U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.35
    -4.17 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,101.85
    -106.66 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,860.18
    +24.42 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.81
    -12.95 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.85
    +0.37 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.60
    +5.10 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    +0.18 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    +0.0270 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3849
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3270
    +0.0940 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,724.90
    +1,528.79 (+3.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,113.63
    +54.30 (+5.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.30
    +9.35 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Vital Farms Introduces Pasture-Raised Butter with Sea Salt & Avocado Oil

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vital Farms
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The new spreadable butter from Vital Farms is the first nationally distributed tub butter made with pasture-raised butter and avocado oil and has the highest butterfat content of any tub butter available nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, introduced its newest product: Pasture-Raised Butter with Sea Salt & Avocado Oil. The new product is the first nationally distributed tub butter made with pasture-raised butter and avocado oil. It also contains the highest fat content of any nationally distributed product in the category. This combination of three simple high-quality ingredients—pasture-raised butter, 100% pure avocado oil, and sea salt—and 85% butterfat content creates a flavorful and creamy tub butter that is perfect for any cooking occasion.

To create the spreadable tub butter, cream is sourced from rich pasture-raised milk produced on family farms in Georgia, Florida, and Ohio. Vital Farms partners with sixth generation butter-makers to then churn the cream into pasture-raised butter with 85% butterfat content. As the final step, the creamy pasture-raised butter is blended with 100% pure avocado oil and sea salt. Like the hens that lay Vital Farms’ shell eggs, the cows that produce the milk are pasture-raised. Each cow enjoys outdoor access year-round to graze on pasture and eats a balanced diet of natural forages like grass and hay along with supplemental vitamins, minerals, and grains to support their overall health.

“We are always challenging ourselves to raise the standards of food production. Staying true to this commitment and our mission to bring ethical food to the table, we created a tub butter unlike any other in the grocery store,” said Shep Kowalski, Brand Manager, Vital Farms. “Not only is this the first pasture-raised tub butter available nationwide, it’s also the first made with avocado oil, a minimally processed, high quality and functional oil that lends itself to high heat cooking. The neutral taste and smooth texture of the avocado oil complements the high fat content of our butter which allows a delicious, pure butter flavor to shine through, whether it’s smeared on a slice of bread or coated in a pan to cook scrambled eggs.”

Building on Vital Farms' success as the leading pasture-raised butter brand in the U.S. by retail dollar sales, Pasture-Raised Butter with Sea Salt & Avocado Oil gives consumers another way to enjoy delicious, premium pasture-raised butter. This is the sixth product in Vital Farms’ growing butter portfolio which also includes Pasture-Raised Sea Salted Butter, Pasture-Raised Unsalted Butter, Pasture-Raised Original Ghee Butter, Pasture-Raised Himalayan Pink Salt Ghee Butter and Pasture-Raised Original Ghee Butter Squeeze Bottle.

Vital Farms Pasture-Raised Butter with Sea Salt & Avocado Oil is now available nationwide at Sprouts and will be available nationwide at Whole Foods Market and other retailers beginning August 30. For more information, visit: www.vitalfarms.com/pasture-raised-butter.

About Vital Farms:

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 200 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term sustainability of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, egg bites, breakfast bars and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 16,500 stores nationwide.

Contact

Media:
Nisha Devarajan
Nisha.Devarajan@vitalfarms.com

Investors:
Matt Siler
Matt.Siler@vitalfarms.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tyson Scrambles to Regain Chicken Profit as New Competitor Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Tyson Foods Inc., the top poultry producer in the U.S., is racing to get its chicken unit back on track as a new, formidable competitor emerges.The third and sixth biggest U.S. chicken companies, Sanderson Farms Inc. and Wayne Farms Inc., are combining in a $4.53 billion deal, according to a statement Monday from buyers Cargill Inc. and Continental Grain Co. The deal comes as Tyson’s chicken unit posted a loss in its third quarter amid a series of headaches including high feed pri

  • Why Beyond Meat Plunged by 22.1% in July

    Investors are turning cautious as the plant-based meat producer faces a COVID-19 variant that may throw economies into turmoil again.

  • Exclusive: Impossible Foods names new CFO ahead of rumored IPO

    Impossible Foods Inc. will publicly announce a new chief financial officer and lead human-resources executive Monday as chatter about a possible IPO for the plant-based meat maker continues to sizzle.

  • The Price of Your Morning Cup of Coffee Keeps On Rising

    (Bloomberg) -- The price of a cup of coffee keeps rising -- and nobody seems to care.Prices for arabica beans are up 50% in the past 12 months, hitting seven-year highs in July after drought and frost damaged crops in top producer Brazil and signaled tight world supplies for at least two years. The rally comes as high freight costs and shipping container shortages continue to rattle global supply chains, squeezing margins and heightening inflation fears.Many consumer-facing businesses face a sta

  • Cargill, Continental Grain to buy chicken producer Sanderson Farms for $4.5 billion

    The deal would see Sanderson Farms, the third-largest poultry producer in the United States, join hands with smaller rival Continental Grain's Wayne Farms to compete better with rivals Tyson Foods Inc and Pilgrim's Pride Corp. Wayne Farms Chief Executive Officer Clint Rivers will lead the combined business, which will be privately held upon the deal's closure expected to be by early 2022.

  • UPDATE 2-Cargill, Continental Grain to buy chicken producer Sanderson Farms for $4.5 bln

    (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

  • Don't Make This Major Meat-Cooking Mistake, New Study Warns

    Have you ever experienced stomach pain after eating a pot roast for dinner? If so, you're likely not alone, according to new research.After analyzing how different methods of cooking meat affect the human body, an international team of food scientists was able to determine the best and worst ways to cook meat for your tummy. Roasting, as it turns out, is one of the absolute worst.The researchers recently revealed their findings of how various ways of cooking meat impact "the digestibility of mus

  • With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5B

    With the price of chicken soaring, the third-largest poultry producer in the U.S. is being bought for $4.53 billion. Cargill and Continental Grain have formed a joint venture to acquire Sanderson Farms, paying $203 per share in cash for a company that last year processed more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat. The companies plan to combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain subsidiary, to form a new, privately held poultry business.

  • America's Largest Bakery Chain Is About to Expand Big-Time

    Big news for bread, bagel, and coffee lovers! An iconic U.S. bakery brand has just joined forces with two other well-known chains to double its services around the country. Check out what the three are cooking.On Thursday, Restaurant Business reported that Panera Bread has merged with Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels to form a conglomerate that will " build an unrivaled fast-casual platform," according to Panera Bread CEO Niren Chaudhary.RELATED: The Saddest Restaurant Closures in Your S

  • Drinking This Every Day Lowers Your Diabetes Risk, Study Says

    Just like cardiovascular disease, diabetes is a serious condition that often requires being proactive to avoid. After all, the 2020 National Diabetes Statistics Report found that 34.2 million Americans—or one in ten people—has diabetes, while a whopping one in every three people is prediabetic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But besides lifestyle and diet changes, a study has found that drinking one popular beverage every day can greatly lower your risk of dev

  • Is drinking good for you in any way? If not, why is alcohol legal for adults?

    Beer, wine and hard liquor are causing nearly 100,000 U.S. deaths a year. AP Photo/Rick Bowmer Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Is alcohol consumption of any benefit to humans? If not, why aren’t we thinking about banning it forever? – Lamiah S., Kerala, India Scientists have been trying to figure out whether alcoholic beverages can be good for your health for a long time, often

  • Wine cellar in the sea

    About a mile off the coast of Santa Barbara, Calif., a sunken treasure of wine is aging under the waves, where bottles are gently rocked and chilled by the ocean currents – and gain an artful flourish of sea shell adornments.

  • If You Eat This Once a Day, Your Dementia Risk Increases, Study Says

    Whether it's a breakfast ritual or a post-dinner treat, some people have a favorite food they love so much that they can't help but eat it every day. But according to research, including one food in particular in your daily diet can significantly increase your risk of dementia. Read on to see what you might want to cut back on.RELATED: Doing This 30-Minute Workout a Few Times a Week Can Stave Off Dementia. Eating even small amounts of processed meat every day raises your risk of dementia. A stud

  • The Not-So-Glamorous Diet of a Recipe Developer

    Or, how I ate potatoes for a whole week straight.

  • McDonald's Next Big Meal Collaboration Is Launching Tomorrow

    We're pretty used to seeing celeb-endorsed meals at McDonald's these days, and if you're the kind of fan that likes their Big Mac with a side of swag, this next one is right up your alley.The chain is launching its collaboration meal with superstar rapper Saweetie tomorrow, and this one comes with more actual food than any of its predecessors, so you'll be able to get creative with it, Saweetie-style. In this meal, you'll score a Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Sprite,

  • I Tried TikTok's Grilled Sunflower Trend And It’s Actually Really Good

    It tastes weirdly similar to corn on the cob!

  • Wait, Does Maple Syrup Go Bad? (Spoiler Alert: Yes, but Yours Is Probably Fine)

    We never miss an opportunity to satisfy our sweet tooth at breakfast time, which is why both pancakes and...

  • I'm a Busy Parent & These Make-Ahead, Big-Batch Snacks Get Me Through the Week

    Making a big batch of healthy snacks at the beginning of the week helps me save time and money. My kids love them, too.

  • Dietitians Say These Healthy, Delicious Snacks Pair Perfectly With a Cup of Coffee

    From sweet biscotti to savory muffins, you won’t regret these tasty bites. Is there anything better than a fresh, hot cup of coffee in the morning? “Snacks provide an energy boost between meals, if they’re planned right,” says Jerlyn Jones, R.D.N., L.D., owner of The Lifestyle Dietitian.

  • Save big on Nutrisystem's popular four-week weight loss program—but only for today

    For just $7 a day, you'll get delicious meals, snacks and shakes delivered to your door.