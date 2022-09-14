U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,945.50
    +14.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,195.00
    +92.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,073.75
    +37.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,841.80
    +4.30 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.16
    -0.15 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.00
    -3.40 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    19.50
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0007
    +0.0037 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.74
    +2.87 (+12.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1551
    +0.0059 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2910
    -1.3540 (-0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,348.05
    -2,227.37 (-9.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.46
    -39.24 (-7.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,311.20
    -74.66 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Visually Impaired Youth Ride Tandem Bicycles to Manhattan Beach Pier

·2 min read

Wayfinder Family Services recreation program champions accessibility and inclusion

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth ages 11-17 will ride tandem bicycles from Culver City to Manhattan Beach on Sunday, September 18th at 8:00 a.m., as part of Wayfinder Family Services' recreation program for youth and adults who are blind or visually impaired.

Children, teens and adults who are blind or visually impaired enjoy empowering experiences at no cost as part of Wayfinder's recreation program. In addition to the tandem bike ride, adventures throughout the year include deep sea fishing, surfing, skiing, paralympic sports like goalball and an overnight camp experience. These experiences build confidence, trust, leadership and build a sense of community.

"Wayfinder's recreation program advances equity for those with disabilities. This was the bedrock of our founder Norm Kaplan's goal: create the same opportunities for children and youth who are blind as their sighted peers. Nearly 70 years later, we have continued his inclusive mission and have expanded our services as a statewide organization," said Wayfinder president and chief operating officer Jay Allen.

Tandem bike ride participants will gather at Syd Kronenthaler Park in Culver City and partner with a sighted volunteer or staff from Wayfinder's recreation program who have been specially trained to pilot the bicycles. Cyclists will use the bike path to make their way to the Manhattan Beach pier where they will enjoy lunch, then return to Culver City on the same trail.

"Getting outdoors and doing something physical is critical for mental health, especially since the pandemic. I'm grateful that we can provide these opportunities for those with disabilities because they can often be excluded. Now more than ever, inclusion matters and I'm proud that Wayfinder continues to champion people of all abilities," said Allen.

About Wayfinder Family Services

Formerly known as Junior Blind, Wayfinder Family Services is the place to turn for people facing the greatest challenges. The organization provides expert, individualized support and services to children, youth, adults and families—from people with vision impairment and developmental disabilities to children in need of temporary shelter and foster care and adoption.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/visually-impaired-youth-ride-tandem-bicycles-to-manhattan-beach-pier-301624009.html

SOURCE Wayfinder Family Services

Recommended Stories

  • Nikola founder made $1 billion by lying to investors, prosecutor says as fraud trial opens

    A prosecutor accused the founder of a company that claimed it built zero-emission trucks of lying to investors to make himself a billionaire, but his lawyer insisted Tuesday in opening statements of a fraud trial that his client was an enthusiastic visionary being unjustly prosecuted.

  • Nikola Contractor Couldn’t Believe His Eyes When He Saw Video

    (Bloomberg) -- A Nikola Corp. contractor testified that he was was so struck by a video of the electric truck maker’s first prototype in action that he made a call to find out how the footage was produced.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest

  • 'Deeply unfair': Business groups against statutory holiday for Queen's funeral

    "Small businesses are already struggling with labour shortages and requiring them to close or pay time and a half to their employees with no notice would be extremely costly or result in a day's lost productivity," said the CFIB.

  • White House Explores Rail-Freight Alternatives as Possible Strike Looms

    The White House is assessing how other transportation providers could fill potential gaps in the nation’s freight network as labor unions and railroads continue contract talks to avert a potential labor stoppage this week. Senior administration officials are communicating with ocean-shipping, trucking and airfreight companies among others to determine how to keep goods moving in case of a rail shutdown and what commodities are most likely to face severe disruptions. Food, energy and public-health-related products are among those the administration wants to maintain in circulation with minimal issues, White House officials said.

  • France to Cancel Half of Flights for Air Traffic Control Strike

    (Bloomberg) -- France’s civil aviation authority told airlines to cut half of their flights on Friday due to a planned strike by air-traffic controllers, bringing disruption back to the country’s airports after a difficult summer.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingXi Returns

  • Questions raised about fatal police shooting in St. Louis

    Relatives of a 16-year-old who was fatally shot by St. Louis detectives are disputing the police account of the incident. Darryl Ross was shot Sunday night. Two detectives said they spotted several people with guns at a gas station and pulled onto the lot.

  • Video: Chinese boy carries classmate to safety during earthquake

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin recently took to Facebook to commend a boy who carried his classmate to evacuate during an earthquake in China. Wang shared the video showing the boy’s heroic moment as he rushed to the aid of his classmate in need as their surroundings start to shake. In the undated clip, the boy is seen lifting the classmate, who appears to have a cast on his foot, on his back as the other students rush out to the door when the earthquake happens.

  • Loyola University Student Created 'The Safety Pouch' To Fight Against Police Brutality During Traffic Stops

    A junior at Loyola University in New Orleans is off to a tremendous start of the school year as he nationally launches his latest invention, the Safety Pouch.

  • Nikola founder lied to investors about tech, prosecutor says in fraud trial

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Nikola Corp founder Trevor Milton became a billionaire by lying to investors about the most important aspects of his low-emission vehicle company, a prosecutor told jurors as Milton's fraud trial began on Tuesday. Prosecutors have said Milton sought to deceive investors about the electric- and hydrogen-powered truck maker's technology starting in November 2019. Milton, 40, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of securities fraud and two counts of wire fraud.

  • Electrum Bitcoin Wallet Scam Suspect Is Arrested by Dutch Police

    The 39-year-old is suspected of laundering tens of millions of euros obtained from malicious software using decentralized crypto exchange Bisq and the monero privacy coin, police said.

  • Tokyo station employee tells passengers to use rear train cars if they ‘do not want to be groped’

    A Tokyo train station employee is facing backlash for an announcement he made instructing passengers to take the rear train cars if they “do not want to be groped.” During the evening rush hour, gropers, also known as “chikans” in Japan, are typically seen in the front cars, which are the most crowded. Train stations in Japan often have posters stating that groping is a crime.

  • Bail denied for nurse accused in horrific Windsor Hills crash

    Nicole Linton is charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter. Chris Holmstrom reports.

  • Why I’m Not Shedding Tears For Queen Elizabeth II

    The shock and utter disgust I felt as I tapped through Instagram and WhatsApp stories and saw so many Africans posting pictures of the Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by a broken heart and sad face emoticons, left me broken.

  • Work at Stellantis plant to resume after UAW ratifies labor deal

    United Auto Workers union members who went on strike Saturday at a Stellantis casting plant in Indiana are returning to work after ratifying a deal with the company.

  • Former Dover man pleads guilty to committing sex offenses against 10-year-old

    Frankie Gonzalez-Rivera pleaded guilty Tuesday to gross sexual imposition, aggravated menacing, failure to comply with driver's license laws.

  • Letters to the Editor: It doesn't look good for church-state separation. Heaven help us

    No matter how grounded in history our church-state wall is, ideologues are having success chipping away at it in our Republican-stacked courts.

  • Members of New York Times, NBC News Digital Unions Defy Return-to-Office Plans

    Some vow to work from home all of this week, the first in which both organizations expect employees back in the office some of the time.

  • Woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest sues San Francisco

    A rape victim whose DNA from her sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime on Monday filed a lawsuit against the city. During a search of a San Francisco Police Department crime lab database, the woman's DNA was tied to a burglary in late 2021. “This is government overreach of the highest order, using the most unique and personal thing we have – our genetic code – without our knowledge to try and connect us to crime,” the woman's attorney, Adante Pointer, said in a statement.

  • Roundup: Details emerge in Oak Park crash, Oxnard stabbing leads to arrest, more news

    Officials identified a body found near a landfill site, a diesel spill causes the closure of Highway 118 in Moorpark and more local news briefs.

  • Grimes Goes Creationist, Stealing Elon Musk’s Troll Thunder

    The Canadian pop star tweeted that Earth is only 4,000 years old and immediately got the attention she ordered