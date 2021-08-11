U.S. markets closed

Vitality Announces Pilar Catala as Advisor, Digital and Omni-Channel, to Support Sales Growth of Vitality's Clean Line of Vitamins and Supplements

3 min read
In this article:
Trading Symbol: VPI

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Vitality Products Inc. (the "Company" or "Vitality") welcomes Pilar Catala as Advisor of Digital and Omni-Channel Strategy to Vitality. Pilar is an effective digital marketing and ecommerce professional with over 17 years experience in dynamic, high growth, high volume entrepreneurial companies.

www.vitality.ca (CNW Group/Vitality Products Inc.)
www.vitality.ca (CNW Group/Vitality Products Inc.)

Currently, Pilar is Senior Director – IT Programs Online Division at EssilorLuxottica International (https://www.essilorluxottica.com/investors), which is composed of twelve omni-channel vision care retailers and is a global leader in eyecare. Prior to EssilorLuxottica International, Pilar was Director of Omni-Channel and Marketing at Aura Cannabis Ltd. dba Kiaro, and Sr. Director, eCommerce and Digital at Indochino Apparel, Inc. (https://www.indochino.com/). Pilar is passionate about natural health and the growing opportunity Vitality has within the natural health market and online.

"I am very pleased to welcome Pilar as an Advisor to Vitality to commit her expertise, creativity and natural hands-on approach to support Vitality to evolve, advance and realize our goals," said Cheryl Grant, President & CEO, Vitality Products Inc.

Pilar will support Vitality build its digital and omni-channel sales strategy and will work with the Executive to reach targeted sales growth in Canada as the initial focus.

ABOUT VITALITY

Visit our Investor site: investinvitality.com

VITALITY® is an award-winning line of clean vitamins and supplements, marketed to natural health retailers and health and wellness conscious consumers. Manufactured locally in BC, and currently sold in 600 natural health stores and online, the products are non-GMO and third party tested. Following the proven success of the line through repeat orders and same store sales growth, the Company is focused on expanding distribution and growing sales in-store and online; evaluating, researching and developing new products for future distribution; and exploring new markets for its products.

On behalf of the Board of
VITALITY PRODUCTS INC.

"Cheryl A. Grant" (signed)

__________________________________
Cheryl A. Grant, President & CEO

Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release involves forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: risks associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Vitality Products Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/11/c5491.html

