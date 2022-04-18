U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,375.00
    -12.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,308.00
    -50.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,840.00
    -53.75 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,995.10
    -6.40 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.89
    -0.06 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.90
    +21.00 (+1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    +0.55 (+2.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0815
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.98
    +2.16 (+9.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3036
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.5810
    +0.1420 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,028.62
    -1,439.29 (-3.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    911.43
    -58.00 (-5.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

Vistra to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 6, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VST
    Watchlist

IRVING, Texas, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST) plans to report its first quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Friday, May 6, 2022. Management will present the materials during a live conference call and webcast beginning at 8 a.m. ET (7 a.m. CT).

Vistra Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vistra Corp.)
Vistra Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vistra Corp.)

The live webcast can be accessed via the investor relations section of Vistra's website at www.vistracorp.com under "Investor Relations" and then "Events & Presentations." Participants can also listen by phone by registering here prior to the start time of the call to receive a conference call dial-in number. For those unable to participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Vistra's website for one year following the call.

About Vistra
Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading Fortune 275 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, diverse, and efficient power generation. The company brings its products and services to market in 20 states and the District of Columbia, including six of the seven competitive wholesale markets in the U.S. and markets in Canada, as well. Serving nearly 4.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is one of the largest competitive electricity providers in the country and offers over 50 renewable energy plans. The company is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S. with a capacity of approximately 39,000 megawatts powered by a diverse portfolio, including natural gas, nuclear, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. In addition, Vistra is a large purchaser of wind power. The company owns and operates the 400-MW/1,600-MWh battery energy storage system in Moss Landing, California, the largest of its kind in the world. Vistra is guided by four core principles: we do business the right way, we work as a team, we compete to win, and we care about our stakeholders, including our customers, our communities where we work and live, our employees, and our investors. Learn more about our environmental, social, and governance efforts and read the company's sustainability report at https://www.vistracorp.com/sustainability/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vistra-to-report-first-quarter-2022-results-on-may-6-2022-301526795.html

SOURCE Vistra Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • Bank of America beats profit estimates on strength in consumer lending

    "First-quarter results were strong despite challenging markets and volatility," Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick said in a statement. Big U.S. banks benefited from a deal-making boom last year after the Federal Reserve pumped liquidity into capital markets to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bank of America's global banking segment, which houses the investment banking business, reported $165 million of provisions for credit losses, primarily because it built reserves tied to its exposure to Russia and a growth in loans.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are Hours for Easter Monday.

    U.S. investors eager to trade after the holiday weekend will have plenty of news to digest, thanks to corporate earnings. Here’s what you need to know before making any trades on Easter Monday. Is the Stock Market Open on Easter Monday 2022?

  • AT&T’s Spinoff Was a Long Time Coming. For Investors, It Was Worth the Wait.

    AT&T has officially closed the book on a tumultuous phase of its nearly 150-year history, with its foray into the media business finally over. On April 8, the company officially spun off Warner Bros. and completed the media group’s subsequent merger with Discovery. Investors now have a pair of inexpensive stocks to consider: The leaner AT&T (ticker: T), focused on competing in the U.S. wireless and home broadband markets, and the streaming-centered entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

  • Twitter needs to close a deal with Elon Musk: Morning Brief

    Twitter needs to recognize the reality. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, April 18, 2022.

  • Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, and Shopify Stock Splits: Which High-Flying Stocks Are Next to Split?

    Four high-profile companies splitting their shares could be the impetus that encourages these stocks to follow suit.

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Invest $63,000 in These 4 Dividend Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    One good source of investment returns during inflationary periods is dividend stocks. According to Fidelity, dividend stocks have accounted for 30% of the S&P 500's returns since 1930. Four dividend stocks you can buy today are Owl Rock Capital Corp. (NYSE: ORCC), B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY), Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Now?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has been one of the more promising COVID-19 vaccine stocks to invest in since the pandemic began. There's still hope for Novavax to grab some market share, especially with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently permitting a second booster shot for individuals 50 and over and those with weakened immune systems. As Novavax's share price continues falling to new lows, investors may see the risk-reward ratio become a bit more tenable.

  • Bank of America Reports First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

    Bank of America reported its first-quarter 2022 financial results today. The news release, supplemental filing and investor presentation can be accessed at Bank of America's Investor Relations website at https://investor.bankofamerica.com/quarterly-earnings.

  • Can IRA Transactions Trigger the Wash-Sale Rule?

    Right—except if you violate the wash-sale rule, which states that if you bought and sold the same investment for a loss within a 30-day period, then the loss cannot be used to offset gains. This issue becomes more complicated if you repurchased the securities in your IRA. In 2008, the Internal Revenue Service addressed this long-unanswered question.

  • Selling Your Stocks in May and Going Away Could Be the Best Strategy This Year

    Amid a Greek chorus of bad market news, investors should use seasonality to their advantage and be spectators to the drama this summer. Here’s how to play it.

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Back in 2015, AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its $49 billion purchase of DirecTV to become the country's largest pay-TV provider. At the time, AT&T believed that acquisition would strengthen its business with a four-way bundle of its mobile, fixed-line, internet, and pay-TV services. AT&T bought Time Warner for $85 billion in 2018 to build its own streaming services, but that expansion was chaotic, costly, and offset the relatively stable growth of its telecom business.

  • 3 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

    These stocks can provide long-term results, whether it's a bull market or bear market right now.

  • These Upcoming Stock Splits Are Screaming Buys

    Looking for hot stocks to buy during market turbulence? Many investors have gotten excited about stock splits announced by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) are worthy of your attention, stock split or not.

  • Make $5,700 in Passive Income Investing in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks

    Accumulating enough money to invest that will enable you to generate a significant level of passive income isn't typically an easy task. If you have $100,000, you can make more than $5,700 in passive income investing in these monster dividend stocks. A great start would be to take one-third of your initial $100,000 and buy shares of midstream energy company Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Coinbase and Crypto Fans Suffer a Major Blow

    The international expansion of the firm has just suffered a crushing defeat that also affects fans of digital currencies.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    Inflation dominated headlines this week with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% in March -- its highest year-over-year expansion in 2022 so far. The companies I bought this week -- Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), FIGS (NYSE: FIGS), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- are prime examples, which is why I was excited to add more to my positions. Trading at 18 times sales as of this writing, Airbnb's valuation is near the lowest it has ever been as a public company, yet its business is operating at all-time highs.

  • The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    Income investors are always looking for stocks that can generate a steady dividend income year after year. Dividend stocks offer a great way of putting your money to work to generate a regular income stream. The stock that I'm referring to is Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Growth Stock Sell-Off: 3 Beaten Down Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    It's been a rough year for growth stocks. Year to date, the Vanguard Value ETF has returned 0.64% at the time of this writing, while the Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 15.8%. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Revolve Group are all down this year, but these companies still have enormous expansion opportunities over the long term.

  • Here's Why You Probably Shouldn't Buy Twitter Right Now

    Elon Musk's plan to acquire his favorite media outlet, Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), has a lot of investors scratching their heads. The aging social media business is underperforming nearly all of its peers, but plenty of investors think Musk can begin an exciting new chapter for the troubled company. Shares of Twitter had been languishing for months, but the stock quickly rose after Musk disclosed a 9% stake in the company, making him its largest shareholder.