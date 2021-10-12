U.S. markets close in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,353.86
    -7.33 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,429.04
    -67.02 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,483.19
    -3.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.60
    +5.96 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.70
    +0.18 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.50
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.18 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1545
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6120
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3594
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5820
    +0.2600 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,950.32
    -231.18 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,333.01
    +0.24 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,115.88
    -30.97 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Visual Effects (VFX) Market size worth $ 9,776.69 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 5.19% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research
·5 min read

VFX market is the growing demand for high-quality content. With the increasing use of digital video streaming outlets like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, high-quality content, and VFX are becoming more important.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Visual Effects (VFX) Market” By Product(Simulation FX, Animation, Modelling, Matte Painting, and Compositing), By Application(Movies, Television, Gaming, Advertisements, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Visual Effects (VFX) Market size was valued at USD 6,793.60 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9,776.69 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.19 % from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=52201

Browse in-depth TOC onVisual Effects (VFX) Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Visual Effects (VFX) Market Overview

Visual effects or VFX refer to special effects that are added to a film or video that cannot be obtained during live- action shot. They are usually used to create environments, objects, animals, and creatures that look real. These visual effects are widely used in TV, movies, gaming, advertisements, and others. They are a very important part of filmmaking as they change they help them to create effects that attract the viewers. Some of the different types of visual effects are simulation FX, motion capture, 3D scanning, concept art, matte painting, and others. VFX with CGI is widely used to produce movies, commercials, games, and television shows.

One of the main factors driving the rise of the global VFX market is the growing demand for high-quality content. With the increasing use of digital video streaming outlets like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, high-quality content, and VFX are becoming more important. Smart devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and HD TVs are increasingly being used to promote the development of digital video streaming services. One of the main factors leading to the development of worldwide VFX development is the introduction of augmented reality (AR). The increasing demand for digital content creates a need for innovation in visual effects for new experiences like AR. Consumers who are increasingly looking for high-definition (HD) VFX experiences will have huge business opportunities in the VFX market in the next few years. However, high investment costs and a lack of skilled and trained professionals will hamper the growth of the global VFX software market.

Key Developments in Visual Effects (VFX) Market

  • The Walt Disney Studios announced it will debut its new live-action feature film Artemis Fowl exclusively on Disney+

  • Framestore acquired Company 3 / Method, The Company has purchased global post-production and VFX brands Company 3 / Method (C3M) for an undisclosed figure, in partnership with financiers Aleph Capital and Crestview Partners.

The major players in the market are The Walt Disney Co., Framestore Ltd, Cinesite VFX Ltd, Digital Domain Holdings Ltd, and Others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Visual Effects (VFX) Market On the basis of Application, Product, and Geography.

  • Visual Effects (VFX) Market, By Application

    • Movies

    • Television

    • Gaming

    • Advertisements

    • Others

  • Visual Effects (VFX) Market, By Product

    • Simulation FX

    • Animation

    • Modelling

    • Matte Painting

    • Compositing

  • Visual Effects (VFX) Market by Geography

    • North America

      • U.S

      • Canada

      • Mexico

    • Europe

      • Germany

      • France

      • U.K

      • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • China

      • Japan

      • India

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • ROW

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

UK Visual Effects (VFX) Market By Technology (AI and AR), By Component (Software, Services, and Hardware), By Application (Movies, Advertisements, Television, Gaming, and Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Visual Collaboration Platforms Software Market By Product (Cloud-Based and Web-Based), By Application, By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Virtual Reality Market By Component (Hardware and Software), By Technology (Non-Immersive Technology and Semi-Immersive & Fully Immersive Technologies), By Device Type (Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs) and Gesture Control Devices), By Application (Consumer, Commercial, Aerospace & Defense), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Smart TV Market By Screen Size (Below 32 inches, 32 to 40 inches, 40 to 47 inches, 48 to 55 inches), By Technology (OLED, QLED, LED, Plasma), By Application (Residential and Commercial), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top data visualization software organizing and providing extensive insights

Visualize Visual Effects (VFX) Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Asian Giants CJ ENM and Toei Animation Join Forces for Global Expansion

    Korean entertainment conglomerate CJ ENM has entered into a strategic partnership with Japan’s Toei Animation. The agreement is seen as both a content production alliance that covers film television series and animation, and as a distribution pact which allows the companies access to each other’s markets. Both companies have extensive libraries of existing content. The […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As Crypto ETF Takes Shape? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Concrete industry says carbon capture a key to hitting emissions targets

    Global cement and concrete makers on Tuesday laid out steps to cut carbon dioxide emissions 25% by 2030 and to reach zero net emissions by mid-century, relying on more carbon-free energy, new chemistry and manufacturing technology, and carbon capture. Cement, the glue of concrete, accounts for about 7% of global carbon emissions, and the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) accounts for 80% of concrete made outside of China, and some companies within China. The GCCA plan to meet the previously announced goal of net zero emissions by 2050 did not lay out costs or break down how much each step would cut in emissions.

  • Blackstone to invest $1 billion in music with Hipgnosis as adviser

    Blackstone said Tuesday it'll team up with Hipgnosis Song Management Ltd. to invest $1 billion to acquire music rights and manage catalogues. The private equity firm will also acquire an undisclosed stake in Hipgnosis Song Management, as part of the deal. Formerly called The Family (Music) Ltd, Hipgnosis Song Management advises on music assets and is investment adviser to Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd., the largest U.K.-listed investor in music catalogs and royalties with gross assets of about $2.2 b

  • Shares of Republic Services Inc. Exceed 52-Week High

    Shares of Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) traded today at $127.14, eclipsing its 52-week high. Approximately 234,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares. Republic Services ranks as the second-largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating roughly 186 active landfills and more than 200 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. It also runs

  • Roughin' It Rv & Cycle Wins Key4Women and SCORE Cleveland Women-Owned Business Pitch Contest

    KeyBank’s Key4Women program and SCORE Cleveland today announced that local business Roughin’ It RV & Cycle is the winner of a business pitch contest for women-owned businesses located in Northeast ...

  • Moderna to deliver additional 176.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for Covax after options exercised

    Shares of Moderna Inc. rallied 1.9% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the biotechnology company said Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, has exercised its option to buy an additional 176.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for the Covax program. Of the additional doses, 116.5 million doses are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2022, while 60 million doses are expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2022. Covax still has the option to buy an additional 116.5 million COVID-19 vacci

  • The Funded: A blank-check company from 'Moneyball' exec Billy Beane is ready to take another swing at a merger

    After striking out in its attempt to merge with the owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club, Beane's SPAC is trying again, this time discussing a deal with the online ticket vendor.

  • Have Patience as NovoCure Looks for a New Bottom Pattern

    During Friday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer gave a nod to NovoCure Ltd , the oncology company that is pioneering new therapies. In this daily bar chart of NVCR, below, we can see that shares of NVCR have tumbled lower the past three months. Moving averages always lag the price action.

  • Tesla Stock Rises In Buy Range On Strong China Sales

    Tesla China sales boomed in September, with strong production focused on local deliveries. Overall China EV sales were hot. Tesla stock rose.

  • DeFi Perpetuals Exchange Futureswap Launches New Version After $12M Funding Round

    Futureswap has raised $12 million in venture funding from Framework Ventures, Ribbit Capital and Placeholder.vc to launch an updated version of its Ethereum-based exchange. The protocol, which taps into v3 of leading automated market maker (AMM) Uniswap, enables leverage of up to 30 times on any liquidity pool. “We’re super excited to add this layer as a new primitive,” CEO and co-founder Derek Alia told CoinDesk in an interview.

  • Tesla Keeps Cruising Higher As Production Is About To Begin In New Factory

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher Monday after CEO Elon Musk said Saturday the company plans to start rolling cars off the production line at its new factory Giga Berlin. Cars may begin to roll off the line as early as next month, and plans are made to produce 5,000 to 10,000 a day. Tesla shares are up 1.2% at $794.90 at publication time. See Also: Tesla Plans To Roll Out First Cars From Berlin Next Month, Elon Musk Warns Of Volume-Production Challenges Tesla Daily Chart Analys

  • BOE Officials Double Down on Signals of Imminent Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want t

  • Hertz Interim CEO Will Run the Company for Months. He Could Earn Millions.

    Mark Fields, a former CEO of Ford, will introduce "an all-new Hertz" to Wall Street. Why the stock is surging.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Trading 101: Don’t Trade the Headlines, Follow Treasury Yields

    Last week, a rally in gold prices was killed and prices fell after the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note hit the 1.60% level.

  • Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council Becomes Supporter of RecyClass

    October 11, 2021 /3BL Media/ - The Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) is pleased to announce we are now a supporter of RecyClass, a comprehensive cross-industry initiative that works to a...

  • JPMorgan On Policy Impact On Hong Kong's Property Market

    Oct.11 -- JPMorgan Head of Asia Property Research Cusson Leung discusses key implications from Hong Kong's 2021 policy address on its property market. He was speaking with Yvonne Man, David Ingles and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."