Vital First Half 2024 Earnings: EPS: NZ$0.001 (vs NZ$0.005 loss in 1H 2023)

Vital (NZSE:VTL) First Half 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: NZ$13.3m (down 3.5% from 1H 2023).

Net income: NZ$52.0k (up from NZ$190.0k loss in 1H 2023).

Profit margin: 0.4% (up from net loss in 1H 2023). The move to profitability was driven by lower expenses.

EPS: NZ$0.001 (up from NZ$0.005 loss in 1H 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Vital shares are up 4.2% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Vital (at least 2 which make us uncomfortable), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.