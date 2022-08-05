VisualCortex and i-PRO partner to facilitate enterprise-wide Computer Vision technology deployments in APAC

Video Intelligence Platform provider, VisualCortex, and advanced sensing technologies manufacturer, i-PRO APAC, partner to streamline end-to-end implementations for large-scale video analytics solutions

SINGAPORE and SYDNEY, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VisualCortex – the Video Intelligence Platform connecting computer vision's potential to real-world business outcomes – has partnered with i-PRO – global leader of advanced sensing technologies for Intelligent Surveillance and Public Safety – to streamline end-to-end deployment for enterprise-wide video analytics solutions within the Asia Pacific region.

The partnership pairs VisualCortex's video intelligence software and machine learning Model Store with i-PRO's market-leading hardware components, including AI-enabled video surveillance cameras, body and vehicle camera systems, network video recorders and edge devices.

The technology alliance is underpinned by a mutual referral agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, both parties are able to formally recommend each other – as preferred supplies of computer vision software and hardware – to current and future clients at discounted rates.

VisualCortex CEO and Co-Founder, Patrick Elliott, said that the i-PRO APAC partnership would help VisualCortex to analyse, identify and improve the quality of video streams captured – an important challenge encountered in most computer vision projects.

"The technology partnership with i-PRO APAC allows VisualCortex to test equipment before our customers deploy it," said Elliott. "This ensures we are ingesting high quality video feeds and delivering optimised outcomes for our customers. The ongoing support that the i-PRO APAC team delivers, to both our development and customer success teams, is essential for delivering high quality results.

"i-PRO ensures that devices used in computer vision engagements can produce the best data outputs possible. This enables VisualCortex to perform better detection and analysis of incidents, while empowering our customers to effectively utilise their video assets and make the best data-driven decisions possible."

Story continues

National Sales Manager for i-PRO APAC (Oceania), Matthew Terrey, said that the partnership would help organisations harness the power of video as a source of data and analytical insights.

"By addressing both the software and hardware side of the video analytics equation, I'm confident that the VisualCortex – i-PRO APAC technology alliance will push computer vision into the mainstream," said Terrey. "VisualCortex's approach enables customers to detect multiple objects and actions, across a range of video sources and systems, within the same platform. By combining that approach with the best AI-enabled devices and configurations, we can produce powerful video-based insights for end-users.

"Once organisations see the potential – and ease with which you can integrate video-based data with other traditional data sources – large multi-purpose, enterprise-grade computer vision deployments will become commonplace. For the first time, we're making it easy to analyse and act on video footage at scale."

Elliott added that partnering with a hardware vendor with expertise beyond traditional CCTV capabilities was also important.

"i-PRO are industry leaders in open SDK and AI-enabled video surveillance cameras, sensor technology and edge devices," said Elliott. "When VisualCortex's clients need help optimising existing or configuring and implementing new hardware, i-PRO APAC has the skilled workforce and suite of tools to help deliver outstanding insights.

"With i-PRO APAC, we know that our clients have the hardware and IoT support they need to help make video data actionable in the enterprise."

Headquartered in Singapore, i-PRO APAC was established as a new entity in April 2022, having previously operated under the name 'Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions', as a division of Panasonic Holdings Corporation.

About VisualCortex

VisualCortex is making video data actionable in the enterprise. As the world's best Video Intelligence Platform , VisualCortex provides the stability and scalability to productionize computer vision technology for the first time. Unlike camera-side or point solutions, VisualCortex can be used for any video analytics use case in any industry. VisualCortex's production-ready cloud-based environment transforms video assets into analyzable streams of data at scale.

The VisualCortex platform delivers the artificial intelligence smarts, governance and usability, enabling organisations to connect any number of video streams, repositories and use existing commodity hardware. An intuitive user interface, out-of-the-box reporting, range of configurations and integrations empower non-technical people to produce, analyse and act on insights derived from computer vision throughout the enterprise. Organisations can easily combine these AI-generated video insights with other data sources and systems to facilitate both real-time operations and strategic analysis. The VisualCortex Model Store also provides a secure marketplace for customers, partners and independent machine learning experts to share quality controlled computer vision models. For more information, visit www.visualcortex.com

For regular updates, follow VisualCortex on Twitter ( @VisualCortexApp ), LinkedIn ( VisualCortex ), YouTube ( VisualCortex ) and Facebook ( @VisualCortexApp ).

For regular industry news and analysis, subscribe to VisualCortex's mailing list here: https://visualcortex.com/contact-us/

About i-PRO

i-PRO is a global leader of advanced sensing technologies in the fields of Intelligent Surveillance, Public Safety, and Industrial/Medical Imaging. Established in 2019, i-PRO was built on a legacy of over 60 years of innovation with Panasonic.

The company's products, software and services extend human senses to capture moments of truth with innovations that inform and protect. In order to help create a safer world, i-PRO supports the work of professionals who protect and save lives.

For more information visit: https://i-pro.com

For further media information, interviews or images, please contact:

Lachlan James, VisualCortex Chief Marketing Officer, on +61 (0)431 835 658 or lachlan.james@visualcortex.com

Marius van der Merwe, Director for i-PRO APAC Pte Ltd, marius.vdmerwe@i-pro.com

SOURCE VisualCortex