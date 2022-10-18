Vita Inclinata Continues to Attract Top Industrial Talent; Casey Savlov Joins as Executive Vice President, Industrial Division

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of precision aerospace and industrial stabilization devices, today announced Casey Savlov has joined the company as Executive Vice President of the Industrial Division. Savlov will leverage decades of new business development, team management, and sales operations experience to ensure the Vita Load Navigator™ is top-of-mind for load-hoisting safety.

"Having been involved with the industrial and construction industry throughout my career, it has always been clear that the industry is eager to adopt tools that can help them work more efficiently and safely," Savlov said. "The Vita Load Navigator is what the construction industry has been asking for; an easy-to-use tool that solves common safety problems. I am eager to bring my industry knowledge to help ensure clients are well serviced from initial contact through procurement, deployment, and support services."

Before joining Vita, Savlov held the position of Vice President of Sales at Versatile, a technology solution deployed on construction cranes to help project teams improve productivity. Reporting directly to the CEO/Co-Founder, Savlov was responsible for building the sales engine for the company and collaborating on go-to-market strategies. In addition, Savlov has served as Vice President at Aconex, a collaboration solution used worldwide to help clients develop and deliver engineering and construction projects that Oracle acquired. In this position, he managed Aconex's business across Canada with teams based in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal. He also previously served as Regional Sales Director in Oracle's Construction and Engineering business unit, managing a team of application sales managers across Canada and the United States.

"Casey Savlov is an ideal fit to help Vita further enhance construction safety through smarter and more efficient load-hoisting technology," said Caleb Carr, CEO of Vita. "With his customer and sales team management experience, he will help grow our presence in the industrial market by executing Vita's business at the highest level."

A friend's death during a rescue operation—with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize due to weather and terrain—was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 to solve a real problem, Vita today controls chaotic swinging and spin and adds safety and precision for rotor-wing and fixed-wing aircraft and cranes. With the mission of "Bring them home, every time," Vita's technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time, and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, DC, and Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co .

