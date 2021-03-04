U.S. markets close in 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,762.19
    -57.53 (-1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,846.47
    -423.62 (-1.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,716.49
    -281.26 (-2.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,152.78
    -55.01 (-2.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.15
    +2.87 (+4.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,696.50
    -19.30 (-1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.44
    -0.95 (-3.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1972
    -0.0095 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5450
    +0.0750 (+5.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3888
    -0.0065 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.9110
    +0.9090 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,833.93
    -3,289.28 (-6.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    958.87
    -28.34 (-2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,650.88
    -24.59 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.11
    -628.99 (-2.13%)
     
SELL-OFF:

Stocks are tumbling with the Dow losing more than 700 points in afternoon trading

Risk assets fall as Treasury yields rise

Visure Solutions Unveils Visure Requirements ALM 6, Enabling Better Collaboration, Traceability & Performance

·5 min read

Visure First in Requirements Management Industry to Use gRPC Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As work-from-home continues to be the norm, companies and their employees must continue to adopt the use of new communication tools and platforms. For many industries, such as medical devices, automotive, and aerospace, innovative Requirements Management platforms have become increasingly important as virtual teams learn how to better collaborate.

Visure Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Visure Solutions)
Visure Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Visure Solutions)

Today's Requirements Management platforms must facilitate an agile approach to business, while maintaining an efficient development process. For regulated environments, this may mean even shorter times-to-market, more imaginative prioritization of business demand and, potentially, integration of design thinking processes into the development process.

One company that is leading the charge in this new Requirements Management paradigm is Visure Solutions Inc. In an effort to better support global virtual teams, the award-winning requirements Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) company has released Visure Requirements ALM 6.

For this latest version, the entire Visure Requirements ALM Platform has been redesigned to provide a state-of-the-art infrastructure that features a three-tier architecture. This new architecture uses gRPC protocol as the basis for the communication between the Visure Requirements ALM client and server, providing a faster, more reliable, scalable and secure connection.

Visure is the first in the industry to use gRPC, a modern, remote procedure call (RPC) framework that can run anywhere. The framework also connects services across languages, clouds, and data centers, and connects mobile devices to backend servers.

The protocol enables client and server applications to communicate transparently and makes it easier to build connected systems. Many companies such as Netflix and Square are already using gRPC for connecting multiple services in their environments. For Requirements Management, gRPC enables more efficiency, better traceability, higher productivity, and less room for errors.

"Visure's new ALM architecture is focused on providing better collaboration," said Visure CEO Dr. Moustapha Tadlaoui. "The architecture allows the applications to be much faster and way more scalable while enabling better performance."

Many of Visure's customers still use Word and Excel for Requirements Management; the new Visure Requirements ALM 6 provides them with the same user experience that Word does, but in a more user-friendly environment.

"gRPC enables us to have a desktop version with a highly scalable and performance experience," explained Fernando Valera, Visure's CTO. "For example, users can download a Windows app on their desktop if they want to use Word instead of the web. This gives them a flexible and more modern environment, especially when they are used to working with Word or Excel."

Valera said the Visure MS Office plugins are an extremely efficient way of importing requirements and traceability in the Visure Requirements ALM platform and establishing an effective round-trip in case of receiving updates in this format. In addition to the existing MS Word plugin, Visure Requirements ALM 6 incorporates a new MS Excel plugin capable of importing complex tables of requirements with attributes and traceability directly from the MS Office user interface.

The Visure Requirements ALM 6 platform also incorporates a brand-new application for authors of requirements and users who need to create items, check their statuses, establish traceability and collaborate with other users by reviewing specifications and requirements. The Visure Authoring application is a native web client that provides a simple and easy to use interface for occasional users that need a simple and streamlined interface to access and edit their information.

Meanwhile, Visure Reviewer has been improved to take advantage of all the new usability and review features included in Visure Requirements ALM 6 platform. Visure Reviewer allows teams to collaborate, review and approve project elements. The new platform also makes traceability easier by enabling users to generate traceability in one click.

There is a growing demand from many of Visure's customers - who are developing highly critical systems - to have a Requirements Management tool that allows them to have lower costs, better performance, less downtime and the ability to scale, Dr. Tadlaoui said.

"There is an urgent need from our customers for this type of tool to help them boost speed-to-market while meeting compliance requirements and maintaining quality and integrity of their systems and products," he said. "As industries and companies are trying to adapt to these changing times, Requirements ALM will remain a cornerstone for the cohesiveness of teams and the effectiveness of their processes."

Visure is hosting a demo webinar of the new ALM 6 Platform on March 17. Register here.

About Visure Solutions

Established in 2002, Visure Solutions is a leading Requirements Management ALM company providing specialized, innovative and user-friendly solutions to implement efficient requirements management processes, aimed at guaranteeing the highest quality in the development of our clients' products, systems and services. Visure's all-in-one requirements management ALM platform supports requirements management, test management, bug and issue tracking, change management, risk management and variant management.

The company's solutions are used across various industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive, banking and finance, medical devices, energy and nuclear, oil and gas, robotics and industrial automation. Visure is also a worldwide certified IREB (International Requirements Engineering Board) trainer of CPRE (Certified Professional for Requirements Engineering) by the IREB. Please visit https://visuresolutions.com/.

Media contact: Neal Leavitt, neal@leavcom.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/visure-solutions-unveils-visure-requirements-alm-6-enabling-better-collaboration-traceability--performance-301240986.html

SOURCE Visure Solutions, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Stays Below $50K as Traders Await Fed’s Take on Bond Yields

    Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell is expected to address rising bond yields later on Thursday.

  • Australia Plans to Loosen China’s Grip on Minerals Supply Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia wants to leverage off its position as a top mineral producer by boosting processing and manufacturing, part of a plan to challenge China’s dominance in the supply of products key to the clean-energy transition.The government unveiled a 10-year road map on Thursday that includes A$1.3 billion ($1 billion) of funding to help businesses capitalize on the country’s abundant natural resources and exploit opportunities in a de-carbonizing world. It encourages growth in high-value products like batteries and solar cells, as well as technologies and equipment that make mining safer and more efficient.The Modern Manufacturing Initiative comes as the U.S. and Japan look to cut their dependence on China for minerals that are vital to many manufacturing sectors. Australia is the top exporter of lithium, a key component in batteries, and is also a major source of rare earths. Beijing is reviewing its rare earths policy and there are signs it may ban the export of refining technology to nations or firms that it deems are a threat to state security.See also: Biden’s Hopes for Rare Earth Independence at Least a Decade Away“It’s a sovereign and strategic priority for Australia to ensure that we are hard-wired into this supply chain around the world,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at a media briefing following the announcement. It has to be “a supply chain that Australia and our partners can rely on, because these rare earths and critical minerals are what pull together the technology that we will be relying on into the future,” he said.Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. currently sends rare earths from its operations in Australia to Malaysia for processing, but has plans to build a facility close to its Mt. Weld mine in the country’s west. Lynas’ rival Iluka Resources Ltd. is also assessing options to build processing capacity. Energy Renaissance, meanwhile, and other companies are looking to establish a domestic battery manufacturing industry on Australia’s east coast.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Extends Losses as Powell Dents Inflation Hedge Appeal

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s appeal as a hedge against inflation is being put to the test, with the largest cryptocurrency slumping along with other risk assets after Jerome Powell failed to ease investor concern about rising price pressures.The digital token fell as much as 6.7% and traded at about $47,900 as of 2:38 p.m. in New York, after the Federal Reserve chairman said he is monitoring financial conditions and would be “concerned” by disorderly markets, but stopped short of offering specific steps -- which sent Treasury yields higher and stocks lower.“Once it feels like the market is in risk-off mode, which it clearly is, because if you’re selling everything except for energy, that’s very risk-off,” said Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp. “It really doesn’t matter whether you are Bitcoin or Ark or semis or banks -- every thing’s being thrown over the transom.”Bitcoin surged to more than $58,000 last month, with advocates such as MicroStrategy Inc. Chief Executive Officer Michael Saylor touting the token as alternative to cash because of the risk of rising inflation from government and central bank stimulus. Shares of the enterprise software maker, which has purchased over 90,000 Bitcoins, tumbled as much as 17% on Thursday. Critics say Bitcoin is in a giant, stimulus-fueled bubble that’s destined to burst like the 2017 boom and bust cycle. Bitcoin slid 21% last week but is still up more than fivefold in the past year. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Amid shortage U.S. suppliers to Chinese chip giant SMIC struggle to get export licenses

    The U.S. government has been slow to approve licenses for American companies like Lam Research and Applied Materials to sell chipmaking equipment to China semiconductor giant SMIC, several sources said, as the impact from global shortage spreads. Licenses for U.S. suppliers to ship much of an estimated $5 billion dollars' worth of parts and components still have not come through, industry sources said, though many companies sought them soon after the company was blacklisted in December. Certain licenses have been granted, including for small numbers of expensive equipment in recent days.

  • China Fortune Land Defaults on $540 Million Bond

    Mar.02 -- China Fortune Land Development Co. Ltd. has defaulted on a $530 million bond, becoming the nation’s first real estate firm to suffer a repayment failure since Beijing tightened controls of the debt-laden sector last year. Bloomberg’s Rebecca Choong Wilkins reports on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • Stocks Slump as Treasury Yields Top 1.5% on Powell: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and bonds sold off after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell underwhelmed markets by refraining from pushing back more forcefully against the recent spike in Treasury yields.The S&P 500 briefly erased its gains for 2021, while benchmark 10-year bond rates topped 1.5% as Powell said he’d be “concerned” by disorderly markets, but stopped short of offering specific steps to curb heightened volatility. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 extended its losses from a February peak to about 10%, and the Russell 2000 of small caps tumbled 3%. The dollar climbed.The recent spike in Treasury yields has roiled global markets, triggering fears about elevated stock valuations after a torrid surge from the depths of the pandemic. While equity bulls have decided to view the jump in bond rates as a sign of economic strength that could lift corporate profits, there’s been mounting concern over a potential pickup in consumer prices. For Bleakley Advisory Group’s Peter Boockvar, the Fed has put itself in a “tough situation,” and the only way out is if inflation doesn’t rise any further and stays below the 2% target.“We are again seeing a market that is taking control of monetary policy from the Fed,” said Boockvar, the firm’s chief investment officer. “Long rates are rising right now because Powell is again very dovish. The more dovish they get in the face of market expectations of higher inflation, the more financial tightening we’ll see.”Read: Powell Says ‘Disorderly’ Market Conditions Would Concern HimDespite the lingering uncertainties about the impacts of rising bond yields, such fears are “misplaced,” according to Candice Bangsund, portfolio manager of global asset allocation at Fiera Capital.“As long as the back-up in bond yields reflects stronger growth expectations (versus tighter monetary policy), then the long-term bull market will not be at risk,” she said. “The latest normalization in bond yields should be viewed as an encouraging sign that growth is healing, while the prospect for a hawkish turn from the Federal Reserve is clearly not in the cards today.”Some key events to watch this week:The February U.S. employment report on Friday will provide an update on the speed and direction of the nation’s labor market recovery.These are some of the mains moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 1.6% as of 2:35 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.4%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dipped 2.4%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 2.6%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.6%.The euro decreased 0.7% to $1.1974.The Japanese yen depreciated 0.8% to 107.86 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose seven basis points to 1.55%.Germany’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to -0.31%.Britain’s 10-year yield decreased five basis points to 0.731%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude gained 3.9% to $63.65 a barrel.Gold slid 0.9% to $1,696.54 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Britain to loosen listing rules as Brexit puts London on back foot

    Britain will modernise its listing rules to attract more high-growth company and so-called blank cheque flotations, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said after a government-backed review said London was on the back foot after Brexit. The London Stock Exchange is facing tougher competition from NYSE and Nasdaq in New York, and from Euronext in Amsterdam since Britain fully left the European Union on Dec. 31.

  • The oil market’s wild pandemic ride is about to take another turn

    The oil industry is no stranger to boom-bust cycles, but the pandemic has been its wildest ride to date, and on March 4 it’s due to take another turn when OPEC meets to consider rolling back production cuts. As the world’s cars and airplanes idled, global oil demand bottomed out in April at levels 16.4% below the previous year, dragging the price into negative territory for the first time. White-knuckling through it all has been OPEC, the 13-member cartel that dictates quotas for most of the world’s biggest oil-producing countries (notably excluding the US).

  • "No dinosaur" - Carmaker Stellantis steps up electric ambitions

    Newly-formed Stellantis, a combination of Peugeot-maker PSA and Fiat Chrysler (FCA), wants to use its clout to take on rivals racing to produce more electric vehicles, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday. Stellantis is now the world's fourth largest carmaker, with 14 brands including Opel, Jeep, Ram and Maserati, and like its peers, it is grappling with a shortage of semiconductors and investments in electric vehicles. Low global car inventories and cost cuts should help boost profit margins this year, though the carmaker is also looking beyond savings, Tavares said.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end lower, Nasdaq slides by 2.7% as tech stocks sink further amid rising rates

    Stocks dipped Wednesday, extending losses from a day earlier as investors weighed optimism over widespread post-pandemic business reopenings against concerns over economic overheating.

  • Volvo Cars to double U.S. footprint, as it aims to go all electric by 2030

    Volvo Cars’s aggressive push to go all electric by the end of this decade, is expected to expand the company’s U.S. operations significantly over the next several years, according to the President and CEO of Volvo Cars USA.

  • Elon Musk-led SpaceX's job ad shows plan for Starlink factory in Texas

    Musk, who leads several futuristic companies, including Tesla Inc, Neuralink and Boring Co, moved to the Lone Star State from California in December to focus on the electric-car maker's new plant in the state and his SpaceX venture. Earlier on Tuesday, Musk tweeted, "Creating the city of Starbase, Texas," without elaborating further.

  • U.S. Inflation Expectations Hit Decade High as Yields Resurge

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasuries tumbled anew on Wednesday, driving long-maturity yields to their highest levels this week and pushing up inflation expectations as traders continued to price in a quicker economic rebound from the pandemic.Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields surged as much as 10.3 basis points to 1.495%, a move reminiscent of last Thursday’s startling selloff in government debt. Meanwhile, a market proxy for the anticipated annual inflation rate for the next half-decade exceeded 2.5% for the first time since 2008 -- aided by climbing oil prices. At least part of the trigger for the fixed-income losses came from the U.K., which said it will sell more bonds than expected as its economy emerges from a deep recession.Also in the background was Joe Biden’s announcement that enough doses of virus vaccine should be available to every American adult by the end of May, and a report Wednesday that the president would moderate certain stimulus demands to try to win support for his virus-relief bill. Rising yields have started to draw the attention of Federal Reserve officials, leaving all eyes on an appearance Thursday by Chair Jerome Powell.Among other things, “the stimulus package is likely to go through and the economy is reopening,” said Michael Franzese, managing partner at MCAP LLC in New York. “The battle is on between rates going higher super-fast and a Federal Reserve that’s trying to keep the market stable and may try to slow the momentum of the reflation and economic-rebound trade into something more manageable.”Early inklings of inflation were evident in data from the Institute for Supply Management this week: Measures of prices paid jumped to their highest levels since 2008.A large trade on Wednesday in 10-year Treasury options and accompanying futures selling also fueled the leap in yields, as did heavy corporate bond supply.The rates market is not yet done fully pricing in robust U.S. economic growth, which would entail a 10-year yield trading around 1.90%, said Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer of Penn Mutual Asset Management in Horsham, Pennsylvania. That’s the level last seen in January 2020, two months before pandemic fears started prompting forced shutdowns in the U.S.Beyond rising nominal and breakeven rates, “the dynamic rise in the 10-year real, inflation-adjusted yield we’ve seen is the market partly adjusting to a faster-than-anticipated pace of rate normalization by the Fed,” he said.The timing of the Fed’s first rate hike, known as liftoff, and subsequent rate hikes haven’t been factored in, making Treasuries vulnerable to a further selloff in the weeks ahead, according to Heppenstall.(Adds reference to Fed rate hikes in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The $1 Trillion Electric Vehicle Boom Is Just Getting Started

    It started 125 years ago with this strange new technology, but now electric vehicles are set to become a $912 billion industry. Here’s who’s set to benefit in 2021

  • CLSA Loses More Than Half of Its Hong Kong Bond Sales Team

    (Bloomberg) -- CLSA Ltd. has lost more than half of its fixed income team that focuses on bond sales in Hong Kong after its Beijing parent tightened control over the brokerage and cut down on risk, people familiar with the matter said.The departures include five of an eight-member sales team in Hong Kong, which facilitates trades for institutions, the people said, asking not to be identified because they aren’t allowed to discuss personnel changes. Director Tom Carlone, associate directors, Luke Yang and Gary Lam, as well as associates, Chris Wai and Cherry Chan, all left in the past two months, the people said.CLSA’s owner, Beijing-based Citic Securities, has reined in risk at the once freewheeling Hong Kong broker over the past year, cutting the available balance sheet for the fixed-income business and hampering its ability to trade, the people said. After buying CLSA in 2013, Citic Securities in early 2019 started to assert its control over the brokerage, also corralling pay and leading to the exit of most of its top executives.“We do not consider it appropriate to comment,” a CLSA spokeswoman said in an emailed statement on the most recent departures. “The fact that we are responding only by saying ‘no comment’ should not be taken as our form of acceptance of the accuracy of the contents of your proposed article.”The flurry of exits follow the departure of John Sun, who led the fixed income, currencies and commodities team till last year, before moving to APlus Partners, a Hong Kong-based firm focusing on private equity and credit investments. He was replaced by Shi Liang, a former vice president at Citic Securities who was transferred from Beijing.Leo Tong, Sun’s deputy who hired the five employees during his tenure at CLSA, also left in October to join SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.The shake-up at the Hong Kong-based brokerage started in early 2019 after Citic Securities chairman Zhang Youjun took over the same role at CLSA. It deepened last year as the parent overhauled the decision-making structure of the company, telling key managers to report directly to Beijing.The departures of the top echelons at the leadership committee has been followed by their counterparts at the debt business units. David Pong, head of debt capital markets for South and Southeast Asia, resigned earlier this year, as did the head of debt syndicate, Samuel Chan.(Updates with other departures in last two paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Your next stimulus check may be in jeopardy now

    A new compromise would make millions of Americans ineligible for the third checks.

  • U.S Dollar Correlates with Market Risk Appetite

    The greenback stayed relatively stable at most part of Wednesday morning in London. Though it seems currency traders are currently facing road bumps in going long as the safe-haven asset remained broadly weaker on the account that U.S Treasury yields have been drifting lower of late.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – March 3rd, 2021

    It’s a bearish start to the day for the majors. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would leave support levels in play.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Hang On To Uptrend Line

    The S&P 500 went back and forth during the course of the trading session on Wednesday as we continue to see the uptrend line underneath offer support.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Supported by Vaccine-led Demand Expectations; EIA on Tap

    Optimism over increased U.S. demand is helping to boost crude oil prices after President Joe Biden pledged to make more vaccinations available.