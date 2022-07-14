Vital Data Technology's Affinitē QI Earns NCQA Certified Measures Status for HEDIS® Measurement Year 2022

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Data Technology (VDT), a data science-driven healthcare solutions leader, today announced that their Affinitē Quality Improvement (QI) solution has earned Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) Certified Measures™ status from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). This status marks the 11th consecutive year that VDT has earned this certification, requiring rigorously tested solutions that improve health plans operational efficiency during the HEDIS season, and throughout the entire year.

This year's certification validates that all 96 HEDIS measures across six domains of care have passed the testing required to support health plans during the Measurement Year (MY) 2022 HEDIS reporting season. Domains include Effectiveness of Care, Utilization and Risk Adjusted Utilization, Access/Availability of Care, Health Plan Descriptive Information, Experience of Care, and Electronic Clinical Data Systems (ECDS) Reporting - including three new ECDS measures.

"Achieving our 11th consecutive year of NCQA HEDIS certification is a testament to Vital Data Technology's ongoing commitment to quality analytics, and to leveraging data to improve outcomes for our health plan clients and their members," stated Matt D'Ambrosia, CEO of Vital Data Technology. "We are proud to be included in this select group once again, and we look forward to continuing to provide the real-time insights and advanced analytics our clients have come to expect."

Affinitē QI is the only year-round HEDIS solution that provides end-to-end quality improvement for health plans, and seamlessly aligns quality management with care coordination, provider engagement, risk adjustment and member activation. With no recertifications, health plans can anticipate a streamlined process with Vital Data Technology to stay ahead of HEDIS deadlines and achieve year-round insights.

"We continue to adapt to NCQA's evolving HEDIS requirements, so that health plans of all sizes can depend on us to help them improve quality of care and health equity for their changing member populations," said Jenna Fitcher, Quality Product Director at Vital Data Technology. "Our ongoing commitment to empowering health plans to achieve quality outcomes and lower costs is demonstrated by the fact that this is our 11th consecutive year of NCQA certification, and that we've never had to recertify any measures."

About Vital Data Technology

Vital Data Technology is transforming the healthcare ecosystem by empowering healthcare stakeholders with prescriptive insights to improve member health and lower costs. Vital Data Technology leverages embedded, real-time data science, AI, and analytics together to drive intelligent automation through their cloud based Affinitē platform. Affinitē connects all data sources to align quality, risk, utilization management, and care management solutions. With Affinitē as a single source of truth for all healthcare information, all parties can coordinate more efficient care interventions with a true 360-degree view of the member. For more information, go to www.vitaldatatech.com , contact them via email , or follow them on LinkedIn .

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's website contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed healthcare choices.

