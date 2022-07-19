Visual Effects (VFX) Market Recorded 8.42% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2020, Trends, Market Dynamics, Segmentation & Vendor Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The visual effects (VFX) market is expected to grow by USD 4.28 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 8.99% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The use of AI in VFX is the major trend driving the visual effects market growth. AI is used in VFX rendering to improve the production of character-based VFX shots. AI provides automation in camera tracking, motion capturing, simulation, rendering, character animation, and image processing, the areas that use VFX. AI is primarily used in the post-production process for VFX rendering to minimize the use of human resources. The use of AI in VFX can change the VFX production pipeline and shift the process of on-set graphic systems to real-time from post-production to pre-production. The processing of VFX shots in real-time also offers opportunities for the automation of VFX models, eliminating the need for texturing, lighting, and rendering. AI is used to develop computer graphic characters by placing hundreds of radium-colored dots on a person's face, capturing by vertically aligned HD cameras. HD cameras scan the low-quality render of the face for processing using AI algorithms and a library of high-resolution face scans, with a wide variety of expressions. AI uses an algorithm for processing low-resolution scans and processes out high-resolution face scans with the required expression.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Visual Effects Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Visual Effects (VFX) Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The increasing demand for high-quality content, real-time rendering in VFX production & increasing number of acquisitions and partnerships is one of the major factors propelling the market growth.

Challenges: The factors such as Storage issues associated with VFX rendering, high investments, and low-profit margins & shortage of skilled personnel will hamper the market growth.

Visual Effects (VFX) Market: Segmentation Analysis

Application Landscape

The visual effects market share growth in the movies segment will be significant for revenue generation. The movie segment is driven by the rising demand for realistic movie experiences by audiences and the growing popularity of VFX-based films. The use of VFX in the filmmaking process has led to new entertainment experiences with VR and 3D films. Film production studios use real-time rendering VFX for making VR films and presenting fictional stories, storytelling, and depicting content-rich visuals.

Geography Landscape

42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for visual effects in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America. The overall increase in the consumption of high-quality content and the launch of film production studios will facilitate the visual effects market growth in North America over the forecast period

Visual Effects (VFX) Market: Vendor Analysis

The VFX market is fragmented and the vendors are focusing on M&A and entering into partnerships with other players to compete in the market.

Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc.

Digital Domain Holdings Ltd.

Digital Idea Corp.

Eastman Kodak Co.

Framestore Ltd.

Hydraulx VFX Ltd.

Rodeo FX Inc.

Sony Corp.

Technicolor SA

The Walt Disney Co.

Visual Effects (VFX) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.99% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 4.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.42 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc., Digital Domain Holdings Ltd., Digital Idea Corp., Eastman Kodak Co., Framestore Ltd., Hydraulx VFX Ltd., Rodeo FX Inc., Sony Corp., Technicolor SA, and The Walt Disney Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Movies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Television - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Gaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Advertisements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc.

10.4 Digital Domain Holdings Ltd.

10.5 Digital Idea Corp.

10.6 Eastman Kodak Co.

10.7 Framestore Ltd.

10.8 Hydraulx VFX Ltd.

10.9 Rodeo FX Inc.

10.10 Sony Corp.

10.11 Technicolor SA

10.12 The Walt Disney Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

