U.S. markets open in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,292.25
    +30.25 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,723.00
    +191.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,612.25
    +160.50 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,980.10
    +15.40 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.39
    +1.95 (+2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.40
    -12.30 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    -0.11 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0961
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.00
    -2.77 (-8.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3045
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3550
    +0.0550 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,562.53
    +1,119.73 (+2.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.48
    +22.22 (+2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Visure Solutions Releases Much-Anticipated Modern Web-based Version of Visure Requirements ALM Platform, Expands into IT Market

·3 min read

Visure Requirements ALM 7 Includes Powerful Tools for Enhanced Web-Based Collaboration, full Traceability, Standard Compliance, Risk Management & More

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For industries that rely on distributed teams to handle complex, mission-critical development projects, having the right requirements management tools can make or break a product - especially since these teams are under enormous time-to-market pressure.

Visure Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Visure Solutions)
Visure Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Visure Solutions)

And, with the increased amount of virtual teams across all industries, finding a powerful, yet easy to use requirements management solution is challenging. In an effort to solve these challenges, Visure Solutions, Inc., the award-winning requirements Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) company, has released a full modernized web version of its ALM platform, Visure Requirements ALM 7.

For this latest version, the entire Visure Requirements ALM Platform has been redesigned to provide teams a comprehensive and easy-to-use solution to seamlessly collaborate in real-time and manage complex products and projects more efficiently.

So far, Visure's strategy was focused on leading Systems Engineering and Embedded systems industries targeting Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Medical Device, Railroad, Energy, and Pharma industries. With this new version, Visure is planning on pursuing its expansion by targeting the IT marketplace including banking, insurance, financial market and fintech.

"Organizations everywhere have experienced unprecedented disruption caused by the pandemic over the past two years. Workplaces have never been more remote or disparate, so having a comprehensive modern web tool is absolutely necessary," said Dr. Moustapha Tadlaoui, Visure's CEO. "This type of requirements management tool is becoming more important to bring together all end-users and stakeholders throughout the entire process. Even with remote teams, organizations can distribute tasks, collaborate and automate their processes more efficiently, enabling better agility and quicker time to market."

Improved features for Visure Requirements ALM 7 include:

  • Traceability between projects.

  • Kanban views to improve collaboration. The integration of this powerful tool with Visure ALM 7 will enable users to quickly access all pending and completed tasks, assignments, etc.

  • Support for PostgreSQL database (the most performant open-source relational database system in the market).

  • Support for Python script, enabling users to easily automate their tasks.

  • Major performance & scalability improvements.

  • Global parameters. All variabilities of a project can be included in one or multiple locations, which can then be referenced by the requirements and tests to efficiently reuse parameters throughout the project

Visure will be hosting a demo of Visure Requirements ALM 7 on April 7, 2022. Registration for North America and Europe.

As client demand and needs have increased, Visure has scaled its ALM tool over the last few years to support a larger group of users through the entire requirements management lifecycle process, including enhanced features such as risk management, test management, tracking, certification, and more.

"Advances in technology have given rise to the need for both technical and non-technical teams to collaborate in real time on the same platform for various projects," said Visure CTO Fernando Valera. "At Visure, we will continue to push the envelope to create modern requirements management tools that enable better communication between teams, which will improve productivity, address the causes for project delays and failures, contribute to project success, and help them deliver a better-quality product."

About Visure Solutions
Established in 2002, Visure Solutions is a leading requirement management ALM company providing specialized, innovative and user-friendly solutions to implement efficient requirements management processes, aimed at guaranteeing the highest quality in the development of our clients' products, systems and services. Visure's all-in-one requirements management ALM platform supports requirements management, test management, bug and issue tracking, change management, risk management collaboration management, quality management, variant management, configuration management and compliance management.

The company's solutions are used across various industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive, banking and finance, medical devices, energy and nuclear, oil and gas, robotics and industrial automation. Visure is also a worldwide certified IREB (International Requirements Engineering Board) trainer of CPRE (Certified Professional for Requirements Engineering) by the IREB. Please visit https://visuresolutions.com/.

CONTACT: Neal Leavitt, Leavitt Communications, neal@leavcom.com, 760-639-2900.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/visure-solutions-releases-much-anticipated-modern-web-based-version-of-visure-requirements-alm-platform-expands-into-it-market-301503535.html

SOURCE Visure Solutions, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose 8% on Tuesday, as several macroeconomic factors helped to boost investor interest in the commerce platform's stock. So what Rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts in Asia and Europe are sparking fears of a new round of lockdowns after China imposed restrictions on several of its largest cities to stem an outbreak attributed to a highly contagious coronavirus variant.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • Wheat Jumps as Putin Says Kyiv Isn’t ‘Serious’ About Cease-Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat extended gains after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Ukraine wasn’t “serious” about finding a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Denies Advanced Knowledge of Russia’s WarLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions

  • The Global Fight Over Chips Is Only Going to Get Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- Magdeburg in former East Germany is famous for its towering gothic cathedral, and not a lot else. It’s now about to play a key role in U.S. and European efforts to tilt the global balance of power.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • Boeing execs still take home big pay after company’s $4.3 billion loss

    The Boeing Co. had a dreadful 2021, losing $4.3 billion in a year when the company was hit by production issues and the lingering impact on the industry of the pandemic. It was less in direct compensation than previous years, as Boeing’s (NYSE: BA) year was so bad that targets for performance-based bonuses were not reached. The highest amount, according to the company’s proxy statement, was the $21.09 million in total compensation for CEO David Calhoun.

  • Warren Buffett Runs Berkshire Hathaway Like It’s the 1960s. That’s Not a Bad Thing.

    Berkshire Hathaway compensation levels for CEO Warren Buffett and board members remain at levels of decades past. Top executives are paid entirely in cash. There is no stock-based compensation.

  • Coinbase Announces Plan to Launch NFT Marketplace

    Coinbase is set for the NFT marketplace launch, however, no actual launch date is yet available despite the announcement of Coinbase NFT.

  • Could the Keystone XL pipeline help lower U.S. gas prices?

    As prices at the pump surge, GOP leaders see the suspended oil pipeline as a solution. But the answer isn't so simple.

  • Fifth Third to pay part of ‘unprecedented’ $50 million legal settlement

    Fifth Third Bank and former Greater Cincinnati-based payment processing firm Vantiv are among three companies that will pay a record amount to settle legal claims about recording telemarketing calls.

  • Berkshire Hathaway stock price reaches $500,000

    The share price of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc reached $500,000 for the first time on Monday, reflecting the company's status as a defensive stock in a market unsettled by events in Ukraine and rising inflation. Berkshire's Class A shares have risen 10% in 2022, outpacing the Standard & Poor's 500 index, which has fallen 12%. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company's market value is approximately $731 billion, ranking sixth in the United States, and Buffett's 16.2% stake makes him the world's fifth-richest person at $119.2 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

  • Ford to sell Explorer SUVs missing rear climate controls due to chip crunch

    Ford is taking an interesting, maybe even innovative move here to battle the ongoing semiconductor crunch afflicting global automakers.

  • Oil prices: The 'good, bad & ugly' scenarios, according to a BofA strategist

    The next move for oil and gas prices could fall under a 'good', 'bad', or 'ugly' scenario, according to BofA Research strategists.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.

  • CVS creates confidential reporting avenue after firing employees over harassment

    CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch has announced plans to create a company Office of Workplace Assistance after revealing on Friday that a regional manager, as well as other employees who didn’t take sexual harassment allegations against him seriously enough, had been fired. The new function will help employees confidentially raise concerns about workplace behavior, Lynch told 450 senior leaders on a call. The 2021 incident that led to the firings involved two female employees in a New Jersey CVS store who said that the regional manager, who was in charge of hundreds of stores, had harassed or inappropriately touched them at work, The Wall Street Journal reported.