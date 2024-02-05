Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) sheds US$66m, company earnings and investor returns have been trending downwards for past five years

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers So we wouldn't blame long term Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 43% over a half decade. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 11% in the last three months.

After losing 4.4% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Vital Energy moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

In contrast to the share price, revenue has actually increased by 17% a year in the five year period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Vital Energy is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for Vital Energy in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Vital Energy had a tough year, with a total loss of 18%, against a market gain of about 19%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 7% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Vital Energy you should be aware of, and 3 of them don't sit too well with us.

