VITACOST Named Best in Class Online Nutritional Supplements Retailer by HealthXWire Corp.

With the popularity of nutritional supplements and nootropics growing by leaps and bounds in response to nationwide trends toward preventive health, biohacking, and anti-aging, Vitacost has demonstrated itself to be truly innovative and outstanding among the ranks of online supplement retailers

supplement retailers

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karl Klinger, the chairman of the Company and Brand Research Committee of HealthXWire Corp. announced this afternoon that the committee had selected Vitacost (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ohio-based The Kroger Co., a major grocery chain) as being the best in its class as an online nutritional supplement and nootropics retailer, and as being poised for substantial growth in market share acquisition in 2023. "This is definitely a company for purchasers of nutritional supplements and nootropic formulations to be watching very closely. We've identified Vitacost as offering its customers the best overall value proposition in an e-commerce marketplace that is becoming increasingly crowded and competitive," stated Klinger. HealthXWire identifies a number of "best in category" B2C supplement and nootropics providers each month, and occasionally identifies an exceptional brand or company deemed worthy of special recognition, as it has in this instance.

Vitacost is worthy of special note on several different fronts, including the number and variety of product offerings (it has the greatest number and variety of product offerings of any one supplement vendor in the domestic US marketplace); the inventorying and promotion of cutting-edge new brands and products from smaller entrepreneurial companies entering the marketplace; the superior quality and pricing of its proprietary brands (which include Vitacost brand, as well as Root Squared and Synergy); and its demonstrated business and social commitment to Certified Organic designated products, responsible sourcing, and sustainability. In addition, the company has very frequent sale discount offerings and enticements available to both new and existing customers.

The marketplace in which Vitacost operates is currently dominated by a relatively small number of major online retailers that are generalists (e.g., offering a wide variety of brands and products), such as iHerb, Swanson Vitamins, Lucky Vitamin, Thrive Market, and The Vitamin Shoppe, as well as by a much greater number of smaller-sized self-marketing specialty retailers and brands which cater to very specific types of customers, such as fitness and exercise enthusiasts, or synthetic nootropics aficionados.

The combined market for nutritional supplements and nootropics in the United States, which is currently at about $101.3 billion, is anticipated to grow at a compounded annual rate of at least 6.75% through 2028. This expansion is driven by a growing interest, on the part of the American public, in improving the quality and length of life, and in improving personal performance and productivity. It is estimated that more than 80% of the adult population in the United States has either taken, or is currently taking nutritional supplements or nootropics, and that this number is anticipated to grow substantially as the practice of biohacking becomes more mainstream.

Today's nutritional supplement and nootropics companies are evolving rapidly in an increasingly competitive marketplace where information is everywhere. The most successful participants in the health, wellness and anti-aging industry, according to Klinger, are continuing to invest substantially "not only in their increasingly sophisticated digital marketing and consumer interface, but in product quality and integrity. There is a growing emphasis on products that are certified organic, non-GMO, and sustainably sourced. Consumers are demanding a much higher standard of quality and service because they've become much better informed. Vitacost is significantly ahead of the industry curve in terms of what it has to offer consumers."

HealthXWire is a digital infomedia and news magazine featuring articles about health, wellness and longevity.

https://www.HealthXWire.com.

