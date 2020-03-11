Visual One smartens up home security cameras with object and action recognition

"Smart" cameras are to be found in millions of homes, but the truth is they're not all that smart. Facial recognition and motion detection are their main tricks... but what if you want to know if the dog jumped on the couch, or if your toddler is playing with the stove? Visual One equips cameras with the intellect to understand a bit more of the world and give you more granular — and important — information.

Founder Mohammad Rafiee said that the idea came to him after he got a puppy (Zula) and was dissatisfied with the options he had for monitoring her activities while he was away. Here she is doing what dogs do best:

There are no bad dogs, but chairs are for people

"There were specific things I wanted to know were happening, like I wanted to check if the dog got picked up by the dog walker. The cameras' motion detection is useless — she's always moving," he lamented. "In fact, with a lot of these cameras, just a change in the lighting or wind or rain can trigger the motion alert, so it's completely impractical."

"My background is in machine learning. I was thinking about it, and realized we're at a stage where this problem is starting to become solvable," he continued.

Some tasks in computer vision, indeed, are as good as solved — detecting faces and common objects such as cars and bikes can be done quickly and efficiently. But that's not always useful — what's the point of knowing someone rode their bike past your house? In order for this to have value, the objects need to be understood as part of a greater context, and that's what Rafiee and Visual One are undertaking.

Unfortunately, it's far from easy — or else everyone would be doing it already. Identifying a cat is simple, and identifying a table is simple, but identifying a cat on a table is surprisingly hard.

"It's a very difficult problem. So we're breaking it down to things we can solve right now, then building on that," Rafiee explained. "With deep learning techniques we can identify different objects, and we build models on top of those to specify different interactions, or specific objects being in specific locations. Like a car in the wrong spot, or a dog getting on a couch. We can recognize that with high accuracy right now — we have a list of supported objects and models that we're expanding."

In case you're not convinced that the capabilities are that much advanced from the usual "activity in the living room" or "Kendra is at the front door" notifications, here are a few situations that Visual One is set up to detect:

Kid playing with the stove

Toddler climbing furniture

Kid holding a knife

Baby left alone for too long

Raccoon getting into garbage

Elderly person taking her medications

Elderly person in bed for too long

Car parked in the wrong spot

Garage door left open

Dog chewing on a shoe

Cat scratching the furniture

The process for creating these triggers is pretty straightforward

