Vitamin B3 Market to Grow at 5.44% CAGR from 2021 to 2026 | 37% of the market growth will originate from North America | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·13 min read

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vitamin B3 market size is anticipated to grow by USD 104.26 million from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period. The market will witness positive growth during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of vitamin B3 deficiency. In addition, increasing consumer spending on nutrient supplements will also emerge as one of the prominent vitamin B3 market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. However, the regulatory control on supplement usage limits due to side effects such as flushing will limit the market's growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vitamin B3 Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vitamin B3 Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the factors influencing the market growth, Read our Sample Report

Vitamin B3 Market: Type Landscape

  • The vitamin B3 market has been segmented by type into food grade and pharmaceutical grade. The food grade segment held the largest vitamin B3 market share in 2021. The segment will account for the highest growth during the forecast period.

  • The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing inclination of consumers toward taking vitamin B3 from food rather than tablets or other supplements due to the toxicity of the products. Thus, the food-grade segment in the global vitamin B3 market will witness growth in the forecast years.

Vitamin B3 Market: Geography Landscape

  • 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for vitamin B3 in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Rest of World (ROW).

  • The busy lifestyles, rising income levels, and awareness regarding the benefits of vitamin B3 among consumers will facilitate the vitamin B3 market growth in North America over the forecast period.

  • Other revenue-generating economies in the region include Canada and Denmark.

Download Sample Report for additional insights on each contributing segment

Vitamin B3 Market Vendor Landscape

The vitamin B3 market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Companies Covered:

  • Agro Cool India Ltd.

  • Brother Enterprises Holding Co. Ltd.

  • Foodchem International Corp.

  • Glanbia plc

  • Ishita Drugs and Industries Ltd.

  • Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.

  • Koninklijke DSM NV

  • Lasons India Pvt. Ltd.

  • Lonza Group Ltd.

  • Merck KGaA

  • Shandong Hongda Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

  • Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc.

  • TER HELL and Co. GmbH

  • The Chemical Co.

  • Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Inc.

  • Vanetta Ltd.

  • Veer Chemie and Aromatics Pvt. Ltd.

  • Vertellus Holdings LLC

  • Western Drugs Ltd.

  • Yuki Gosei Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Download Sample Report Copy to Know More about Vendor Insights and Strategic Initiatives

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2026

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports:

Vitamin D3 Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Gummy Vitamin Market by Distribution channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vitamin B3 Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 104.26 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.29

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agro Cool India Ltd., Brother Enterprises Holding Co. Ltd. , Foodchem International Corp., Glanbia plc, Ishita Drugs and Industries Ltd., Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lasons India Pvt. Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Shandong Hongda Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc., TER HELL and Co. GmbH, The Chemical Co., Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Inc., Vanetta Ltd., Veer Chemie and Aromatics Pvt. Ltd., Vertellus Holdings LLC, Western Drugs Ltd., and Yuki Gosei Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Food grade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Pharmaceutical grade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Brother Enterprises Holding Co. Ltd.

  • 10.4 Foodchem International Corp.

  • 10.5 Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.

  • 10.6 Koninklijke DSM NV

  • 10.7 Lasons India Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Lonza Group Ltd.

  • 10.9 Shandong Hongda Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Inc.

  • 10.11 Vanetta Ltd.

  • 10.12 Vertellus Holdings LLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vitamin-b3-market-to-grow-at-5-44-cagr-from-2021-to-2026--37-of-the-market-growth-will-originate-from-north-america--17-000-technavio-reports-301555764.html

