Vitalik Buterin Wears Dinosaur Costume and Outlines His Visions for Ethereum After the Merge

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- De University of Ethereum (UETH), the co-host of "Ethereum a New Era," is delighted to share that one of the last monumental Ethereum events prior to the Merge has been a roaring success. Over 1,400 attendees signed up to gather in San Francisco to gain insights from the all-star lineup at Chase Center.

Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum Foundation, Ethereum a New Era
Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum Foundation, Ethereum a New Era

Vitalik Buterin, Co-Founder of Ethereum performed a tunnel entrance in a green dinosaur costume. "After the Merge, Ethereum's top priority is to increase the Ethereum Blockchain scalability," said Vitalik Buterin during his keynote at Ethereum a New Era. "EIP-4844 (also known as proto-danksharding) will be the biggest EIP after the merge."

Aya Miyaguchi, Executive Director of Ethereum Foundation; Justin Drake, Core Researcher of Ethereum Foundation; Dankrad Feist, Ethereum Foundation; Aditya Asgaonkar, Core Researcher of Ethereum Foundation; Barry Whitehat, Ethereum Foundation; Haichen Shen, Co-founder of Scroll; Ariel Elperin, Product Manager & Blockchain Researcher at StarkWare; Brian Gu, Founder of 0xPARC; Cy Li, Director of UETH; Keith Chen, Co-Founder of SNZ all shared insightful knowledge at the event.

Joined by Aya Miyaguchi, Justin Drake and Dankrad Feist, Vitalik Buterin moderated a panel discussion on the Ethereum Foundations role within the Ethereum ecosystem. They shared thoughtful insights on the role of the Ethereum Foundation within the ecosystem and how to maintain a decentralized yet coordinated structure.

The organizers are thankful to all the attendees for participating in the most significant Ethereum event in San Francisco, as well as the Ethereum Foundation, event sponsor and collaborators who made it all possible. The title sponsor for the event was SNZ, a crypto-native and community-oriented incubator and venture capital firm. SNZ and the team have been active for community building, incubation and investment, as one of the earliest backers of Ethereum. SNZ will continue to be a long term investor and supporter for the Ethereum ecosystem.

About UETH

De University of Ethereum (UETH) is a decentralized non profit community educational organization. UETH carries the mission for mass adoption of the Ethereum network. The goal for UETH is to establish a systematic and intuitive learning process for students of Ethereum at all levels.

For more details visit: https://ueth.org/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/deUETH
Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/deUETH
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deUETH

Ethereum Foundation Core Members, Ethereum a New Era
Ethereum Foundation Core Members, Ethereum a New Era
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vitalik-buterin-wears-dinosaur-costume-and-outlines-his-visions-for-ethereum-after-the-merge-301616864.html

SOURCE De University of Ethereum

