Vita Coco Company (NASDAQ:COCO) Knows How To Allocate Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Vita Coco Company (NASDAQ:COCO) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Vita Coco Company:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$39m ÷ (US$245m - US$71m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Vita Coco Company has an ROCE of 22%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 16% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Vita Coco Company's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Vita Coco Company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Vita Coco Company deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. The company has employed 50% more capital in the last three years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 22%. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

What We Can Learn From Vita Coco Company's ROCE

In short, we'd argue Vita Coco Company has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 80% return if they held over the last year. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

