Vitalograph announces the much-anticipated arrival of the new Alpha with ERS/ATS 2019 compliance as standard.

Vitalograph are delighted to announce that their highly portable, lightweight, all-in-one desktop spirometer and printer has received FDA approval and is now available in the USA.

The next-generation Alpha spirometer, with integrated printer, is a lightweight and durable tool used for accurate respiratory diagnosis of both adults and pediatrics.

Vitalograph’s Executive Vice President of Sales & Operations for North America, Troy Pridgeon said: “It is very exciting and great timing to have another next-generation product available just as many healthcare sites are looking to reopen spirometry testing in the wake of the pandemic. COVID has kept patients with lung diseases and those that work around known respiratory hazards untested for as long as two years in some cases. The Alpha is a great solution to catch that up, helping to ensure that one health crisis doesn’t create another.”





Pictured: Executive Vice President of Sales & Operations for North America, Troy Pridgeon with the new Alpha spirometer at Vitalograph’s US base in Kansas City.

Capture reliable test results immediately with Alpha’s Fleisch-flow measuring technology, which is extremely accurate and stable over time. Designed for testing on the go, remotely, or in a clinic, the Alpha is the ultimate desktop spirometry solution.

Crucially, built-in compliance with the 2019 ATS/ERS spirometry guidelines ensures that all respiratory diagnostics carried out are in line with international standards for accuracy and reporting.

Every Alpha comes with a 5 Year Warranty and SpiroTutor™, the new online training resource for clinicians.



As the world faces a renewed focus on respiratory-related healthcare issues post-COVID, demand for Vitalograph’s range of spirometry devices is on the increase. This recent FDA approval of the Alpha is expected to drive demand for all the company’s spirometry products in the rapidly growing USA respiratory care market, where Vitalograph has had a presence since 1969.

About Vitalograph

Vitalograph is a global leading provider of respiratory diagnostic products and services.

Whether carrying out routine screenings in the workplace or providing detailed lung function testing in clinic and hospital settings - accuracy and reliability are paramount in the choice of respiratory diagnostic solutions. That is why Vitalograph diagnostic devices use Fleisch-flow technology to ensure accuracy every time, in every respiratory care setting.

