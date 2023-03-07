U.S. markets open in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,059.25
    +6.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,475.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,354.75
    +31.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,907.10
    +4.90 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.30
    -0.16 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.80
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0678
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.62
    +0.13 (+0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2032
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6720
    -0.2530 (-0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,433.54
    +22.40 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.66
    +266.99 (+110.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,937.41
    +7.62 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,309.16
    +71.38 (+0.25%)
     

Vital Battery Metals Solidifies its Battery Metals Portfolio with the Acquisition of its Schofield Lithium Project

Vital Battery Metals Inc
·4 min read
Vital Battery Metals Inc
Vital Battery Metals Inc

Figure 1

Vital Battery Metals Schofield Lithium Project Map
Vital Battery Metals Schofield Lithium Project Map

Figure 2

Schofield Lithium Project Claim Map
Schofield Lithium Project Claim Map

The Schofield Lithium Project is adjacent to Brunswick Exploration’s Lowther Pegmatite Project

With 17 pegmatite outcrops mapped on the Project and preferred geological environment, the Schofield Lithium Project shows potential for LCT-type mineralization

Highlights:

  • Adjacent to Brunswick Exploration’s Hearst Lithium Project

  • Brunswick Exploration’s Hearst package has shown 5.15% Li2O in historical chip samples (see Brunswick Exploration Inc. news release dated October 3, 2022).

  • There are 17 mapped pegmatite outcrops on the Project which have not been thoroughly tested for LCT mineralization.

  • The Project is located 15km north of the Quetico-Wawa subprovince terrane boundary. These deep-seated regional structures have been recognized to play a role in LCT pegmatite mineralization.

  • Located within the Quetico subprovince and contains a variety of evolved S-type granitoids and pegmatites hosted by metamorphosed sediments (paragneisses) and metavolcanics.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Battery Metals Inc. (“Vital” or the “Company”) (CSE: VBAM |OTC: VBAMF | FRA: C0O), is pleased to announce it has entered the Lithium market by acquiring, for the cost of staking, the Schofield Lithium Project (“Schofield” or the “Project”). The Project consists of 416 single-cell mining claims covering approximately 8,824 hectares and is located approximately 60km south of Hearst, Ontario. The Project is easily accessible by logging road networks and is directly south of the Brunswick Exploration’s Hurst Lithium project. The Project was staked based on preferred geological environments and historical mapping of pegmatite outcrops.

Adrian Lamoureux, Chief Executive Officer and President of Vital, commented “Our management team has a strong history in the lithium sector, evident in our work with Patriot Battery Metals and its acquisition of the Corvette property. We strongly believe the Northern Ontario Region is underexplored and this Project acquisition brings a low-risk opportunity to drive value to the Company. With our Schofield Lithium Project in Ontario Canada, our Sting Copper Project in Newfoundland, Canada and our Vent Copper-Gold project in British Columbia, we believe we are building a portfolio of strong properties that will continue to deliver shareholder value. We will continue to build a robust and diverse critical minerals portfolio of projects.”

Vital Battery Metals Schofield Lithium Project Map
Vital Battery Metals Schofield Lithium Project Map


Figure 1: Vital Battery Metals Schofield Lithium Project Map

Schofield Project Geology

Historical mapping indicates that there are 17 pegmatite outcrops on the Project1. These range in size from decimetre veins to ~1600m x ~500m. Although the mapping indicates there are pegmatites present on the Project, the company has yet to confirm the dimensions, extent, or any mineralization that may be present on the Project. The Project area has been under-explored but has seen sporadic exploration for gold, base, metals and more recently diamonds from 1960 to 2001. No work completed on the Project has been focused on the economic potential of the pegmatites present.12

The Project is located within the Quetico Subprovince and contains a variety of evolved S-type granitoids and pegmatites hosted by metamorphosed sediments (paragneisses) and metavolcanics. The Quetico Subprovince is host to several pegmatite swarms such as Georgia Lake, Lowther and Wisa Lake. The pegmatites in the Quetico Subprovince are hosted by medium-grade unmigmatized metawacke with subordinate interbedded metapelite (e.g., spodumene-subtype Wisa Lake pegmatite and albite spodumene-type Georgia Lake pegmatites) and by their parent granite (e.g. petalite-subtype MNW pegmatite and lepidolite-subtype Lowther Township pegmatite) (Pye 1965; Breaks, Selway and Tindle 2003a, 2003b).12

Schofield Lithium Project Claim Map
Schofield Lithium Project Claim Map


Figure 2: Schofield Lithium Project Claim Map

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Garry Clark, P.Geo., a “Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The reader is cautioned that the mineralization on nearby or adjacent properties does not necessarily indicate that any mineral resources may be discovered on the Schofield Lithium Project, or if discovered, that such resources would be economically recoverable.

About Vital Battery Metals Inc.

Vital Battery Metals Inc. (CSE: VBAM |OTC: VBAMF | FRA: C0O) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprising battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Schofield Lithium, Sting Copper and its Vent Copper-Gold Projects.

The Schofield Lithium Project covers 8,824 hectares and is adjacent to Brunswick Exploration’s Hearst Lithium Project. With 17 pegmatite outcrops mapped on the Project and preferred geological environment, the Schofield Lithium Project shows potential for LCT-type mineralization. The Project is located ~60km south of Hearst, Ontario.

The Sting Project covers approximately 12,700 hectares and hosts multiple historic Newfoundland and Labrador Government documented mineral occurrences and is located within a 50 km corridor known for significant volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS), copper quartz vein lode and low sulphation epithermal gold showings. The Vent Copper-Gold project covers 1,562 hectares in British Columbia. Vital continues to evaluate value-add assets to bolster its project portfolio.

For more information, visit www.vitalbatterymetals.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Adrian Lamoureux
Chief Executive Officer, Director
+1 (604) 229-9772
info@vitalbatterymetals.com

References:
1 - Berger, B.R., MacMillan, D.W., and P.L. Roy 1986: Precambrian Geology of Caithness, and Parts of Schofield, Pellitier, and Doherty Townships, Hearst-Kapuskasing Area, Algoma and Cochrane Districts; Ontario Geological Survey, Geological Series – Preliminary Map P.2961. Scale 1:31,680. Geology 1985.

2 - Breaks, F.W., Selway, J.B., and Tindle, A.G., 2003, Fertile peraluminuous granites andrelated rare-element pegmatite mineralization, Superior Province, northwest and northeast Ontario: Operation Treasure Hunt, Ontario Geological Survey, Open File Report 6099, 179 pp.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the Project acquisition bringing a low-risk opportunity to drive significant value to the Company, the Company building a portfolio of strong properties that will continue to deliver shareholder value and the Company continuing to build a robust and diverse critical minerals portfolio of projects are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Project and its mineralization potential; the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans with respect to the Project; the commencement of drilling or exploration programs in the future. These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1120289d-c3c3-468c-b5e3-e4676759a54e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c58e2bc-0b96-4a6d-b0bf-220c2285dbeb


Recommended Stories

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • Time to Buy Apple, Alphabet, or Amazon Stock for More Upside?

    Investors may be wondering if big tech stocks like Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN) could have extended rallies. Let's see if it's time to buy these tech giants' stocks for 2023 and beyond.

  • Dow Jones Fades Ahead Of Powell Testimony; Ferrari Overtakes Tesla As Leader; Apple Pops

    The Dow Jones faded ahead of key testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Ferrari zoomed past Tesla stock. Apple stock was a top blue chip.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 60% Upside in These 3 Lesser-Known Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    Slow disinflation and a still-strong jobs market have sparked fears the Fed may be readying to pull the trigger on further aggressive rate hikes in an effort to cool off economic activity and bring inflation down. Nevertheless, the overall backdrop of continued growth momentum isn’t necessarily bad for stocks, according to Goldman Sachs strategist Kamakshya Trivedi. “Our overall view is still more consistent with slow disinflation amid some further improvement to global growth. That mix should m

  • Rivian plans to sell $1.3 billion in bonds to shore up capital, shares fall

    Rivian Automotive plans to sell bonds worth $1.3 billion, it said on Monday, as weakening demand and lofty costs tighten a cash crunch around electrical vehicle makers. Initial investors will get an option to buy an additional $200 million of the bonds for settlement 13 days after the bonds are issued, Rivian said in a statement. The capital from this offering will help facilitate the launch of Rivian's smaller R2 vehicle family, a Rivian spokesperson told Reuters, adding that convertible debt was "optimal cost of capital versus selling equity at today's levels."

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Tesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc.-inspired price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s Chi

  • Sell Intel Stock. The Chip Maker’s Business Model Makes No Sense, Says Analyst.

    The company's plan to to turn itself around by building up its third-party chip-manufacturing business faces serious obstacles, BofA Global Research says.

  • 20 income-building stocks that the numbers say could become elite Dividend Aristocrats

    DEEP DIVE Back in January, we took a deep look into three groups of Dividend Aristocrat stocks to show which ones had increased their payouts most significantly over the past five years. Now it is time for a follow-up on other companies that have the potential to earn the Aristocrat distinction.

  • What Awaits ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) in Q4 Earnings?

    High fuel costs might have hurt the fourth-quarter 2022 bottom-line performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM).

  • ‘2023 Rally Was a Bull Trap,’ Says Morgan Stanley. But These Stocks Still Have Upside

    March has entered the frame and comes in the wake of two contrasting months. The year started off with stocks in a hurry to put 2022’s miserable action to bed, pushing higher right out of the gates. Yet, February proved a wake-up call for those anticipating a full-on bull market, as many stocks pared back a big chunk of those gains. So, what’s next? Morgan Stanley’s Chief Investment Officer Mike Wilson says 2023’s early rally was a ‘bull trap.’ Wilson predicts more pain ahead for investors, call

  • Cryptoverse: Hooked on growth, bitcoin investors turn to smart tokens

    For investors living on the digital edge, bitcoin is starting to look a little old-fashioned. Hooked on high growth, some are turning away from the original cryptocurrency - designed as an alternative to regular cash - in favor of its descendants created as native tokens of blockchain platforms that host smart contracts and apps. MarketVector's Smart Contract Leaders Index, which tracks major tokens of this kind - including ether, dot and solana - is up 36% in 2023, outpacing even bitcoin's 33% rise.

  • 10 S&P 500 Stocks Are Practically Immune To More Fed Rate Hikes

    Is the Fed done jacking up interest rates or not? Angst over that question is torturing the stock market — but a handful of S&P 500 stocks aren't worried.

  • Top Solar Stocks for March 2023

    The top solar stocks include Daqo New Energy for best value, JinkoSolar for fastest growth, and Enlight Renewable Energy for most momentum.

  • Sea Limited (SE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Sea Limited's (SE) fourth-quarter 2022 results are likely to benefit from a stable Free Fire user base and the growing popularity of Shopee.

  • Is Verizon A Buy Or Sell Amid More Management Changes?

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. When will revenue growth reaccelerate?

  • Berkshire Hathaway Exec Ajit Jain’s Foundation Sells $2 Million of Stock

    The conglomerate's stock outperformed the S&P 500 in 2022, but it has lagged behind so far this year.

  • GE Stock Hits a New High After an Old Bear Went Into Hibernation

    Wall Street is shuffling coverage of the American industrial conglomerate as the company breaks itself up into three pieces.