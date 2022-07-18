U.S. markets open in 1 hour 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,905.25
    +40.25 (+1.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,595.00
    +348.00 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,160.00
    +152.50 (+1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,764.30
    +19.80 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.77
    +1.18 (+1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.80
    +8.20 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    18.74
    +0.14 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0143
    +0.0055 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.87
    -1.53 (-5.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1965
    +0.0099 (+0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3030
    -0.1530 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,121.94
    +725.67 (+3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.66
    +49.66 (+11.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,248.78
    +89.77 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

VitalHub Announces Multi Year Contract with Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire Integrated Care System

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vitalhub Corp.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VHIBF
Vitalhub Corp.
Vitalhub Corp.

TORONTO, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) is pleased to announce a multi-year licensing contract of subsidiary Transforming System’s SHREWD Platform and SHREWD Resilience offerings to Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire Integrated Care System (“BOB ICS”).

Berkshire West CCG is part of the Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire Integrated Care System spanning three Clinical Commissioning Groups, six NHS Trusts, 14 local health authorities, and 45 Primary Care Networks. In total, BOB ICS provides care for a population of 1.8 million people across southeast England.

Through this contract, BOB ICS will attain visibility of the entire health system in real time, enabling improved resource utilization, capacity and load balancing, and operational efficiency. This contract provides access to the SHREWD Platform and Resilience offerings across BOB ICS, further increasing penetration of Transforming System’s offerings across southeast England. With this deployment, SHREWD products will be installed in four out of the six ICS’s in southeast England. The remaining two ICS’s both using other VitalHub products, presenting a further organic growth opportunity.

SHREWD Platform provides an operational data layer that is a single source of the truth in real time, allowing the SHREWD modules to provide intelligent insights, and managers and key decision-makers to take the right action at the right time. The SHREWD Platform provides the integration and data collection tools the SHREWD modules operate from. The tools aggregate data which is accessed by SHREWD modules or an API, to transform the data into meaningful information with targeted functions.

SHREWD Resilience enables the whole health and social care system within a defined area to access real-time data. Resilience displays data in a way that is simple to understand and visually identifies areas of pressure quickly. Resilience enables front line teams and operational leaders to see a real time view of the situation in around three seconds. Users can then ‘drill down’ into the precise reason for that pressure within a few clicks. This enables users to focus on where support is needed to improve flow.

“We are delighted with the ongoing progress and deployment of Transforming System’s products across the UK,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “The power of real-time visibility solutions offers incredible power to health systems, enabling improved resource utilization, response times, and overall quality of care. We look forward to continuing to expand our presence across the UK and beyond, as we strive to provide best-in-class operational visibility solutions to our clients.”

ABOUT BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, OXFORDSHIRE AND BERKSHIRE INTEGRATED CARE SYSTEM

The Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care System (BOB ICS) which covers a population of 1.8 million, three Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) including OCCG, six NHS Trusts, 14 local authorities and 166 GP practices, working together as 45 Primary Care Networks.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes. VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child, Youth & Adult), Long-Term Care, Home Health, Community & Social Services and Acute Care sectors.

VitalHub develops technologies in two primary categories:  Patient Flow, Operational Visibility & Patient Journey Optimization solutions; and Electronic Health Record, Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization solutions. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing a strategic M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 600 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 200 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "VHI".

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Dan Matlow
Chief Executive Officer, Director
(416) 727-9061
dan.matlow@vitalhub.com


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Adds a New Twist to the Twitter Saga

    The legal battle between the CEO of Tesla and the management of the microblogging website promises sparks.

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    Many people, like you, try to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • Sezzle sues GameStop after retailer drops buy now, pay later service

    Sezzle Inc., the Minneapolis-based fintech business, has sued GameStop Corp., claiming the video game retailer breached a financial contract when it dropped Sezzle's payment services.

  • Saudis Say Oil Decisions Are for OPEC+ as Biden Leaves Kingdom

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi ministers insisted that oil policy decisions would be taken according to market logic and within the OPEC+ coalition, just as US President Joe Biden wrapped up a landmark trip to the kingdom.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandBid

  • Guyana races against the clock to bank its oil bonanza

    For the poor, small South American country of Guyana, there's no time like the present when it comes to reaping the rewards of its offshore oil jackpot. With sky-high oil prices, a transition to renewable energy on the horizon and 750,000 citizens desperate for better lives, Guyana is putting its foot on the gas to exploit it vast oil reserves, even if that means sacrificing some longer-term gains. Already locked into contracts with oil firms that have been criticized for being too one-sided, Guyana had hopes of setting up a state-run oil company to manage the next development phase and conduct its own seismic surveys of unexplored fields - all with the aim of securing the best possible return.

  • GSK Spins Off $36 Billion Consumer-Healthcare Business Haleon

    The pharmaceuticals giant completed the spinoff of its consumer-healthcare business, a bet that greater focus on innovative drugs and vaccines will help accelerate growth.

  • General Motors offers rebate on 2023 Cadillac Lyriq if drivers sign NDA, agree to tracking

    Cadillac is giving some customers a discount off the new Lyriq electric SUV if they let GM study their driving data and stay mum about the EV.

  • Some older workers are being welcomed back to the workforce

    Tad Greener’s career and expertise was mostly related to electric and natural gas utilities. Toward the end of 2019 he unexpectedly found himself subject to a “reduction in workplace” at the university where he worked at the time.

  • 'TikTok got me fired.' Here's what you should ponder before hitting send

    A Denver-area woman said she got fired from her tech job for talking about her salary and sharing tips on TikTok.

  • Chip Investment Decisions Await Congressional Action on $52 Billion Funding Bill

    Political wrangling has slowed progress on what began as a bipartisan effort to restore America’s semiconductor production prowess.

  • Elon Musk asks court to delay Twitter trial start to February 2023

    Elon Musk’s lawyers allege Twitter is pushing for an unreasonably fast trial over allegations the Tesla and SpaceX CEO improperly ended his $44 billion bid to buy the social media platform.

  • Forget the Stock Market. This Is the Big Risk for Retirees.

    Longevity risk is the bigger threat to retirement security, according to recent research. Older adults often underestimate how long they might live.

  • Oil Advances Back Toward $100 With Markets in Risk-On Mode

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose back near $100 a barrel, aided by a weaker dollar that put commodities broadly on a firmer footing. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskPakistan’s Khan Demands Early Polls After By-Election WinChina Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott With Developer LoansWest Texas Intermediate added as much as 3.1%. European stock markets and US equity futures were higher on Mond

  • Stocks Higher, Week Ahead Focus On Earnings, Twitter, Google And IBM- Five Things To Know

    Stock futures extend gains as dollar retreats, Fed bets fade; Week Ahead: earnings in focus with Tesla, Netflix headlining; Twitter shares lower as musk seeks February trial to settler takeover battle; Google shares set for adjusted debut after 20-for-1 split and IBM earnings on deck with cloud growth in focus.

  • Europe Fears Widespread Economic Fallout if Russian Gas Outage Drags On

    European officials and executives are in suspense this week about whether Russia will resume the flow of natural gas through the Nord Stream pipeline, as worries about potential shortages and rationing rise.

  • EU Shipowners Race to Move Russian Oil Before Sanctions Kick In

    The looming European Union sanctions on Russian oil have raised fears among processors and shippers of being blacklisted for handling the fuel.

  • India’s Diesel, Gasoline Sales Taper Off Adding to Oil’s Gloom

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s gasoline and diesel sales during the first half of July dropped from last month as seasonal rains curtailed demand in the world’s third-biggest energy consumer, that could help keep a lid on oil prices.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskPakistan’s Khan Demands Early Polls After By-Election WinChina Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott With Developer LoansThe three

  • Ukraine conflict could speed up Germany's green energy transition - study says

    The consequences of the Ukraine conflict could accelerate Germany's green energy transition despite Berlin's decision to reconnect coal-fired power plants to compensate for falling fossil fuel supplies from Russia, a study published on Sunday showed. The German government has been pushing for a shift to renewable energy, aiming for renewables to contribute 80% of the country's electricity generation by 2030. The study by credit insurer Allianz Trade found that Germany's green energy goals were likely to increase the share of renewable energies in the electricity mix in the medium term, even beyond what would be required to meet the Paris climate targets by 2035.

  • The job market is poised to slow 'sharply,' Goldman warns

    The U.S. job market is poised for a rapid slowdown as economic growth cools, Goldman Sachs warned in a new report.

  • Banks Are Strong Financially. Why Earnings Don’t Reflect It.

    Last year’s earnings were inflated as banks released billions of dollars they had earmarked for soured loans---and capital markets activity was high.