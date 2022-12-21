Visual effects (VFX) market size to grow by USD 8,898.82 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global visual effects (VFX) market as a part of the global movies and entertainment market, which covers companies offering products, services, and solutions in advertising, broadcasting, cable and satellite, publishing, movies and entertainment, interactive home entertainment, and interactive media and services.
The global visual effects (VFX) market size is estimated to increase by USD 8,898.82 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 13.71% during the forecast period.
Visual effects (VFX) market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Visual effects (VFX) market – Vendor Analysis
Vendor Landscape - The global visual effects (VFX) market is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional vendors. Global vendors have a strong foothold in the market. They are continuously strengthening their customer base by enhancing their product offerings and expanding their geographic reach. Also, they are focusing on M&A and entering into partnerships with other players to expand their product portfolio, enter emerging markets, and boost their market shares. All these factors are expected to increase the competition in the market during the forecast period.
Some of the prominent vendors in the market include Animal Logic Pty Ltd., Deluxe Media Inc., Digital Domain Holdings Ltd., Digital Idea Corp., Double Negative Ltd., Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Framestore Ltd, Hydraulx VFX Ltd, Ingenuity Studios Inc., Makuta Effects Pvt. Ltd., Rodeo FX Inc., Scanline VFX, Sony Group Corp., Spin VFX, Technicolor SA, The Walt Disney Co., Tippett Studio Inc., and Weta Digital Ltd. and others.
Vendor Offerings -
Deluxe Media Inc. - The company offers visual effects for content creators, broadcasters, and streaming platforms.
Digital Domain Holdings Ltd. - The company offers visual effects such as virtual, mixed, and augmented realities.
Digital Idea Corp. - The company offers visual effects for the Korean entertainment industry.
Double Negative Ltd. - The company offers visual effects for films and episodic visuals.
Visual effects (VFX) market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (movies, television, gaming, and advertisements), component (software, services, and hardware), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
By application, the market growth will be significant in the movies segment during the forecast period. The increased use of VFX in movie production and the rising demand for realistic movie experiences by audiences are driving the growth of the segment.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global visual effects (VFX) market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global visual effects (VFX) market.
North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the increased demand for high-quality content, the acquisition of movies by streaming platforms, and the growth of the gaming industry are fostering the regional market growth.
Global Visual Effects (VFX) Market – Market Dynamics
Leading Drivers –
The market is driven by the increasing demand for high-quality content.
The rising popularity of OTT platforms among consumers has increased the demand for rich content.
This is encouraging content creators to adopt the latest technologies, such as VR and 360-degree and light-field capture, which use VFX.
In addition, the increasing production of films and rising investments in VFX by studios to develop feature-rich high-quality content are driving the growth of the global visual effects market.
Key Trends –
The use of AI in VFX rendering is one of the major trends in the market.
The use of AI enables the processing of VFX shots in real-time, thereby creating an opportunity for the automation of VFX models.
This eliminates the need for texturing, lighting, and rendering. It also fastens the production process and reduces operational costs.
Also, the use of AI to generate VFX characters results in reduced post-production costs.
This trend is expected to positively influence the growth of the global visual effects market during the forecast period.
Major challenges –
The shortage of skilled professionals is one of the key challenges in the market.
The market is currently facing a shortage of skilled VFX professionals such as supervisors, FX artists, creature artists, and animators.
Besides, a considerable proportion of the workforce in VFX firms lacks technical skills and creative abilities in handling VFX technologies.
Moreover, professionals with the desired qualifications, work experience, and skillsets demand high salary packages. As a result, VFX studios and post-production companies are unable to afford suitable artists for jobs.
Many such challenges are reducing the growth potential in the market.
What are the key data covered in this visual effects (VFX) market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the visual effects (VFX) market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the visual effects (VFX) market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the visual effects (VFX) market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of visual effects (VFX) market vendors
Visual Effects (VFX) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
169
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.71%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 8898.82 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
12.76
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key countries
US, Canada, India, China, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Animal Logic Pty Ltd., Deluxe Media Inc., Digital Domain Holdings Ltd., Digital Idea Corp., Double Negative Ltd., Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Framestore Ltd, Hydraulx VFX Ltd, Ingenuity Studios Inc., Makuta Effects Pvt. Ltd., Rodeo FX Inc., Scanline VFX, Sony Group Corp., Spin VFX, Technicolor SA, The Walt Disney Co., Tippett Studio Inc., and Weta Digital Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global visual effects (VFX) market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Movies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Television - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Gaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Advertisements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Component
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Component
7.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by Component
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Animal Logic Pty Ltd.
12.4 Deluxe Media Inc.
12.5 Digital Domain Holdings Ltd.
12.6 Digital Idea Corp.
12.7 Double Negative Ltd.
12.8 Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
12.9 Framestore Ltd
12.10 Hydraulx VFX Ltd
12.11 Ingenuity Studios Inc.
12.12 Makuta Effects Pvt. Ltd.
12.13 Rodeo FX Inc.
12.14 Scanline VFX
12.15 Sony Group Corp.
12.16 Technicolor SA
12.17 The Walt Disney Co.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
