VitalHub Announces Licensing of SHREWD Solution in Canada, With The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority

TORONTO, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF) is pleased to announce that it has partnered with the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (“WRHA”) who will implement SHREWD to provide strategic and operational whole-system visibility for improving care coordination and patient flow.



The SHREWD platform provides an operational visibility layer used as a single source of the truth in real-time, leveraging existing Health Information Systems to provide intelligent insights and allowing managers and key decision-makers to take the right action at the right time. SHREWD will enable the WRHA to leverage data from a wide variety of disparate information systems across the health network, aggregated to provide stakeholders with visibility of system pressures at a glance. SHREWD will support quality improvement and optimized patient flow across the acute and sub-acute facilities in the region.

The WRHA has been using VitalHub’s Oculys patient flow & operational visibility suite of solutions since 2015. The SHREWD platform will deliver the next evolution of system integration and regional visibility supporting optimized patient flow across the region.

The WRHA serves a population of more than 750,000 people, including residents of the city of Winnipeg and the rural municipalities of East and West St. Paul. It also provides healthcare support and speciality referral services to nearly half a million Manitobans who live beyond these boundaries, as well as residents of northwestern Ontario and Nunavut, who often require the services and expertise available within the WRHA.

"We’re excited to work with VitalHub to deliver the next evolution of real-time regional visibility. Our choice to implement SHREWD will be integral for improving our standards of care across the Winnipeg region. It allows us to provide staff at all levels with a single source of truth which can be used to identify pressures across our network, optimize the flow of patients across our region, and manage our resources efficiently and effectively.” said Katherine Graham, Director of Care Coordination at the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

“We’re thrilled to expand the scope of our partnership with the WRHA. The implementation of SHREWD will support their mission of enhancing the patient experience. SHREWD will provide care teams and decision makers in the WRHA with a real-time view of system pressures so that they can coordinate the right action at the right time and improve the safety and quality of patient care across the communities they serve. SHREWD has gained significant traction across the NHS in the UK, powering command centres across England. We’re confident that the opportunity for SHREWD in Canada is significant as the healthcare delivery challenges are the same.” said Niels Tofting, EVP, Business Development & Marketing, of VitalHub Corp.

ABOUT THE WINNIPEG REGIONAL HEALTH AUTHORITY

The WRHA operates or funds more than 200 health service facilities and programs, and consists of 35 personal care homes, 20 community health offices, two tertiary hospitals, four community hospitals, and four long-term care centres; as well as supporting the Manitoba Association of Community Health (MACH), which includes 12 community health agencies. The services of these agencies are focused on delivering primary care, which typically include mental health services as well.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization, and Patient Flow & Operational Visibility solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 400 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 300 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "VHI" and on the OTC Markets OTCQX Exchange under the symbol “VHIBF”.

