U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,936.69
    +105.84 (+2.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,827.05
    +754.44 (+2.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,713.15
    +353.10 (+3.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.32
    +60.91 (+3.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.85
    -0.37 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.10
    -0.60 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    18.73
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0234
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    +0.0590 (+1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2002
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2050
    +0.0350 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,396.61
    +1,217.52 (+5.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    523.55
    +27.70 (+5.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.28
    +73.04 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

Visual Effects (VFX) Market Recorded 8.42% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2020, Trends, Market Dynamics, Segmentation & Vendor Landscape - Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The visual effects (VFX) market is expected to grow by USD 4.28 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 8.99% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The use of AI in VFX is the major trend driving the visual effects market growth. AI is used in VFX rendering to improve the production of character-based VFX shots. AI provides automation in camera tracking, motion capturing, simulation, rendering, character animation, and image processing, the areas that use VFX. AI is primarily used in the post-production process for VFX rendering to minimize the use of human resources. The use of AI in VFX can change the VFX production pipeline and shift the process of on-set graphic systems to real-time from post-production to pre-production. The processing of VFX shots in real-time also offers opportunities for the automation of VFX models, eliminating the need for texturing, lighting, and rendering. AI is used to develop computer graphic characters by placing hundreds of radium-colored dots on a person's face, capturing by vertically aligned HD cameras. HD cameras scan the low-quality render of the face for processing using AI algorithms and a library of high-resolution face scans, with a wide variety of expressions. AI uses an algorithm for processing low-resolution scans and processes out high-resolution face scans with the required expression.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Visual Effects Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Visual Effects Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Evaluate growth strategies by getting insights into upcoming trends -.Request a sample now!

Visual Effects (VFX) Market: Market Dynamics

  • Drivers: The increasing demand for high-quality content, real-time rendering in VFX production & increasing number of acquisitions and partnerships is one of the major factors propelling the market growth.

  • Challenges: The factors such as Storage issues associated with VFX rendering, high investments, and low-profit margins & shortage of skilled personnel will hamper the market growth.

  • Enclose successful business strategies with detailed information on drivers & the market challenges - Click Now!

Visual Effects (VFX) Market:  Segmentation Analysis

Application Landscape

  • The visual effects market share growth in the movies segment will be significant for revenue generation. The movie segment is driven by the rising demand for realistic movie experiences by audiences and the growing popularity of VFX-based films. The use of VFX in the filmmaking process has led to new entertainment experiences with VR and 3D films. Film production studios use real-time rendering VFX for making VR films and presenting fictional stories, storytelling, and depicting content-rich visuals.

Geography Landscape

  • 42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for visual effects in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America. The overall increase in the consumption of high-quality content and the launch of film production studios will facilitate the visual effects market growth in North America over the forecast period

To know about the accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments  -  Grab a sample now!

Visual Effects (VFX) Market: Vendor Analysis

The VFX market is fragmented and the vendors are focusing on M&A and entering into partnerships with other players to compete in the market.

  • Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc.

  • Digital Domain Holdings Ltd.

  • Digital Idea Corp.

  • Eastman Kodak Co.

  • Framestore Ltd.

  • Hydraulx VFX Ltd.

  • Rodeo FX Inc.

  • Sony Corp.

  • Technicolor SA

  • The Walt Disney Co.

  • For in-depth insights into key vendor profiles with complete offerings - Request a sample!

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, and 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports:

  • The post-production market size is predicted to surge by USD 20.75 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 12.72%.

  • The online movie market share should rise by USD 17.94 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 19.50%.

Visual Effects (VFX) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.99%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 4.28 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.42

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc., Digital Domain Holdings Ltd., Digital Idea Corp., Eastman Kodak Co., Framestore Ltd., Hydraulx VFX Ltd., Rodeo FX Inc., Sony Corp., Technicolor SA, and The Walt Disney Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Movies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Television - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Gaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Advertisements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc.

  • 10.4 Digital Domain Holdings Ltd.

  • 10.5 Digital Idea Corp.

  • 10.6 Eastman Kodak Co.

  • 10.7 Framestore Ltd.

  • 10.8 Hydraulx VFX Ltd.

  • 10.9 Rodeo FX Inc.

  • 10.10 Sony Corp.

  • 10.11 Technicolor SA

  • 10.12 The Walt Disney Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/visual-effects-vfx-market-recorded-8-42-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2020--trends-market-dynamics-segmentation--vendor-landscape----technavio-301588260.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • RECONAFRICA PROVIDES UPDATE ON COMPLAINT

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) reports that, following a hearing in connection with a recent application (the "Application") filed by certain third party applicants (the "Applicants") with the High Court of Namibia (Main Division) (the "Court") challenging the recent amendments to the Company's Environmental Compliance Certificate (the "ECC Amendments") that were approved by the Environmental Commissioner of the Nam

  • Oil-Pipeline Outage Compounds Biden’s Post-Saudi Crude Dilemma

    (Bloomberg) -- Shipments of Canadian oil to US refiners were thrown into disarray by a pipeline disruption just days after President Joe Biden’s unsuccessful bid to coax more crude out of Saudi Arabia.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe force majeure declared by TC E

  • How China became ground zero for the auto chip shortage

    From his small office in Singapore, Kelvin Pang is ready to wager a $23 million payday that the worst of the chip shortage is not over for automakers – at least in China. Pang has bought 62,000 microcontrollers, chips that help control a range of functions from car engines and transmissions to electric vehicle power systems and charging, which cost the original buyer $23.80 each in Germany. He's now looking to sell them to auto suppliers in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen for $375 apiece.

  • Ford unveils F-150 Raptor R starting at $109,000

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Ford's latest F-150 pickup truck, which features a potential 700 horsepower and starting price tag of $109,000.

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • Fracking Growth ‘Almost Impossible’ This Year, Halliburton Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Halliburton Co. warned oil companies that don’t have fracking equipment leased for new wells that they’re probably out of luck for at least the rest of this year.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakSupply-chain snarls mean oilfield-service providers like Hal

  • Judge Rules Twitter Can Expedite Its Lawsuit Against Elon Musk

    Elon Musk was dealt a blow Tuesday when a Delaware court ruled that Twitter can expedite a trial against him, beginning in October.

  • Oil Stocks: Halliburton Climbs On Earnings Beat; More Field Service Giants To Report

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • SEC’s Gensler Says It’s Unclear If China Will Avoid Delistings

    (Bloomberg) -- Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler says it’s unclear if American and Chinese authorities will reach a deal to avoid the delisting of some 200 companies from US stock exchanges. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakGensler said on Tuesday du

  • Ukraine Latest: Military Chief Says Situation Complex but Stable

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is facing “colossal challenges” in the high-tech sector, an unusually frank admission of the difficulties the Kremlin is experiencing as sanctions begin to bite.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskUS House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, to a

  • Two Portfolio Stocks Move Higher as a Major Tech One Slips

    Let's see how the market's moves -- and a major announcement by a Silicon Valley great as well as electric vehicle trends -- are shifting shares in the AAP.

  • Russia seeking oil payments from India in dirhams - sources, document

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Russia is seeking payment in United Arab Emirates dirhams for oil exports to some Indian customers, three sources said and a document showed, as Moscow moves away from the U.S. dollar to insulate itself from the effects of Western sanctions. Russia has been hit by a slew of sanctions from the United States and its allies over its invasion of Ukraine in late February, which it terms a "special military operation". An invoice seen by Reuters shows the bill for supplying oil to one refiner is calculated in dollars while payment is requested in dirhams.

  • Vital Russian Gas Supplies to Europe Aren’t Expected to Restart, Says European Commission

    Europe is working on contingency plans for the possibility that the Nord Stream pipeline won’t return to operation.

  • GE Aviation to change name ahead of General Electric split

    Evendale-based GE Aviation will change its name when its parent company General Electric splits into three publicly traded companies.

  • China Plans Iron Ore Giant to Assert Market Control

    (Bloomberg) -- China has formally created a state-backed iron ore company that’s expected to oversee everything from massive mine investments in West Africa to buying the steelmaking material from global suppliers.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskA company called Chi

  • U.S. panel rejects duties on fertilizers from Russia, Trinidad and Tobago

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. International Trade Commission revoked hefty anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago on Monday, concluding that those imports did not hurt American producers. The panel's vote may help ease shortages and price increases for fertilizers brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both major fertilizer exporters.

  • Spirit adds new hub in Houston, Slack announces first price hike since 2014, cruise stocks up

    Spirit Airlines is adding a new crew base in its Houston hub; Slack has announced its first price hike since its 2014 launch and is changing its free plan; and the CDC will no longer report COVID cases on cruise ships, sending cruise stocks up.&nbsp;

  • Natural-Gas Stocks Are Beating Oil Names. Here’s Why.

    Natural-gas prices have been rising quickly recently. On Monday, natural-gas futures were up 6.3% to $7.46 per million British Thermal Units.

  • Russia's Oil Deliveries to China and India Are 30% Below Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- There are tentative signs that Russia's diversion of crude oil to Asia from long-time European customers is faltering. Shipments to China and India are down by almost 30% from their post-invasion peak.While it’s too early to say with confidence that self-sanctioning and pressure from the US on India, China and other buyers will have a sustained impact, there are early signs that the Asian nations may not be able to fully replace Russia’s European buyers. The trend is seen most cle

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.