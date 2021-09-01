U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

Vita Mobile Systems Introduces New CEO and Provides Acquisition Update

VITA Mobile Systems
·4 min read
In this article:
IRVINE, CA, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: VMSI), a technology company focused on digital imaging in mobile devices, collection and management of big data and development of artificial intelligence, today announced the unanimous appointment of new CEO Colin Walker by the VMSI Board of Directors. In conjunction with the recently announced acquisition of My2tum, Sean Guerrero has resigned as CEO and from the Board, and welcomes Mr. Walker as the new head of VMSI. Colin Walker, CEO of the acquired My2tum, has been serving on the VMSI Board of Directors since the Company’s inception.

Mr. Walker brings a broad base of over 35 years of experience with Fortune 500 companies in a wide range of industries, to include enterprise analytics software, nuclear electronics, medical aerospace, and automotive manufacturing. Recognized as a subject matter expert in international commerce and supply-chain management, he has been published in various articles and has presented as a noted speaker. Mr. Walker has founded many internet projects including Forever Yearbook, a predecessor, traffic-based website which VITA is based upon. Mr. Walker holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and later earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration.

“It has been a pleasure to be a part of this organization, and I look forward to assisting and ensuring a smooth transition to Mr. Walker. The recent acquisition and integration of My2tum with VMSI has been great. The new My2tum platform is a major business focus of VMSI moving forward, and who better to have at the helm than its creator and CEO Colin Walker himself,” stated Sean Guerrero, outgoing CEO of Vita Mobile Systems. “While the pandemic created challenges for our company, as it did with many others, it also created opportunities and paved a path for My2tum to fill the new needs of a post pandemic world. I am confident that VMSI is in great hands moving forward and am extremely optimistic for its future.”

With the continuously evolving threat of COVID, VMSI’s strategic acquisition and swift integration with My2tum is expected to provide a platform to quickly and safely navigate the constantly evolving “new normal” world. More importantly, the recent strategic acquisition foresees an exciting fiscal future for the Company.

My2tum brings proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology that allows users to find up-to-date health and safety information by location, complementing VMSI’s own geolocation-based social application platforms. The My2tum AI gathers everything a person needs to know on COVID, then puts all the relevant data into one simple platform and makes it accessible at the click of a mouse on a computer or a tap of a finger on a mobile device. In Latin, “Tutum” means “Safe Journey”, and that is what My2tum plans to provide its users every time they leave home. The new management team expects to issue updates on VMSI’s first product launch with My2tum in the near future.

To learn more about VITA please visit the Vita Mobile Systems website at www.vitamobilesystems.com.

About Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (www.vitamobilesystems.com)

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: VMSI) is a technology company focusing on digital imaging in mobile devices, collection of big data and development of artificial intelligence. Vita Mobile Systems is currently finalizing their first geolocation-based, social media app "VITA" for release on both iOS and Android. Comprised of a strong foundation of successful entrepreneurs, Vita Mobile Systems has developed proprietary algorithms and tools which gather, categorize, analyze and augment digital content. Over the years, Vita Mobile Systems has used these proprietary marketing, social media, and data collection tools to generate significant amounts of internet traffic for advertising networks. Vita Mobile Systems aims to create a monumental library of crowdsourced content, a massive catalogue of predictive big data, and platform for ultra-targeted advertising. The company expects to establish a strong foundation within the multibillion-dollar industry of driving big data and targeted advertising through its process of cataloging, meta-tagging, analyzing, and predicting trends of everyday people in everyday life.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by VITA. The public filings, if any, of Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: VMSI) may be accessed at www.otcmarkets.com. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. VITA cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, VITA does not undertake, and VITA specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact:

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc.
2640 Main St.
Irvine, CA 92614
949-864-6902
info@vitamobilesystems.com

Investor Relations:
949-864-6902
ir@vitamobilesystems.com


