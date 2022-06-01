U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,081.57
    -50.58 (-1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,644.70
    -345.42 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,931.39
    -150.00 (-1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,832.60
    -31.44 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.44
    +1.77 (+1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.90
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.86
    +0.18 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0648
    -0.0088 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    +0.0870 (+3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2471
    -0.0130 (-1.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0400
    +1.3640 (+1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,700.27
    -1,431.59 (-4.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    668.74
    -15.46 (-2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

The Vistria Group Expands Investor Relations Team with Key Additions

·5 min read

CHICAGO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vistria Group, a middle-market private investment firm focused on delivering both financial returns and societal impact through investments in essential industries like healthcare, education and financial services, today announced two key additions to its Investor Relations team, welcoming former State Street Global Advisors Managing Director Gennell Jefferson and Senior Associate Katherine Eilers.

"We are extremely proud to add two talented individuals to our Investor Relations team," said Kip Kirkpatrick, Co-CEO and Senior Partner at The Vistria Group. "Gennell is a rock star in the industry who has worked with us as a limited partner for almost 10 years.  She knows our unique market position and brings a deep understanding of what makes us special and attractive to investors. Katherine adds to our portfolio of talent with her background in capital fundraising, investor communications, and project management."

"Since our first day we have told our investors that we were going to re-invest in our business every chance we got – especially when talented people become available," said Marty Nesbitt, Co-CEO and Senior Partner at The Vistria Group.  "We could not be more excited about Genell, Katherine and Rob working together to help us communicate with our outstanding group of limited partners."

Jefferson and Eilers will support the firm's investor relations efforts overseen by Rob Parkinson, Senior Partner.

Jefferson joined The Vistria Group in April 2022 as a partner in Investor Relations following a distinguished career in asset management and investment banking. Previously, she was a Managing Director of Private Equity and Business Development at State Street Global Advisors, a $4 trillion global asset manager. She managed a private equity portfolio of $1.7 billion and served on the advisory boards for firms specializing in communications, education, financial services, healthcare, media and technology. Jefferson was appointed by the CEO to lead a global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion team to counter racism and inequality in the asset management industry.

Prior to joining State Street via the 2016 acquisition of GE Asset Management, Jefferson was a Senior Vice President of Strategic Business Development where she led the Diverse & Emerging Managers Program. She was previously an investment banker at firms including Bank of America and Lehman Brothers where she specialized in capital markets structuring and underwriting, raising over $600 billion in debt and equity financings for Fortune 500 corporations.

Jefferson serves on the board of directors of the National Association of Securities Professionals, A Better Chance, Inc. and Francis W. Parker School in Chicago. She earned a B.S. in Engineering from Washington University and an MBA from the University of Michigan.

"The Vistria Group is changing the face of private equity, literally and figuratively," Jefferson said.  "The firm is ushering in a new era of inclusive capitalism focused on creating impactful health, wealth and educational outcomes for the ultimate benefit of society. Moreover, our team is incredibly diverse — across a variety of dimensions — which enhances the quality of our decision-making and results. This philosophy is also shared with the companies and communities we invest in."

"With every new team member, our firm continues to grow in a way that is driven by insight and a passion for making a difference," said Marty Nesbitt, Co-CEO and Senior Partner at The Vistria Group. "We are excited to welcome Gennell and Katherine to continue to work alongside us, reinforcing our mission of combining profit with purpose."

Eilers joined The Vistria Group in January 2022 following work as an Associate in the Fund Placement Group at Campbell Lutyens. There she focused on strategic advisory and project management for U.S. private equity and infrastructure fundraises. With a natural acumen for the capital fundraise process, Eilers has played a key role over the past few months in the firm's investor communication and coverage and taking lead on much of the project management-related affairs within the firm's Investor Relations team.

Prior to Campbell Lutyens, she worked at Morgan Stanley in the Investment Solutions Group where she was a sales and product specialist on the Structured Investments Deck. Eilers received a B.B.A. in Finance and Psychology from the University of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business and served as captain of the Women's Varsity Lacrosse team.

"The Vistria Group's alignment between investment performance and mission-driven focus to make education, healthcare and financial services more accessible to everyone, but importantly underserved communities, is unmatched in private markets today," Eilers said. "I'm thrilled to work with Rob and Gennell as we continue to build out our investor relations practice and strive to be the best partners to our investors."

Founded in 2013, The Vistria Group now currently manages more than $7 billion in institutional capital across its four Flagship Funds, Structured Credit Fund and co-investment vehicles. The Vistria Group most recently closed on Fund IV at $2.68 billion in June 2021.

About The Vistria Group
The Vistria Group is building a new kind of private investment firm that delivers both financial returns and societal impact. It invests in essential industries like healthcare, education and financial services that deliver value for investors as well as communities, employees, and consumers. The Vistria Group works as a true partner with its portfolio companies, drawing on its deep sector knowledge, operational expertise, unique network, diverse team, and impact orientation to achieve transformational growth. With nearly $7 billion in AUM, The Vistria Group has delivered attractive returns for its investors while achieving positive outcomes for its portfolio companies, and the lives and livelihoods it supports. For more information, please visit www.vistria.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-vistria-group-expands-investor-relations-team-with-key-additions-301559264.html

SOURCE The Vistria Group

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Despite being not yet operational, and having no revenue to its name (much less profits), Lithium Americas stock has had a terrific run as investors bid up lithium assets in anticipation of booming demand for the metal, which is used to make the batteries that power electric vehicles. With lithium currently priced at $60,000 a ton, Goldman sees that slipping 10% to $54,000 later this year -- a pothole that precedes a bigger fall off a cliff. By next year, the banker believes, lithium prices will average just $16,000, a staggering 73% decline from present-day prices.

  • ‘It is like watching a plane crash’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • China stocks gain, Amazon approves 20-for-1 stock split, bitcoin rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in June

    Although there are a lot of successful strategies to make money on Wall Street, riding Warren Buffett's coattails has, arguably, been one of the most profitable for the past 57 years. Since the Oracle of Omaha, as Buffett has come to be known, became CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's overseen the creation of close to $695 billion for his company's shareholders, and has led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annual average return of 20.1%. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys shares of a publicly traded company, Wall Street and investors rightly take notice.

  • This Steel Giant Has a Plan for Inflation

    Having built itself into a major North American steel player, Cleveland-Cliffs is ready for this massive headwind.

  • GameStop to report earnings Wednesday: What to watch

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines what to expect from GameStop's earnings report tomorrow.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Amazon Stock Extends Gains Into 20-For-1 Split Slated For Friday

    Amazon shares moved higher Wednesday, potentially extending their recent winning streak to a sixth consecutive session, ahead of an end-of-week stock split for the world's biggest online retailer. Amazon said shareholders approved the 20-for-1 split, which was first made public in March, in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last Friday. Amazon said shareholders of record on May 24 will receive 19 extra shares of the group for each one held.

  • Better Oil Stock: Murphy Oil or Devon Energy?

    Most energy stocks have a modest valuation and a decent dividend yield -- offering solid value to investors fleeing the lofty valuations and dividend-free zone of the high-growth technology sector. Murphy Oil is an independent oil and gas producer founded in 1950 and headquartered in Houston, Texas. Murphy's operations are based across three regions: Western Canada, Texas, and The Gulf of Mexico.

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, has announced today the closing of its previously announced bought deal offering of units of the Company (the "Units") for gross proceeds of approximately US$172.5 million (the "Offering"). The Company sold approximately 70.4 million Units at a price of US$2.45 per Unit, including approximately 9.2 million Units sold pursuant to the exercise in full of th

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    While the blue-chip-heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 11% from its all-time high, the growth-tilted Nasdaq Composite is officially in a bear market, having fallen 27% from its previous high. Adding some growth stocks to your nest egg can grow your money a little faster over time. Three Motley Fool contributors recently selected three top stocks that could rebound strongly once the dust clears.

  • My 3 Favorite Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    Forget the old adage "sell and May and go away." Any time is a good time to buy dividend stocks. That's true even when the stock market is highly volatile -- as it is now.  There are two important prerequisites, though.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • S&P suspends forecast, warns of 'extraordinarily weak' bond market

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a note from S&P Global that suspended its full-year forecast for the bond market.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide after data impresses, Dimon warns

    U.S stocks rose early Wednesday as Wall Street entered a fresh month of trading.

  • Is Altria's Future Up in Smoke?

    The tobacco company could be left scrambling as a recent merger has the potential to elevate its competition.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Was a Bad Bet on Tuesday

    Investors slapping a few dollars down on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock Tuesday didn't make the best pick. Tuesday morning, Citigroup's Jason Bazinet gave his DraftKings price target a 20% haircut. In his new research note on the company, Bazinet wrote that his modification is based on a slight decline in DraftKings' active accounts, and a lower target enterprise value per account.

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, stock jumps after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Salesforce's Q1 revenue beat.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 2 Stocks

    Did markets hit a turning point? The past couple of months brought us a seven-week losing streak in stocks, the longest such streak in over a decade, but the week before the Memorial Day holiday weekend saw strong gains. The S&P 500 wiped out its May losses. Post-holiday trading shows that some of these gains are continuing. If so, then it makes this the ideal time to ‘buy the dip,’ to get in while stocks remain at low cost, with attractive entry points. That’s the view from investment firm JPMo

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t