Vitalhub Corp to Present at the Roth Canada Showcase Day

Vitalhub Corp.

TORONTO, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) today announces that will be presenting at the Roth Canada Showcase Day, which will be held in-person at 1 Hotel Central Park, 1414 Avenue of the Americas (58th Street), New York, NY 10019.



Event Roth Canada Showcase Day Date May 17th, 2022 Presentation 11:00 AM Eastern Time Location New York City

This year’s event will consist of group presentations, 1-on-1 meetings and networking activities by executive management from Canadian-listed companies in a variety of growth sectors, including technology, healthcare and sustainability.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://www.roth.com/Canada2022

ABOUT ROTH CAPITAL PARTNERS

Roth Capital Partners, LLC (Roth) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held and owned by its employees and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.

ABOUT VITALHUB:

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes.

VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child, Youth & Adult), Long-Term Care, Home Health, Community & Social Services and Acute Care sectors.

VitalHub develops technologies in two primary categories: Patient Flow, Operational Visibility & Patient Journey Optimization solutions; and Electronic Health Record, Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 600 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 200 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "VHI".

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@Vitalhub.com



