publicly traded InfraREIT, Inc., an electric transmission and distribution company structured as a real estate investment trust, from 2016-2019. Doré originally joined Vistra's predecessor companies in 2008 as part of the legal team where she served in several leadership roles, including executive vice president and general counsel. She began her career as an attorney at Vinson & Elkins in 1997.

Doré is a member of the board of directors for Williams, a leading energy infrastructure company with operations across the natural gas value chain, where she serves on the audit committee and the governance and sustainability committee. She holds a juris doctor from Harvard Law School and a bachelor's degree in journalism from University of Southwestern Louisiana.

About Vistra
Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading Fortune 500 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, diverse, and efficient power generation. The company brings its products and services to market in 20 states and the District of Columbia, including six of the seven competitive wholesale markets in the U.S. and markets in Canada and Japan, as well. Serving approximately 4 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is one of the largest competitive electricity providers in the country and offers over 50 renewable energy plans. The company is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S. with a capacity of approximately 39,000 megawatts powered by a diverse portfolio, including natural gas, nuclear, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. In addition, Vistra is a large purchaser of wind power. The company owns and operates the 400-MW/1,600-MWh battery energy storage system in Moss Landing, California, the largest of its kind in the world. Vistra is guided by four core principles: we do business the right way, we work as a team, we compete to win, and we care about our stakeholders, including our customers, our communities where we work and live, our employees, and our investors. Learn more about our environmental, social, and governance efforts and read the company's sustainability report at https://www.vistracorp.com/sustainability/.

Vistra Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vistra Corp.)
Vistra Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vistra Corp.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vistra-names-industry-veteran-stacey-dore-as-chief-strategy--sustainability-officer-301610193.html

SOURCE Vistra Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • AMC stock plummets on $APE units debut

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré discusses how AMC's new APE shares are affecting meme stocks on Monday.

  • Dow Jones Dives; Tesla Slides After Elon Musk Move; AMC Stock Tumbles As Rival Nears Bankruptcy

    The Dow Jones took a dive as indexes fell. Tesla stock slipped after an Elon Musk move. AMC stock plunged. Bitcoin fell.

  • Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 10 Stocks Despite Losses

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Warren Buffett is not giving up on despite losses. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 5 Stocks Despite Losses. Warren Buffett, the legendary billionaire heading Berkshire Hathaway, has always stressed upon the importance of buying […]

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From Earlier This Year Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of Ray Dalio’s investment portfolio and investment philosophy, go directly to 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio. Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire, philanthropist, […]

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 60% Upside Potential

    What to make of the markets today? While last week ended on a down note, we’re still looking at a general rally trend, with year-to-date losses being heavily moderated and the major indexes having climbed out of bear territory. The key point for now, as it has been so often this year, is volatility. Covering the markets for JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic tells investors to take advantage of down days and buy the dips. “Buying on weakness so far yielded positive returns and ha

  • Here’s Why Argosy Investors Bought AT&T (T)

    Argosy Investors, an investment management company, recently released its second-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Year to date, the fund returned -25.4% in select accounts compared to -20% for the S&P 500. The main reason for the fund’s underperformance was the poor performance of its most significant holdings. For […]

  • Occidental Petroleum stock falls after Buffett not expected to buy majority stake

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for OXY after reports suggest Warren Buffett will not acquire a controlling stake in the stock.

  • Hidden Cost of Free Trading? $34 Billion a Year, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year, five US professors opened two brokerage accounts and placed identical orders to test an algorithm. The next day, one was down by $150. The other was up $12.Most Read from BloombergStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HolePimco Is Among Bondholders Calling an End to Low-In

  • Got $3,000? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

    Many growth stocks have fallen out of favor this year as rising interest rates and other macro headwinds have driven investors toward cheaper value plays. If you've got $3,000 to invest, you could buy a few shares of promising growth stocks CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and there's a chance they will double within a few years. To address those issues, a new generation of cybersecurity players challenged the industry leaders with subscription-based cloud services that don't require any on-site appliances.

  • Beware of a ‘bear trap’ retreat in stocks after the big summer rally, strategists warn

    It looks like a “bear trap” may be lurking in this summer’s big bounce for the stock market, one that could lead to painful losses for investors, Glenmede strategists warned in a Monday report. Investors already appear to be reconsidering some factors of this summer’s powerful rebound, including rethinking hopes that the Federal Reserve may not hike interest rates as aggressively as previously thought. The S&P 500 index (SPX) has been hitting resistance after gaining nearly 17% from its mid-June low, and focus lately has turned to whether recent gains for equities could quickly fizzle, confirming a bear-market bounce.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks that were recently downgraded by analysts. If you want to see some other stocks receiving downgrades, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Despite a strong upswing seen recently in late-July, U.S. stocks were subdued at the start of August, amid […]

  • Axsome (AXSM) Soars on FDA Nod for Depression Drug, Auvelity

    The FDA approves Axsome's (AXSM) Auvelity extended-release tablets for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adults. This becomes the first approved product for the company. Shares rise.

  • An excellent week for International Business Machines Corporation's (NYSE:IBM) institutional owners who own 57% as one-year returns inch higher

    If you want to know who really controls International Business Machines Corporation ( NYSE:IBM ), then you'll have to...

  • APE Stock Halted, Slides; AMC Plummets In Volatile Open For New Dividend Share

    "The value of your AMC investment will be the combination of your AMC shares and your new APE units," said CEO Adam Aron.

  • 10 Inverse Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 10 inverse Jim Cramer stocks to buy today. If you want to read about some more inverse Jim Cramer stocks to buy today, go directly to 5 Inverse Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Today. Jim Cramer is a former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad Money on CNBC […]

  • These 16 Investors Collect $2.7 Billion A Year In Dividends Alone

    Investors gained a new appreciation for S&P 500 dividend stocks this year. But few investors love dividends as much as some.

  • Macy's (M) Lined Up for Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Macy's (M) second-quarter results are likely to reflect softness in consumer demand due to the inflationary environment and incremental promotional pressures.

  • Revlon Tells Bankruptcy Judge Its Shares Are Likely Worthless

    (Bloomberg) -- Revlon Inc. told the judge overseeing the cosmetics giant’s bankruptcy that shareholders don’t need a special, company-funded committee to represent them in the Chapter 11 case because there is no evidence the equity is worth anything.Most Read from BloombergStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectation

  • Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    PSP Investments cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft in the second quarter, and bought more Walmart shares.