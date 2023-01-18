U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

Visura Announces Closing of Series B Financing

·2 min read

Funding will support company's rapid, full commercialization of its TEECAD® System

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visura Technologies, Inc., a privately-held medical device company dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art visualization solutions to improve the safety and success of transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE) probe intubations, announced today the completion of the company's $4 million Series B financing. The funding is led by a strategic investor with participation from both new and existing investors.

"These significant investments underscore the tremendous confidence in our state-of-the-art solution, experienced team, and the growth trajectory we are on to fully commercialize our TEECAD System," says Christine Horton, president and CEO of Visura. "With this financing, our TEECAD System will make a positive impact for more patients, cardiologists and the healthcare system. We are incredibly grateful for our investors and partners, and we look forward to what's next for Visura."

Visura's TEECAD System is the world's first FDA-cleared disposable camera that seamlessly connects to TEE probes. TEECAD provides physicians with real-time visualization during esophageal intubation for more efficient and effective probe placement. There are an estimated 650,000 TEE procedures performed annually in the U.S. with TEE procedures growing at an annual rate of 7%. Use of the TEECAD System for efficient and accurate probe placement with fewer complications supports the healthcare system's goal of zero hospital-acquired complications.

In addition to securing Series B funding, Visura recently received a Launch Minnesota Innovation Grant issued by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. The grant targets the most promising, innovative and scalable technology businesses in Minnesota. To bring the technology to heart centers across the U.S., Visura also launched a new product update in 2022, expanding the usage of the TEECAD System to include the Philips X8-2t Transducer. Visura continues to work to expand the TEECAD System's compatibility with other echocardiography transducer probes.

About Visura

Founded in 2015 by David Marmor, MD, Visura is a medical device company dedicated to delivering state-of-art visualization solutions to improve the quality of transesophageal echocardiogram probe intubations. Visura has developed the TEECAD System, the world's first, FDA-cleared, disposable camera that seamlessly connects to a TEE probe, providing physicians real-time visualization for more efficient and effective probe placement. For more information, please visit www.visuratechnologies.com.

Media Contact:
Shelli Lissick, Bellmont Partners
shelli@bellmontpartners.com
651-276-6922

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/visura-announces-closing-of-series-b-financing-301724844.html

SOURCE Visura Technologies

