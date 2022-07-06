VitalHub Enters Scotland with NHS Grampian Transaction

Vitalhub Corp.

TORONTO, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) is pleased to announce a new customer contract with NHS Grampian, marking the Company’s entrance into the National Health Service Scotland market.



NHS Grampian is an NHS board which forms one of the fourteen regional health boards of NHS Scotland. Grampian is responsible for providing health and social care services to a population of over 500,000 people living in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Grampian has signed a licensing agreement to access VitalHub subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (Intouch) patient flow solutions, including the following offerings: Flow Manager, Check-in, Calling, Wait Time Manager, Mobile Appointment Manager app, Room & Resource Manager, HL7 Channels, and Site Kiosk.

The implementation will support the newly built Baird and Anchor building projects in Grampian, ensuring state-of-the-art patient flow solutions are implemented from Day-1 of operations. The Baird Family Hospital brings together all maternity, neonatal, reproductive medicine, breast and gynaecology services. It will also house a patient hotel and dedicated teaching and research facilities. The Anchor Centre brings all haematology, oncology and radiotherapy day and outpatient services under one roof, along with a specialized aseptic pharmacy for the production of chemotherapy treatments, and dedicated teaching and research facilities.

Anticipated benefits derived using Intouch’s patient flow platform include a reduction in queues, improved care delivery and patient visibility, improved patient experience, improved operational efficiency, reduced administrative burden on staff, Moreover, the room and resource solutions will serve to increase room utilization, reducing out of hours clinics and clinic backlogs.

The new facilities have been specifically designed with a reliance on self-check in, and the next patient call solution, to manage the arrival processing of patients for ambulatory appointments, and VitalHub’s solutions will play an integral role in assuring their successful functioning and optimal operational efficiency.

“We are thrilled to be entering the Scotland marketplace through the completion of this transaction with NHS Grampian,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “This serves as further ratification of our patient flow solution leadership, and view this as scratching the surface in an exciting opportunity across the Scotland marketplace. We look forward to continuing to expand our reach as we execute on our growth strategy.”

ABOUT NHS GRAMPIAN

NHS Grampian is also very closely linked with both the University of Aberdeen and The Robert Gordon University, especially in the fields of research, workforce planning and training

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes. VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child, Youth & Adult), Long-Term Care, Home Health, Community & Social Services and Acute Care sectors.

VitalHub develops technologies in two primary categories: Patient Flow, Operational Visibility & Patient Journey Optimization solutions; and Electronic Health Record, Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization solutions. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing a strategic M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 600 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 200 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "VHI".

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com



