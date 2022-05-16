U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

Vistra Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report Highlighting its Continued Transition to a Cleaner and More Equitable Company

·5 min read
In this article:
  • VST
    Watchlist

IRVING, Texas, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST) today published its 2021 Sustainability Report, showcasing its sustainability strategy, including its efforts to power a zero-carbon future through its Vistra Zero portfolio and drive a company culture rooted in equity and inclusiveness. The report also highlights the company's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and accomplishments during 2021.

Vistra Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vistra Corp.)
Vistra Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vistra Corp.)

"At Vistra, we have a legacy of doing business the right way, and we pride ourselves on being good corporate citizens; it is fundamental to who we are as a company," said Curt Morgan, CEO of Vistra. "We are proud to be leading the nation's clean energy transition through the responsible and deliberate transformation of our generation portfolio, while also delivering on our commitment to affordable and reliable electricity. In 2021, we drove significant advancements for our stakeholders, including our employees, customers, communities, and investors. I am proud of our team and am excited to highlight their many accomplishments in our annual sustainability report."

Select highlights include:

  • Environmental Stewardship

  • Human Capital Management

  • Safety and Health

  • Supporting Our Communities and Customers

  • Responsible Business Practices

Vistra's 2021 sustainability report adheres to the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) frameworks. The report also includes Vistra's voluntary annual report of its employee political action committee contributions, corporate contributions, and dues to trade organizations, which are located in the appendix. For additional information about Vistra's 2021 ESG performance and to download a copy of the report, please visit vistracorp.com/sustainability.

About Vistra
Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading Fortune 275 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, diverse, and efficient power generation. The company brings its products and services to market in 20 states and the District of Columbia, including six of the seven competitive wholesale markets in the U.S. and markets in Canada, as well. Serving nearly 4.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is one of the largest competitive electricity providers in the country and offers over 50 renewable energy plans. The company is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S. with a capacity of approximately 39,000 megawatts powered by a diverse portfolio, including natural gas, coal, nuclear, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. In addition, Vistra is a large purchaser of wind power. The company owns and operates the 400-MW/1,600-MWh battery energy storage system in Moss Landing, California, the largest of its kind in the world. Vistra is guided by four core principles: we do business the right way, we work as a team, we compete to win, and we care about our stakeholders, including our customers, our communities where we work and live, our employees, and our investors. Learn more about our environmental, social, and governance efforts and read the company's sustainability report at https://www.vistracorp.com/sustainability/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vistra-publishes-2021-sustainability-report-highlighting-its-continued-transition-to-a-cleaner-and-more-equitable-company-301548151.html

SOURCE Vistra Corp.

