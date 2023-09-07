Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Vital Farms, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$25m ÷ (US$236m - US$52m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Vital Farms has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Food industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Vital Farms

roce

In the above chart we have measured Vital Farms' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Vital Farms Tell Us?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has consistently earned 13% for the last four years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 428% in that time. 13% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Vital Farms has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

Story continues

On a side note, Vital Farms has done well to reduce current liabilities to 22% of total assets over the last four years. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

The Key Takeaway

The main thing to remember is that Vital Farms has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. Yet over the last three years the stock has declined 68%, so the decline might provide an opening. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Vital Farms you'll probably want to know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.