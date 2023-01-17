U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,998.97
    -0.12 (-0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,001.95
    -300.66 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,107.65
    +28.49 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.19
    -3.84 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.55
    +0.69 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.60
    -11.10 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    -0.35 (-1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0807
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    +0.0240 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2277
    +0.0081 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2920
    -0.1490 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,358.03
    +29.59 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.67
    +4.82 (+0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.03
    -9.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

Vital Farms Makes Numerator’s “Brands to Watch in 2023” List

Vital Farms
·2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator’s “Brands to Watch in 2023” list just recognized Vital Farms as a brand “that won with shoppers” last year.

Vital Farms is listed as one of the Top 10 Mid-Market CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) brands of 2022, joining nine other leading companies that brought in between $100 million and $1 billion in sales and “eggs-perienced” over 50 percent sales growth compared to 2021.

Numerator is a market research leader that specializes in first-party, consumer-sourced data. Their first-ever “Brands to Watch” list is required reading for trend spotters in the CPG space. In the analysis, Numerator spotlights powerhouse brands across six categories that are ranked using a blend of metrics like household penetration, total dollar sales, and year-over-year sales growth.

ABOUT VITAL FARMS:

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 300 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 22,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit www.vitalfarms.com.

ABOUT NUMERATOR:

Numerator is a data and technology company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide consumer understanding for the market research industry. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide and 80 of the top 100 CPG brands are Numerator clients.

CONTACT:

Media:
Rob Discher
Rob.Discher@vitalfarms.com

Investors:
Matt Siler
Matt.Siler@vitalfarms.com


Recommended Stories

  • FXI and Alibaba Show the Chinese Recovery Has Reached an Inflection Point

    Today I am reading about an American investor supposedly taking a big stake in BABA. Bottom line strategy: BABA is just slightly over 10% of the FXI but the charts and indicators of the FXI are suggesting weakness ahead.

  • US hit 'turning point' with China: Intel CEO

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger praises the CHIPS and Science Act for advancing the U.S. semiconductor industry to compete with China while at the World Economic Forum.

  • Didi Wins Approval to Restart New User Registration for Ride-Hailing Service

    Didi Global said it obtained approval from the Chinese cybersecurity regulator to resume new user registration for its ride-hailing service.

  • Russia posts record current account surplus of $227 billion in 2022

    Russia's current account - a measure of the difference between all money coming into a country through trade, investment and transfers, and what flows back out - came in at $227.4 billion, up 86% from 2021. Russian imports fell sharply last year amid an exodus of Western firms after the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. But the Kremlin has sought to replace revenues lost from its oil and gas exports to Europe with a pivot to China, India and other Asian countries.

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden’s feud with oil companies heats up again as the industry fires back. But could it end up just burning you?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • Carmakers signal end of shortages after two years of runaway prices

    The world’s biggest car maker is ramping up production after three years of disruption, adding to hopes of cheaper cars and shorter waiting times for drivers.

  • Davos 2023: Palantir CEO predicts hiring while preparing for economic slowdown

    Palantir Technologies Inc is still looking to grow its headcount even as it scrutinizes its spending and confronts economic uncertainty, its chief executive told Reuters. The U.S. software company in 2023 expects to add a couple hundred people to its roughly 3,500 staff, in line with prior years of expansion just as peers in the technology industry are firing people, CEO Alex Karp said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Vociferously contrarian, the company for years planned for war, political upheaval and a souring economy - though not a pandemic, "the only disaster I think we did not predict," Karp said, joking that Palantir had "a basement filled with things prepared (but) no masks."

  • Natural Gas Slump Will Slow US Supply Growth, Fracker EQT Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A plunge in natural gas prices will slow supply growth in the US this year, according to the country’s biggest producer of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’Chief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsStocks Turn Lower Again in Choppy Trade; Dow Falls: Markets WrapGas futures have drop

  • Mega Miners Are Hunting for Deals After Decade on the Sidelines

    (Bloomberg) -- In the rush of the 2000s commodities boom, the world’s biggest miners earned a reputation as swashbuckling dealmakers, taking on rivals in an onslaught of hostile offers, massive mergers and vicious bidding wars.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’Chief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsStock

  • 3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest In Right Now

    Sure, many U.S. stocks look cheap after the 2022 bear market; however, investors shouldn't restrict themselves to just U.S. stocks. It's always surprising to see how cheap leading semiconductor stocks can get whenever there's a downcycle in the industry, considering the importance and growth outlook for semiconductors over the long term. Yes, the chip industry is seeing a big inventory correction in both PCs and low-end mobile phones coming off the pandemic, but if one thinks about the rise of artificial intelligence, such as the recent release of ChatGPT, the energy transition to EVs and the smart grid, the Metaverse, and cloud and edge computing, all of these applications need lots and lots of semiconductors to work.

  • Oil Prices Climb After Chinese Growth Data, OPEC Report

    China’s reopening from its Covid-19 restrictions is expected to be the main driver of increased oil demand this year.

  • AbbVie, Eli Lilly Leave UK's Voluntary Medicines Pricing Agreement Over Increasing Prices

    The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) said pharmaceutical giants AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) and Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) have withdrawn from Britain's voluntary medicines pricing agreement. Companies are increasingly arguing that it is no longer possible to justify the UK's "voluntary scheme" to global boardrooms and investors as repayment rates in 2023 have surged to 26.5% of revenue due to failings in the existing scheme's design. The news follows a wider industry warn

  • CVS partnership part of ‘a very ambitious plan,’ Carbon Health CEO says

    Carbon Health CEO Eren Bali speaks with Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani about the health technology platform, doubling down on primary care, health care quality, and different business models in the industry.

  • Billion-Dollar Deal Means Travel Is Back -- but Boeing Isn't Getting a Dime

    The year started with a holiday airline meltdown: Popular U.S. carrier Southwest Airlines left tens of thousands of passengers without flights. Issues with technology, overbooking, unruly passengers, and ostensibly unanticipated air travel demand have been pushing nearly every airline to its breaking point. Boeing has notoriously struggled with constraints in the aforementioned capacities, confirming 2023 will be "tough," as it grapples with shortages and misappropriated company resources.

  • JPMorgan Chase Will Be Able to Resume Share Repurchases Earlier Than Expected

    In the back half of 2022, several large banks including JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) had to pause share repurchases as they prepared for higher regulatory capital requirements this year and in 2024. It initially looked like it would take JPMorgan Chase some time to build the necessary capital it would need to then resume share repurchases. Share repurchases have become a big reason why investors buy large bank stocks, so this is certainly a good sign.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Peabody Energy, Alliance Resource Partners, CONSOL Energy and Warrior Met Col

    Peabody Energy, Alliance Resource Partners, CONSOL Energy and Warrior Met Col are part of the Zacks Industry outlook article.

  • Toyota says it could produce 10.6 million vehicles in 2023

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it could produce as many as 10.6 million vehicles this year, while warning of downward risk to its projection from the possible impact of issues such as parts supply shortages and COVID-19. The car giant said that it saw a downside risk of about 10% on that baseline production volume - a value which did not constitute a formal production target for this calendar year - on risks such as shortages in chips supply or the spread of COVID-19. The purpose of disclosing the baseline figure was to make it easier for suppliers to draw up management plans, a Toyota executive said.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Approved by Warren Buffett

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett used to have a reputation for being somewhat averse to the technology sector. Through his years of market-crushing performance, the famously successful investor generally preferred to put his company's money behind businesses with streamlined models operating in relatively simple industries, and tech companies have a reputation for complexity. In fact, Berkshire has more equity holdings in technology companies than any other sector -- and by a substantial margin.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • RUBELLITE ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES ACHIEVEMENT OF FOURTH QUARTER 2022 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE, SUCCESSFUL LAND ACQUISITIONS AND PROVIDES STRONG OPERATIONAL UPDATE

    (TSX:RBY) – Rubellite Energy Inc. ("Rubellite" or the "Company"), a pure play Clearwater oil exploration and development company, is pleased to release its preliminary fourth quarter 2022 and current production results, announce a material expansion in Rubellite's land base and prospect inventory at Figure Lake, and provide an operational update, all of which highlight successful advancement of Rubellite's growth focused business plan centered around the attractive Clearwater play. Highlights in