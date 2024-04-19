Vistry Group Full Year 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£3.56b (up 29% from FY 2022).

Net income: UK£223.4m (up 9.3% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 6.3% (down from 7.4% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: UK£0.65.

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Vistry Group Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 1.8%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 20%.

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Home Builders - Residential / Commercial contributing UK£3.56b. Notably, cost of sales worth UK£3.02b amounted to 85% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to UK£286.1m (89% of total expenses). Explore how VTY's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 6.4% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.3% growth forecast for the Consumer Durables industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Consumer Durables industry.

The company's shares are down 2.2% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While earnings are important, another area to consider is the balance sheet. See our latest analysis on Vistry Group's balance sheet health.

