Visual Lease Appoints Robert Michlewicz as President

·2 min read

Fin-tech veteran to oversee strategic business operations at the leading lease accounting and management solution provider

WOODBRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / Visual Lease, the #1 lease optimization software provider, today announced that Robert Michlewicz has been named President. In his role, Michlewicz will oversee the company's Corporate Strategy, Product, Engineering, Marketing, Sales and Customer Service functions.

Michlewicz has more than two decades of experience in the financial technology sector, driving operational excellence in several high-growth companies. Most recently, he was Chief Strategy Officer at Trintech, a leading provider of global Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software. During his nearly 11 years there, the company maintained double-digital annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth, year-over-year. Prior to Trintech, Michlewicz was the Regional President for Bowne & Co. (former NYSE) the largest global disclosure management firm and was President of Chas. P. Young Co., where his company played a vital role in newly expanded SEC regulatory compliance reporting.

"We are thrilled to welcome Robert to our business," said Visual Lease's founder and CEO, Marc Betesh. "In Q1, we reported an increase of nearly 40% in both customer and employee count, year-over-year. We know that with Robert's expertise and experience, we can expect to continue on this growth trajectory while providing our growing community of customers with the software and services they need to achieve and sustain confident lease accounting compliance."

"Given just how important leases have become to organizations across all sizes and industries, Visual Lease has an abundant opportunity for growth," said Michlewicz. "I'm confident in our product and our team and that Visual Lease will continue its upward path as the premier option for lease accounting, management and optimization."

"As Visual Lease continues to drive significant growth, it is the perfect time for Robert to join the organization," said Paul Byrne, CEO and President at Zai and a current member of Visual Lease's Board of Directors. "I have worked alongside Robert and am acutely familiar with his ability to successfully grow and scale businesses by building and leading high-performing teams that consistently exceed company objectives."

About Visual Lease

Visual Lease is the #1 lease optimization software provider. We help organizations become compliant with FASB, IFRS and GASB lease accounting standards, while simultaneously improving the financial, legal and operational performance of their leases. Our easy-to-use SaaS platform is embedded with more than three decades of best practices from major corporations and leading industry professionals. Our award-winning solutions are used by 1,000+ organizations to manage 500,000+ real estate, equipment and other leased assets. Committed to ongoing innovation and unparalleled customer service, Visual Lease helps organizations transform their lease compliance requirements into financial opportunities. For more information, visit visuallease.com.

Media Contact

Karen Lee
Caliber Corporate Advisers
T+1 929 269 4436
karen@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Visual Lease



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703461/Visual-Lease-Appoints-Robert-Michlewicz-as-President

